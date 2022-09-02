John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892 – 1973) was a British poet, academic and writer best known for his fantasy sagas "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

J.R.R. Tolkien, known around the world as the author of "The Hobbit" and the epic "The Lord of the Rings," novels filled with dwarves, wizards, elves, mythical creatures like trolls and orcs and of course hobbits. Tolkien was a soldier in WWI, a university professor and respected translator of various Middle English texts. He was a gifted linguist, had a great interest in mythology — all of which influenced and shaped his fantasy worlds. His books were adapted into films and TV series.