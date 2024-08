Germany is still in shock after the terror attack in Solingen, days before important state elections. How can we stop terrorism? Is migration a threat? Our guests: Hans-Jakob Schindler (terrorism expert); Morten Freidel (NZZ); Amir Musawy (freelance journalist)

Hans-Jakob Schindler,

is a terrorism-expert and director of the Counter Extremism Project.





Amir Musawy,

is a freelance Journalist from Irak, who just returned from reporting in Solingen.

Morten Freidel,

is the deputy editor-in-chief of NZZ Germany, joining us from the city of Zürich.