Spain gives final approval to Catalan amnesty bill

Spain's parliament has finally approved a disputed amnesty bill for Catalan separatists involved in an unsuccessful 2017 secession bid.

Spanish parliamentarians voted on Thursday by a small margin to finally approve an amnesty for hundreds of separatists who took part in the illegal and unsuccessful bid for the independence of Catalonia from Spain in 2017.

The 177-172 vote, which overturned a veto by the upper house, could mean that former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive from Spanish law in Belgium, can return home without fear of punishment.

The bill has drawn anger from conservatives and sparked far-right demonstrations last year.

Contentious move

The law was approved by Spain's left-wing coalition government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, two Catalan separatist parties and other smaller parties.

Sanchez agreed to the amnesty when he needed the support of the separatist lawmakers in Madrid to form a new national government in November, but the act of pardon has been vigorously contested by the conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox, who voted against the bill on Thursday.

The parliamentarians were required to stand up according to roll call and give their vote verbally. Sanchez was met by the call of "Traitor!" from an opposition lawmaker when he rose to give his "yes" vote.

The law could still face legal challenges and will be subject to review by higher courts.

Some experts have maintained that the law is unconstitutional because it favors some Spanish citizens over others.

The amnesty law has, however, been endorsed by the Council of Europe, a non-EU institution that promotes human rights.

Earlier this month, separatist parties in Catalonia, including Puigdemont's Junts (Together) party, lost their majority after more than a decade in power in the region in a regional election.

'Next stop: Referendum'

Catalan separatist parties in the Parliament seemed to want to pursue their goal all the more ardently on the back of Thursday's approval.

"Today truly is a historic day. Today there is no forgiveness. Today a battle has been won in a conflict that has existed for centuries between two nations," said Miriam Nogueras, of the Junts

party.

Spokespeople for the parties said they now wanted to pressure Sanchez into allowing them to hold an authorized referendum on independence for Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain's northeast.

Gabriel Rufían, a lawmaker of the Republican Left of Catalonia, told the Parliament, "Next stop: referendum."

Sanchez has previously pledged not to permit such a referendum to take place.

