Spain's lower house of parliament, the Congress of Deputies, approved on Thursday a bill granting amnesty to Catalans involved in a 2017 independence referendum.

It must still clear the conservative-dominated Senate.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez relied on the support of the Catalan separatist Junts party in order to form government.

