Spain: Top court drops sedition charges against Puigdemont

The court upheld charges of embezzlement and disobedience and the European arrest warrant for Puigdemont's capture.
It also upheld embezzlement and disobedience charges for former Catalan cabinet members Antoni Comin, Lluis Puig and Clara Ponsati.
The change to Puigdemont's sentence comes after the offense of rebellion was abolished by Spain's parliament in a bid to calm the political crisis and citing a need to bring the country's laws on sedition in line with those of other EU countries.
In the Supreme Court statement, judge Pablo Llarena said that he considered that the previous criminal code was "fully comparable to that of neighboring countries." He argued that the criminal reform from Spain's legislature brought the country to a "context close to the decriminalization" of sedition.
Puigdemont in exile since 2017
The independence referendum held in 2017 was declared illegal by the Supreme Court. After Catalonia's autonomous parliament ran the vote anyway and then declared independence, Puigdemont went into exile and Spain temporarily suspended the region's autonomy.
More than 90% voted in favor of secession, but turnout was low, at 43.3%. Opponents of secession had told their supporters to ignore the vote.
Other leaders besides Puigdemont were sentenced to up to 13 years in prison, but have since been pardoned.
Puigdemont was arrested while passing through Germany. He was not extradited to Spain as sedition is not a punishable offense in Germany.