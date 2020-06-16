 South Korea unification minister resigns over row with North | News | DW | 19.06.2020

News

South Korea unification minister resigns over row with North

Tensions rose this week after the North destroyed a liaison office and diplomacy continues to stall. Kim Yeon-chul has now taken responsibility for the worsening ties.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the country's unification minister, who asked to step down amid rising tensions with Pyongyang over stalled nuclear talks and activities on defectors in the South.

Kim Yeon-chul, who was appointed unification minister in April last year, said he was resigning to take responsibility for tensions between the North and South. He is leaving the position without having had a single meeting with the North.

Read more: What's driving North Korea's aggression toward the South?

More to come...

Watch video 02:16

Hope for peace between North and South Korea wanes

lc/rt (AP, Reuters)

