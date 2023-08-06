  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Pakistan
ConflictsPhilippines

Philippines slams China for use of water cannon on boat

1 hour ago

A tense confrontation between a Philippine vessel and China’s coast guard took place in the highly disputed South China Sea over the Second Thomas Shoal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uozz
Chinese Coast Guard ship cruising in the sea
The South China Sea is a highly contested maritime trade route Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

The Philippines on Sunday accused a Chinese coast guard of "excessive and offensive" use of water cannons to stop a Filipino supply boat carrying food, water, fuel and new army personnel to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Condemning the belligerence allegedly shown by the Chinese coast guard, the Philippines' armed forces said the Chinese vessel's actions were "in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board and in violation of international law."

The encounter between the Filipino boat and the Chinese vessel took place when Philippine navy personnel were moving towards Second Thomas in the Spratly Islands, according to Philippines officials.

Because of the clash, a second chartered boat was unable to drop supplies, military spokesman Colonel Medel Aguilar said in a statement.

China, Philippines agree to 'manage differences'

"We call on the  China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people's lives," the armed forces said.

China's coast guard has said that its actions were compliant with the law and responded by saying that China has "indisputable" sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and their adjacent waters, including the Second Thomas Shoal. It alleged that the Filipino boat was trespassing and carrying illegal construction material.

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters... in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said, adding that Beijing "implemented necessary controls in accordance with the law and stopped Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials."

Spate of skirmishes in South China Sea

Maritime disputes have remained a regular affair in the South China Sea, which is the busiest maritime crossroads for trade and holds geopolitical significance.

China claims that it holds sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea — an assertion that is vehemently contested internationally. The tussle over the region very often leads to skirmishes between China and its neighbors.

The US too often intervenes and slams China for its aggressive actions but China has warned the US against interfering in what it calls an Asian dispute.

South China Sea dispute

mfa/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People in Japan offering prayers at a memorial service

Japan marks 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Angry protesters in Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

India: How four years of direct rule have impacted Kashmir

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Andy Warhol (left) and Tina Turner in 1981, sharing a slice of watermelon. Andy is looking into the camera, Tina is smiling.

How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

How Andy Warhol revolutionized the art world

Arts2 hours ago11 images
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage