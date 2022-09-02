Visit the new DW website

J.R.R. Tolkien

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892 – 1973) was a British poet, academic and writer best known for his fantasy sagas "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

J.R.R. Tolkien, known around the world as the author of "The Hobbit" and the epic "The Lord of the Rings," novels filled with dwarves, wizards, elves, mythical creatures like trolls and orcs and of course hobbits. Tolkien was a soldier in WWI, a university professor and respected translator of various Middle English texts. He was a gifted linguist, had a great interest in mythology — all of which influenced and shaped his fantasy worlds. His books were adapted into films and TV series. This is a collection of DW's content J.R.R. Tolkien.

'The Rings of Power' brings Middle-earth to the TV screen

'The Rings of Power' brings Middle-earth to the TV screen 02.09.2022

The big-budget small-screen fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has made its long-awaited debut on Amazon Prime. The prequel to the popular movie adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels takes place 4,000 years earlier.
Back to Middle-earth: 'Rings of Power' series launches

Back to Middle-earth: 'Rings of Power' series launches 02.09.2022

Amazon Prime brings Tolkien's fantasy world back to life. Opulent images, a diverse cast — fans have great expectations for the most expensive series in TV history.
How J. R. R. Tolkien became the father of fantasy

How J. R. R. Tolkien became the father of fantasy 03.01.2022

J. R. R. Tolkien, born 130 years ago, gained global fame with "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." Life events inspired his stories from the fictional Middle-earth.
'Lord of the Rings' film turns 20

'Lord of the Rings' film turns 20 10.12.2021

J.R.R. Tolkien's saga was long considered "unfilmable." But then director Peter Jackson came along, and made film history with his "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit

Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit 08.04.2021

"Khraniteli" was probably broadcast only once on Russian television. Now the 30-year-old film version of "The Lord of the Rings" is a clicks hit on YouTube.
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' TV series

Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' TV series 14.11.2017

Amazon has acquired global television rights to turn J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" into a television series. The adaptation of the fantasy novels marks a new direction for the world's largest online retailer.
J.R.R. Tolkien book published after 100 years

J.R.R. Tolkien book published after 100 years 01.06.2017

The author of "Lords of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" died in 1973, but his Middle-earth universe lives on. Fans now have something new to read: "Beren and Lúthien," which J.R.R. Tolkien wrote a century ago.
J.R.R. Tolkien - celebrating an unusual life

J.R.R. Tolkien - celebrating an unusual life 03.01.2017

With works like "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" J.R.R. Tolkien is considered to be the inventor of sophisticated fantasy literature. Millions continue to read his timeless works each year.
'Hobbit' first edition goes for record price

'Hobbit' first edition goes for record price 04.06.2015

A first edition of the novel "The Hobbit" by J.R.R. Tolkien has fetched the equivalent of 187,000 euros at auction. The book was accompanied by a handwritten note by the author in Elvish.
Easter greetings from Middle Earth!

Easter greetings from Middle Earth! 05.04.2015

Once a year, fans from around the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's manifold creations visit the German city of Bonn to celebrate their heroes and heroines. DW met up with a bunch of hobbits, dwarves, elves and orks.
Oonagh - New Age Pop in Elvish

Oonagh - New Age Pop in Elvish 22.03.2014

The name Oonagh is taken from a legendary Celtic queen of the fairies. The woman behind the persona, Senta-Sofia Delliponti, is from Germany. But she sings in Elvish, the fictitious language invented by "Lord of the Rings" creator J.R.R. Tolkien. Oonagh’s blend of fantasy and pop has been a big hit in Germany, with her debut album riding high in the charts.
German fan dies falling from 'Hobbit' mountain

German fan dies falling from 'Hobbit' mountain 29.12.2012

A German fan of the new J.R.R. Tolkien movie The Hobbit has died attempting to ascend a mountain used on the hit film's New Zealand set.