  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsPhilippines

South China Sea: Philippines removes Chinese barriers

September 25, 2023

A "special operation" to remove the installation is the latest in a series of confrontations over competing territorial claims in the important maritime passageway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WlLl
Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are seen on September 20, 2023, in this image released by the Philippines Coast Guard on September 24
Chinese Coast Guard boats close to the floating barrier are pictures on September 20, 2023, near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in this image released by the Philippines Coast Guard on September 24Image: PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/REUTERS

Philippine authorities Monday removed a floating barrier installed by China's coast guard at a disputed lagoon in the South China Sea.

"The decisive action of the Philippine coast guard to remove the barrier aligns with international law and the Philippines' sovereignty over the shoal," the coast guard said.

 

What is the latest conflict about?

A Philippines Coast Guard spokesperson said Sunday the alleged barrier, with a length of about 300 meters (some 1,000 feet), was discovered on Friday during a "routine maritime patrol."

Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said the floating barrier prevented Filipino fishing boats from entering the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

Philippines denounces China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea

More than 50 boats were outside the shoal at the time, Tarriela said.

Why is the issue this sensitive?

The issue is the latest flare-up in a series of increasing confrontations between Chinese and Philippines vessels, as China asserts greater control over the sea.

A number of different countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, lay competing territorial claims to parts of the sea.

But China claims sovereignty to nearly all of the sea, therefore cutting into maritime territories internationally recognized as belonging to other countries.

US patrol and jets have carried out patrols for decades to challenge Beijing's expansive claims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought help to defend its maritime claims, including by holding joint drills with the US for the first time in a decade earlier this year and signing a maritime pact with Australia earlier this month.

rm/rc (AP, Reuters)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Boris Pistorius (left) sits at a long table with other delegates, with the German and Chinese flags between them

EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

The European Union sent a high-profile delegation to Asia's top security forum and pledged more engagement to preserve regional stability, as the US and China traded diplomatic jabs over Taiwan.
PoliticsJune 5, 2023
Philippine and US majors unfurl a flag

Philippines, US start 'Balikatan' military drills in region near Taiwan

Philippines, US start 'Balikatan' military drills in region near Taiwan

Some 9,000 soldiers from both countries are taking part in one of the largest joint military drills in the Philippines in recent years. It comes amid tensions with Beijing.
PoliticsMarch 28, 2022
Southeast Asian leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

ASEAN Summit: US says region should be free to choose partners

ASEAN Summit: US says region should be free to choose partners

Antony Blinken said Southeast Asian countries can make their own choices while at a meeting in Jakarta. The comments come as China's claims over sweeping parts of the South China Sea cause controversy in the region.
ConflictsJuly 14, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A huge cloud of dust covers the face of the earthquake-hit city of Hatay in southern Turkey

Asbestos: The silent killer in Turkey's earthquake region

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 26, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

French military in Niger: 'We don't need them'

French military in Niger: 'We don't need them'

PoliticsSeptember 25, 202302:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a crowd of his female supporters in New Delhi

India's gender gap: Can a new law help female politicians?

India's gender gap: Can a new law help female politicians?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on cooper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft growing, hits infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft growing, hits infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rescue boat carrying migrants moves along the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

Thousands of migrants arrive on Lampedusa

MigrationSeptember 26, 202303:29 min
More from Europe

North America

A poster showing Huawei's Mate 60 mobile phone, customers are seen in the background

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage