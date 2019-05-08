 South Africa election: ruling ANC set for reduced majority | News | DW | 09.05.2019

News

South Africa election: ruling ANC set for reduced majority

First results indicate South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is on course to retain power, but after a lower voter turnout. Issues around corruption and unemployment may have played their part.

Vote counting in South African elections (Reuters/R. Ward)

With about half the votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had about 57% of the vote. This would be a fall of 5 points below the 62% it gained in the last elections in 2014.

The national and provincial elections are the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced former president Jacob Zuma last year.

The voter turnout was relatively low in Wednesday's poll – dropping to 65% compared to 74% in 2014 – as voters said they were disillusioned by widespread corruption and unemployment.

The election commission said a tally from 90% of the vote may be announced later Thursday, although final results may not be declared until Saturday.

Read more: Polls close after South Africans vote in general election

Dwindling support

Opposition parties have leveled corruption allegations against the ANC leadership, which, analysts say, has dented its image.

A weakening economy has also dogged the ANC in recent years and contributed to its falling levels of support in major cities.

There were also administrative problems, including a lack of ballots at a number of polling stations, causing very long delays.

Millions of South Africa's eligible voters also failed to register to cast ballots.

Under South Africa's parliamentary system, the National Assembly chooses the country's president after the elections.

Read more: A fateful election for South Africa's ANC

Watch video 01:53

South Africa: ANC tipped to win despite

shs/jm (AP, AFP)

Südafrika Wahl 2019 | Stimmabgabe in Johannesburg

Polls close after South Africans vote in general election 08.05.2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping that his African National Congress (ANC) keeps its majority despite a low turnout. The party has won a majority in every election since the end of apartheid in 1994.

A fateful election for South Africa's ANC 06.05.2019

South Africans are gearing up for general elections. After 25 years in power, can the African National Congress (ANC) halt its slide in support? DW's Christine Mhundwa met with one ANC supporter who says she'll vote for Cyril Ramaphosa – but with conditions.

ANC will lead a broken South Africa 07.05.2019

South Africa has declined rapidly over the past decade but the ruling African National Congress is predicted to win another term as government. Their plan after the May 8th elections are more omises of jobs in a country with over 27% unemployment.

