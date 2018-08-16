 Spain: Police in Barcelona shoot knife attacker | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 20.08.2018

Europe

Spain: Police in Barcelona shoot knife attacker

The Catalan Mossos force said a man was killed at a police station. The incident took place just after Barcelona had marked the first anniversary of the terrorist attack in Las Ramblas boulevard.

Catalan police officers in Barcelona (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Morenatti)

A man wielding a knife tried to enter a police station in Barcelona and was shot down by officers on Monday morning. According to the Spanish news agency EFE, police sources said he had shouted "allahu akbar" as he attempted to enter the station.

The incident occurred in Cornella de Llobregat, a neighborhood in the western part of Barcelona. The regional Mossos police force said on Twitter that the man had arrived at 6 a.m. local time (0400 UTC/GMT) "with the aim of attacking the officers."

The man died at the scene, after an officer standing by the entrance of the station shot him.

Read more: Cities struggle for security in light of terrorist attacks

According to police sources, quoted by EFE news agency, the attacker was a man of Algerian descent who lived in the Cornella de Llobregat community and who held an identification document typically given to foreign nationals living in Spain. State broadcaster RTVE said the attacker was 29 years old.

An investigation into the incident and the motives is underway, police said on Twitter

The incident comes on the heels of the first anniversary of a terrorist attack in Barcelona where 16 people died and 100 others were injured. The assault was carried out by young Islamic extremists, who drove a van down the city's busy central boulevard of Las Ramblas. It was Spain's worst terrorist attack since the Madrid bombing of 2004.

jcg/msh (EFE, dpa, Reuters)

  • Spanien Trauer Las Ramblas Barcelona (Reuters/S. Vera)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    A city shaken

    Last year's terrorist attacks, which killed 15 people and injured some 130, shook the Catalonian region to its core. Those who were wounded or witnessed the attack continue to harbor the traumas to this day. "The van passed by me and from there I saw everything ... people flew into the air like broken dolls, I was paralyzed, there were many people bleeding," said witness Ana Cortes.

  • Barcelona marks the one-year anniversary of the Barcelona terror attack (Getty Images/AFP/J. Lago)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Thousands gather to pay their respects

    A year on from the attacks, thousands gathered to see the families of the victims lay down wreaths on the scene of the attack. The emotional ceremony saw the crowd recite John Lennon's Imagine and read poetry in different languages.

  • Spain's King Felipe IV arrives in Barcelona for terror attack commemoration (Getty Images/AFP/J. Lago)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Spain's King presides over ceremony, despite simmering tensions

    Spanish King Felipe IV attended the commemorative ceremony with his wife Queen Letizia. While the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to diffuse tensions between Madrid and Barcelona following last year's independence drive, the King made an unusual political intervention during his speech Friday to decry the Catalan separatist movement.

  • Separatists protest King Felipe's appearance at Barcelona terror attack commemoration (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Fernandez)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Barcelona's unavoidable political backdrop

    Despite calls from victims' families not to politicize Friday's commemoration, the deep rift between Barcelona and Madrid was always bound to rear its head. Several separatists boycotted the ceremony on the Placa de Catalunya due to the King's appearance, staging their own commemorative marches instead.

  • Police close off Las Ramblas boulevard after terror attack (Getty Images/D. Ramos)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Rampage on Las Ramblas

    On August 17, 2017, Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub, aged 22, ploughed a van into hundreds of pedestrians on Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas boulevard, before fleeing the van just of the Placa de Catalunya. During his escape, Abouyaaqoub stabbed to death a 34-year-old man as he was parking and stole the car.

  • Spanish police shoot dead four terrorists in Catalan town of Cambrils (Reuters/Reuters TV)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Spanish police shoot dead 'IS' terror cell

    Just hours later, five of Abouyaaqoub's accomplices stabbed a woman to death and injured six others in the coastal town of Cambrils, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Barcelona. All five attackers were shot dead by police in the ensuing manhunt. The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for both attacks.

  • Barcelona terror suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Spanish Interior Ministry)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Young Barcelona attacker shot dead

    Four days after the attacks, Abouyaaqoub was shot dead by police in the town of Subirats, around 40 km (25 miles) from Barcelona. A police officer said that the killed suspect was wearing an explosive belt during the shootout.

  • Spanish police detain Barcelona terror suspects (Reuters/J. Medina )

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    More suspects arrested

    Spanish authorities arrested a further four men in connection with the attacks —including the owner of the car used in the Cambrils attack and the brother of one of the killed terror suspects. Two of the detained remain in custody and face terrorism and murder charges, while the others have been released but are barred from leaving the country.

  • Las Ramblas in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Lang)

    Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

    Spain readjusts

    No stranger to the threat of terrorism, Spain tried to quickly readjust following the attacks, boosting security and restricting vehicle access to busy streets. Barcelona's tourism sector took a major hit in the aftermath of the attacks, which were followed by a controversial independence referendum. However, the city is set to retain its place as one of the most visited European cities in 2018.

    Author: David Martin


DW recommends

Barcelona terror attack suspects arrested in France

Three people have been detained in connection with August's terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. The arrests were made in the French regions of Gard and Tarn, following a joint French and Spanish police operation. (20.02.2018)  

Spain's Muslims see hatred spike since Barcelona attacks

Until the Barcelona terrorist attacks, it seemed as if Spain were almost immune to anti-Islamic sentiments. But the number of Islamophobic incidents has increased dramatically since then, and Spanish Muslims are worried. (31.08.2017)  

Cities struggle for security in light of terrorist attacks

Cities across Europe are reeling from deadly terrorist attacks. While they're relatively new in Europe, terror attacks have long been a reality in cities in Asia or Africa. How can cities be made safer? (13.09.2017)  

German woman dies of injuries from Barcelona terror attack

A German woman who was critically injured in a vehicle attack in Barcelona 10 days ago has died, health authorities say. Hundreds of thousands marched in the city on Saturday to condemn terrorist violence. (27.08.2017)  

Las Ramblas - Barcelona's tourist magnet turned scene of terror

Las Ramblas, the heart of Barcelona, has been hit by a terrorist attack. The vibrant and lively promenade came to a standstill when a white van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians. (18.08.2017)  

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks

Thousands in Barcelona have paid their respects to those killed on the first anniversary of the twin terrorist attacks in Catalonia. Spanish King Felipe IV presided over the ceremony on the Placa de Catalunya. (17.08.2018)  

