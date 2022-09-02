Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892 – 1973) was a British poet, academic and writer best known for his fantasy sagas "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."
J.R.R. Tolkien, known around the world as the author of "The Hobbit" and the epic "The Lord of the Rings," novels filled with dwarves, wizards, elves, mythical creatures like trolls and orcs and of course hobbits. Tolkien was a soldier in WWI, a university professor and respected translator of various Middle English texts. He was a gifted linguist, had a great interest in mythology — all of which influenced and shaped his fantasy worlds. His books were adapted into films and TV series. This is a collection of DW's content J.R.R. Tolkien.
The big-budget small-screen fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has made its long-awaited debut on Amazon Prime. The prequel to the popular movie adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels takes place 4,000 years earlier.
The name Oonagh is taken from a legendary Celtic queen of the fairies. The woman behind the persona, Senta-Sofia Delliponti, is from Germany. But she sings in Elvish, the fictitious language invented by "Lord of the Rings" creator J.R.R. Tolkien. Oonagh’s blend of fantasy and pop has been a big hit in Germany, with her debut album riding high in the charts.