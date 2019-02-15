 Spain: Catalonia trial protests draw 200,000 people | News | DW | 16.02.2019

News

Spain: Catalonia trial protests draw 200,000 people

The protesters have decried the trial of 12 Catalan separatists, saying "self-determination is not a crime." Prosecutors have accused the separatists of "rising up in a violent and public manner," allegations they deny.

Demonstrators in Barcelona march behind a banner reading 'Self determination is not a crime.'

Spanish authorities on Saturday said around 200,000 protesters marched through Barcelona against the trial of 12 Catalan separatist leaders, calling for them to be released immediately.

The march was led by a line of protesters holding a long banner that read "Self-determination is not a crime." Other banners described the Catalan leaders on trial as "political prisoners."

"It's a political trial, full of manipulations to sentence them for something that isn't a crime," said one protester, who leads a group of "castellers," or human towers. "They just want to lock them up and as they know that voting isn't a crime, they're inventing violence that never happened."

Independence leaders are in jail, on trial or in exile

Read more: In Catalonia's Val d'Aran, nobody wants independence

'We reject violence'

Earlier this week, Spain's Supreme Court opened the trial, with nine of the defendants having been held in detention without bail since late 2017.

The defendants are on trial for their involvement in a botched independence bid. The charges include misuse of public funds, sedition and rebellion, the latter being the most controversial, given it is legally defined as "rising up in a violent and public manner."

Freedom for the jailed separatists was a key statement of the rallies

The defendants include former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras and former regional parliament speaker Carme Forcadell, who read the legislature's short-lived declaration of independence.

But they have denied using violence. "If you read, listen and observe our actions, no one could have the least doubt that we reject violence," Junqueras said at his hearing earlier this week.

Read more: Spain asks: Is monarchy right for us?

  • Representatives in the Catalan parliament watch an opposition lawmaker leave

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The declaration

    As the world watched, Catalonia's parliament voted 70 to 10 for the region to declare its independence from Spain. "Our legitimate parliament has taken a very important step. This is the people's mandate," Puigdemont said after the decision. Dozens of opposition lawmakers from the Socialist Party, Citizens Party and Popular Party had walked out of the parliament chamber to boycott the vote.

  • Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The despair

    Within an hour of the Catalan vote, the Spanish Senate in Madrid passed a bill to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution. The measure will allow the central government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would sack Catalonia’s government and set new regional elections for December 21.

  • EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dismissal

    European leaders were quick to condemn the independence declaration. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Union "doesn't need any more cracks," while EU Council President Donald Tusk said Madrid "remains our only interlocutor." Leaders in Germany, France, Italy and the UK voiced their support for Madrid. The US also chimed in, saying "Catalonia is an integral part of Spain."

  • A woman is surrounded by Spanish police on October 1 during the Catalan independence referendum.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dispute

    Barcelona and Madrid had been in a standoff since 93 percent of voters opted for Catalan independence in an October 1 referendum marred by police violence. Spain said the poll was illegal and stressed the low voter turnout of 43 percent. It subsequently threatened to suspend the region's autonomy if Catalan leaders did not stop their drive for independence.

  • Catalan President Carles Puigdemont speaks to reporters on October 26

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The defiance

    Many had expected tensions to ease on October 26 when Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was expected to call snap elections to bow to a key Spanish government demand. But Puigdemont refused, saying that he did not have enough "guarantees" from Madrid. Instead, he called on the Catalan parliament to decide on how to respond to Spain's threat to suspend the region's autonomy.

  • Supports of independence protest outside of the Cataln parliament in Barcelona.

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The dream

    Tens of thousands of pro-independence protesters had taken to the streets of Barcelona ahead of the independence declaration to demand the region's secession and the release of two leaders of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez. Independence has divided Catalonia. Many who supported continued unity with Spain refused to vote in the October 1 referendum.

  • Supporters of independence rejoice outside of the Catalan parliament in Spain

    Catalonia declares independence from Spain

    The delight

    The pro-independence crowds outside the Catalan parliament immediately rejoiced after hearing the independence declaration. Many people were draped in the "Estelada" flag associated with Catalan independence. Some reportedly called for the Spanish flag to be removed from the Catalan government palace as regional lawmakers arrived from the parliament. (Author: Alexander Pearson)

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Clean slate

Despite Saturday's protest, many in Spain back the trial. Earlier this month, Madrid was rocked by mass right-wing protests against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Party over his negotiations with Catalan separatists.

Sanchez called for early elections after Catalan parties he needed support from to pass a budget withdrew their support. The regional parties had demanded that Sanchez give them a way forward for a legally-binding independence referendum.

"Spain needs to keep advancing, progressing with tolerance, respect, moderation and common sense," Sanchez said. "I have proposed to dissolve parliament and call elections for April 28."

Read more: Spain: Will a snap election spell the end for Pedro Sanchez?

Watch video 02:01
Now live
02:01 mins.

Catalan separatist leaders on trial in Spain

ls/jm (AFP, AP)

