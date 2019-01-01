 Somalia orders top UN official to leave the country | News | DW | 02.01.2019

News

Somalia orders top UN official to leave the country

Somalia has banished Nicholas Haysom after he "openly breached the appropriate conduct of the UN office." The move comes just days after he raised concerns about UN-supported security forces in Somalia's southwest.

The government of Somalia said on Tuesday night it had instructed the head of the United Nations' mission in the country to leave the country, effectively declaring him persona non grata. 

Nicholas Haysom "is not required and cannot work in this country," a Somalian Foreign Ministry statement read.

The order comes days after the diplomat expressed concern over the alleged involvement of UN-supported security forces in the arrest of Mukhtar Robow, a candidate standing for a regional presidential election in the southwest of the country. 

Somali authorities backed by Ethiopian troops detained the former Islamist leader linked to al Shabaabfor allegedly wanting to "undermine stability," blocking his election bid. The move sparked deadly clashes between factions loyal to him and Somali forces.

Read more: Life in Somalia under peacekeepers and al-Shabab threats

Arrest of Mukhtar Robow

Haysom cited a number of concerns about the situation surrounding Robow in his letter to the interior security minister, including "the alleged involvement of UN-supported Somali security forces in the arrest of Mukhtar Robow on December 13, the deaths of 15 civilians ... on 13, 14, and 15 December ... and the arrest of approximately 300 people involved in the demonstrations on 13, 14, and 15 December."

Harun Maruf, an expert on the region and author, published part of the letter in a tweet. 

The Internal Security Ministry said that Robow was detained on suspicion that he had brought militants and weapons back to Baidoa, a charge his representative denies.

Read more: Bush's Somalia intervention shaped future US-Africa ties

  • Somalia Mehr als 260 Tote nach Doppel-Anschlag in Mogadischu (Reuters/F. Omar)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    In the face of terror

    The truck was loaded with explosives and detonated at a busy junction in the heart of Mogadishu in the afternoon of September 14, 2017. The explosion of the bomb killed at least 276 people and injured hundreds more. It was the worst terror attack in the history of Somalia. Nearly three decades of civil war and terror have also robbed the population of its resilience to drought.

  • Malnourished child being fed by her mother (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Fighting starvation - a Somali reality

    Xamdi is a child of Somali nomads and has been in the nutrition ward of Mogadishu's Banadir Hospital since the beginning of August. Her mother feeds her with the peanut-based 'Plumpy’Nut' paste to avoid severe acute malnutrition. Xamdi is three years old and only weighs seven kilograms. Most kids in Germany in the same age group weigh twice as much. About 800,000 Somalis are facing starvation.

  • A child with a bandaged head and hand which hold the needle and feeding tube (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Collapsed health system - even in the capital

    This boy recovers in the bed next to Xamdi. He is fighting pneumonia, one of the all too common infections caused by chronic malnutrition and overcrowded conditions in Mogadishu's refugee camps. His hands are wrapped in paper to prevent him from pulling out his feeding tube. Banadir Hospital is the biggest public clinic in the capital, but even here the collapse of the health system is visible.

  • Children and a woman stand amongst makeshift tents held together by pieces of cloth (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Mogadishu - city of refugees

    Mogadishu is full of makeshift homes. Many nomads and countryside dwellers are determined to stay. They have fled civil war, terror, violence and hunger. The city's population has swollen to nearly 2.5 million. At least 600,000 are officially regarded as 'internally displaced people'.

  • Makeshift tents in an IDP camp (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Camp life takes a heavy toll

    The congested and unhygienic living conditions in the camps are a health hazard. Acute respiratory tract infections and diarrhea are common diseases among Mogadishu's internally displaced population. Life in the makeshift camps is a daily struggle for the next meal and the next bucket of water.

  • Two children sit back to back on a rock (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Life in waiting

    There is not much to do inside the camps but to sit and wait. Many children don't have access to education. Most makeshift camps lack playgrounds or other recreational spaces.

  • Two men walk;a motorbike-rider and a car drive through a street between ruined buildings (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    City of ruins

    There is much hardship outside the camps, too. The old part of Mogadishu is particularly pockmarked by nearly three decades of internal conflict. But there are also signs of new beginnings.

  • A group of young men take a 'selfie' in Peace Park (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Selfie time

    Early September 2017: These youngsters are having a good time in Mogadishu's Peace Park. All of them are students, all of them express faith in the new government of western-backed President Mohamed. One of them wants to become a civil aviation engineer. He says: "It is much safer here than five years ago." Five years ago al-Shabab ruled the capital. Today the extremists send suicide bombers.

  • A poster at the entrance to Peace Park tells visitors to leave behind their weapons (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    No hand grenades

    Right at the entrance to Peace Park, visitors are reminded to leave behind Kalashnikovs, knives, hand grenades and pistols.

  • Crowds in the foreground and boats in the water at Liido beach (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    The happening place

    Liido beach draws huge crowds especially after Friday prayers. People meet to dance and play soccer. Soccer is hugely popular in Somalia. Young lovers meet to court each other. Mogadishu's Liido beach was deserted under al-Shabab's brief rule of the capital.

  • A street with two minarets in the background (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Reconstruction in full swing

    The international community has started to invest in rebuilding Somalia's shattered state. Reconstruction is most visible in the capital. This new street was built with Turkish help. Turkey has also set up a huge military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

  • A woman walks past a fenced villa under construction (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Walls and fences

    New villas spring up throughout town. Somalia's returning diaspora invests in Mogadishu's booming property market. So do politicians and other strongmen. Many of the new buildings are surrounded by high blast walls and concertina wire to fend off terrorists, criminals and rivals.

  • A street lined with houses as seen from above (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Green Zone

    The airport region has become the expats' hub. Like Baghdad and Kabul, Mogadishu has a green zone. The United Nations and most of the returning diplomatic missions live and work in the vast compound which has developed around Mogadishu's International Airport. It is fenced off and guarded by African Union troops.

  • The painted front of a beauty salon shows pictures of beauty products, dresses, henna adorned hands and feet (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    City of murals

    Most of Mogadishu's shopfronts sport hand-painted murals which add some much-needed color to a city slowly rising from its ruins.

  • An advert shows two women posing in matching purple robes (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Online shopping

    Modern billboards are also conquering the streets, advertising online shopping for Arab fashion or application details for private educational institutions.

  • Women and girls look into the camera (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Not for all

    The city's new attractions are out of reach for the many displaced people and the poor. Somalia's progress and stability will depend on the state's ability to win the trust of its people. Right now nearly seven million people, which is about half the country's population, depend on humanitarian aid.

  • Young men sit in the ruins of a building (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Youth bulge

    More than half of Somalia's population is under 18. The majority of citizens were born after the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 — the pivotal event that caused the country to become a failed state. The capital's youth, if not engaged meaningfully, often feel disenfranchised, adding to Somalia's continued vulnerability.

    Author: Sandra Petersmann


Somalia has struggled for the past two decades with civil war, famine and failed governance.  Al Shabaab, which has ties to Al-Qaida, and wants to set up an Islamist state, controls parts of the Somali countryside and carries out attacks against government, military and civilian targets in both Mogadishu and regional towns.       

Germany announced last year that it was ending its participation in an eight-year European Union training mission in Somalia, withdrawing the 5,000 Bundeswehr troops stationed in the country.

kw/kms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

