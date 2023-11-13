  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

Southern right whales face new challenges

Jason Boswell
November 13, 2023

South Africa is home to the world’s biggest breeding population of endangered southern right whales. A long term study launched in 1969 to track their behavior sheds light on how climate change is affecting their food sources and migratory patterns.

Jason Boswell Jason Boswell is a reporter based in Cape Town, South Africa.