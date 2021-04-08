 Soviet-era ′Lord of the Rings′ film a YouTube hit | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit

"Khraniteli" was probably broadcast only once on Russian television. Now the 30-year-old film version of "The Lord of the Rings" is a click hit on YouTube.

A still from the 1991 Soviet adaptation of Lord of the Rings

"Khraniteli" is making waves on YouTuve

In 1991, Khraniteli (Russian for "guardians"), a television adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic The Lord of the Rings fantasy stories, was broadcast on television shortly before the USSR collapsed.

It is a low-budget production that aired ten years before the release of the first part of director Peter Jackson's blockbuster 2001 film trilogy, LOTR for short, that starred Elijah Wood as the young hobbit, Frodo Baggins. Interestingly, Wood himself tweeted about the Russian film on YouTube.

The Soviet film is clearly is from another era, with simple special effects that make many scenes feel like theater productions rather than a Hollywood-style motion picture. The soundtrack for the film was composed by Andrei Romanov of the Akvarium rock band and seems to be typical of the time.

More than a million clicks

After the film was broadcast on Leningrad Television in 1991, it seems to have disappeared without a trace, according to The Guardian. Leningrad Television's successor, 5TV, posted the film on YouTube last week, where it has garnered more than 1.5 million views in just a few days.

Viewers have been divided in their opinion of the story. Film critic Michael Phillips wrote in The Chicago Tribune  that the film was "disorienting" and "should be enough to get your week off to a start from which you may never recover."

A user, Sirisaac Newton wrote on YouTube, "Gandalf's smug entrance into the birthday party is a scene that I will never forget. I never realized that he was almost the size of the hobbits though. A mini-wizard."

Another one called Fotis D said, "I really feel sorry for those who dislike this masterpiece." Reinis Rudzitis, who clearly spent a lot of time going through the 2,600-odd remarks from other viewers, said: "Ok, I don`t know what I love more - the movie itself or the comment section."

Meanwhile, fans looking for a fresh approach to the Tolkien classic may be happy to know that a new, multi-season TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings is filming in New Zealand in cooperation with the Amazon Prime streaming service. 

 

DW recommends

Weird tales and hobbits: How fantasy art became popular

Sexy women, winged demons, buff fighters — such characters are widespread in fantasy books, films or comics. A new book explores the genre's history.  

'Bilbo Baggins' actor Ian Holm dies aged 88

Best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, the English actor also starred in dozens of other roles. In his lifetime, he was nominated for six BAFTAs as well as an Academy Award.  

J.R.R. Tolkien - an unusual life

He created an entire universe, left an impressive oeuvre - and was one of the most successful authors of all time.  

Advertisement

Culture

A still from the 1991 Soviet adaptation of Lord of the Rings

Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit

"Khraniteli" was probably broadcast only once on Russian television. Now the 30-year-old film version of "The Lord of the Rings" is a click hit on YouTube.  

Books

Frankreich Schriftsteller Jean-Claude Mourlevat

French children's author Mourlevat wins Astrid Lindgren prize

Sweden’s Astrid Lindgren Award is one of the highest awards for books for young people. It was awarded to the French fairytale master, Jean-Claude Mourlevat.  

Music

Kirill Petrenko conducts the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

The show goes on again in Berlin despite Germany's third COVID wave

A novel pilot project in Berlin has seen performing arts venues staging live events. How has the trial fared in the midst of Germany's third COVID wave?  

Lifestyle

Designerin Vivienne Westwood in Robe vor einer Wand mit ihrem Logo in Prag (Foto: dpa)

Fashion rebel Vivienne Westwood turns 80

Where once the inimitable Queen of Punk created unforgettably wild, anarchic fashion, now the spry octogenarian champions sustainable living.  

Culture

Young woman sitting on a tall stack of books with an opened laptop.

World Poetry Day: How the art form is going digital

US poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world with her impressive inaugural recitation in January. Now, we take a closer look at the modern pull of this literary form.  