Spain: Police in Barcelona shoot knife attacker

A man wielding a knife tried to enter a police station in Barcelona and was shot down by officers on Monday morning. According to the Spanish news agency EFE, police sources said he had shouted "allahu akbar" as he attempted to enter the station.

The incident occurred in Cornella de Llobregat, a neighborhood in the western part of Barcelona. The regional Mossos police force said on Twitter that the man had arrived at 6 a.m. local time (0400 UTC/GMT) "with the aim of attacking the officers."

The man died at the scene, after an officer standing by the entrance of the station shot him.

Read more: Cities struggle for security in light of terrorist attacks

According to police sources, quoted by EFE news agency, the attacker was a man of Algerian descent who lived in the Cornella de Llobregat community and who held an identification document typically given to foreign nationals living in Spain. State broadcaster RTVE said the attacker was 29 years old.

An investigation into the incident and the motives is underway, police said on Twitter

The incident comes on the heels of the first anniversary of a terrorist attack in Barcelona where 16 people died and 100 others were injured. The assault was carried out by young Islamic extremists, who drove a van down the city's busy central boulevard of Las Ramblas. It was Spain's worst terrorist attack since the Madrid bombing of 2004.

jcg/msh (EFE, dpa, Reuters)

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks A city shaken Last year's terrorist attacks, which killed 15 people and injured some 130, shook the Catalonian region to its core. Those who were wounded or witnessed the attack continue to harbor the traumas to this day. "The van passed by me and from there I saw everything ... people flew into the air like broken dolls, I was paralyzed, there were many people bleeding," said witness Ana Cortes.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Thousands gather to pay their respects A year on from the attacks, thousands gathered to see the families of the victims lay down wreaths on the scene of the attack. The emotional ceremony saw the crowd recite John Lennon's Imagine and read poetry in different languages.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spain's King presides over ceremony, despite simmering tensions Spanish King Felipe IV attended the commemorative ceremony with his wife Queen Letizia. While the country's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to diffuse tensions between Madrid and Barcelona following last year's independence drive, the King made an unusual political intervention during his speech Friday to decry the Catalan separatist movement.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Barcelona's unavoidable political backdrop Despite calls from victims' families not to politicize Friday's commemoration, the deep rift between Barcelona and Madrid was always bound to rear its head. Several separatists boycotted the ceremony on the Placa de Catalunya due to the King's appearance, staging their own commemorative marches instead.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Rampage on Las Ramblas On August 17, 2017, Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub, aged 22, ploughed a van into hundreds of pedestrians on Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas boulevard, before fleeing the van just of the Placa de Catalunya. During his escape, Abouyaaqoub stabbed to death a 34-year-old man as he was parking and stole the car.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spanish police shoot dead 'IS' terror cell Just hours later, five of Abouyaaqoub's accomplices stabbed a woman to death and injured six others in the coastal town of Cambrils, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Barcelona. All five attackers were shot dead by police in the ensuing manhunt. The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Young Barcelona attacker shot dead Four days after the attacks, Abouyaaqoub was shot dead by police in the town of Subirats, around 40 km (25 miles) from Barcelona. A police officer said that the killed suspect was wearing an explosive belt during the shootout.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks More suspects arrested Spanish authorities arrested a further four men in connection with the attacks —including the owner of the car used in the Cambrils attack and the brother of one of the killed terror suspects. Two of the detained remain in custody and face terrorism and murder charges, while the others have been released but are barred from leaving the country.

Barcelona recalls the horrors on first anniversary of terror attacks Spain readjusts No stranger to the threat of terrorism, Spain tried to quickly readjust following the attacks, boosting security and restricting vehicle access to busy streets. Barcelona's tourism sector took a major hit in the aftermath of the attacks, which were followed by a controversial independence referendum. However, the city is set to retain its place as one of the most visited European cities in 2018. Author: David Martin



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.´