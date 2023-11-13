Southern right whales face new challenges

Nature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaSouthern right whales face new challengesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaJason Boswell11/13/2023November 13, 2023South Africa is home to the world’s biggest breeding population of endangered southern right whales. A long term study launched in 1969 to track their behavior sheds light on how climate change is affecting their food sources and migratory patterns.https://p.dw.com/p/4YY9pAdvertisement