 ′Solidarity Hoodie′: Kippa-capped hoody challenges anti-Semitism | Lifestyle | DW | 06.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

'Solidarity Hoodie': Kippa-capped hoody challenges anti-Semitism

Artists in Germany have collaborated to create a hooded sweatshirt with a kippa, a traditional Jewish skullcap, sewn on top. While intended as a statement against anti-Semitism, it also plays with a "provocative limit."

A person wears a sweatshirt with a kippah sewn on top (Jakob Blumenthal)

The hoody: It is relaxed and sporty, not particularly eye-catching. But the artists behind a new special hooded sweatshirt are putting the comfortable clothing item in a different light. Whether yellow, green, black gray or blue, all their sweatshirts have one thing in common: They all have a kippa on the hood.

The so-called "Solidarity Hoodie" has taken the traditional skullcap worn by Jewish men and combined it with one of the most ubiquitous pieces of clothing to create a political fashion statement.

The hoody's designers, Berlin gallery owner Johann König and the Frankfurt art collective IGNAZ, have "recycled a religious symbol," said Christoph Pantke, spokesperson from the Berlin König Gallerie, which owns the König Souvenir fashion label that is releasing the product.

Pantke told DW that the Solidartiy hoodies' main intention was to react to the"Berlin wears the kippa" rally, which in April saw thousands don a kippa and take to the streets of the German capital to demonstrate solidarity with the victim of a recent anti-Semitic attack in the city's Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood that was caught on video and, more broadly, condemn acts of anti-Semitism against Jews living in Germany.

With these hoodies, the designers are making a statement for tolerance and solidarity, the gallery spokesman said, and clearly speaking out against intolerance, hate and anti-Semitism.  

Two people wearing hoodies with kippot sewn on top stand outside the Berlin museum (Jakob Blumenthal/Jüdisches Musem)

The Jewish Museum Berlin served as a backdrop for some the press photos for the Solidarity Hoodies

Support from the Jewish Museum Berlin

Publicity photos show individuals wearing the solid-colored hoodies, their faces hidden by the hoods, posing causally against various urban backdrops, including in front of Berlin's Jewish Museum.

The museum wasn't involved with the fashion initiative, but when the König Gallerie, located just a few blocks away, asked if they could use the museum as a photo backdrop, the museum consented.

They felt "it was important to support this action in this way," Georg H. Lersch, the Jewish Museum's head of temporary exhibitions, told DW.

Like the creators of the Solidarity Hoodies, the museum also responded to the Prenzlauer Berg attack and the subsequent demonstration of solidarity with its own initiative, an entryway display entitled "The Kippa Catalyst." With this initiative, the museum hopes to inspire dialogue, reflection and debate — which is also what Lersch believes the Solidarity Hoodies project could achieve.

A kippa in a glass case (Y. Sucksdorff )

The 'Kippa as Catalyst' exhibition in the Jewish Museum contains objects from the solidarity demonstration in Berlin

It "would be a little too simplistic if we were to get anti-Semitism under control by wearing trendy hoodies," Lersch said with a lighthearted laugh. "If the hoodies have an effect, then it's to create awareness about the problems that surround wearing a kippa in public, thereby spurring public debate," he added.

The hoody's artists want to do precisely that: make a statement. They don't have a commercial goal. Instead, the project focuses on building awareness of the broader topic and creating more tolerance and solidarity. "No direct references are made to current political and social situations, for instance, to debates over Israel [and its policies in Gaza and the West Bank]," gallery spokesperson Pantke said.

A 'provocative limit'

Although one of the three members of IGNAZ is himself Jewish, Pankte emphasized that religious background had no influence on the creation of the Solidarity Hoodies; the designers were instead motivated by artistic and social impulses.

The Jewish Museum's Lersch thinks it's good that the fashion initiative didn't come from the Jewish community, as was the case with "Berlin wears a kippa," but rather from artists that have "a certain political background and impact."

König Souvenir, where the Solidarity Hoodies will be sold, is known for initiatives dealing with social, political and social topics while IGNAZ tries to reach youth through its artistic projects.

A person wearing a sweatshirt with a kippa on the hood stands near dumpsters (Jakob Blumenthal)

Sewing a kippa onto a sweatshirt can be seen as provocative

However, the idea of sewing a kippa onto a hoody isn't problem-free. Lersch describes it as "playing with a provocative limit."

"Wearing the kippa is actually a religious moment," the curator explained, and from a religious perspective, "sewing it onto a hoody naturally plays with this idea." Turning the skullcap into a fashion statement decouples it from its significance as an object that expresses religious belief by covering one's head out of awe for God. "This is not something that I definitely support 100 percent," Lersch said, stating that it is "in a certain way a fashion game, a simulation."

At the same time, he considers pulling a kippa-capped sweatshirt over one's head to be a constructed moment in which the hoody wearer tries to step into the role of someone who wears a kippa.

Though he finds this idea interesting, Lersch nonetheless sees it as a "critical limit" that is part and parcel of the hoodies.

Official presentation at a fashionable time

The Solidarity Hoodies will officially be presented on July 6 in Berlin — a timely release for a fashion product since Berlin Fashion Week will be in full swing, with guests from the highest ranks of fashion world present in the German capital.

They will be available for purchase for €89 ($104) through König Souvenir's online store, but it is going to take a lot more than putting on a sweatshirt to solve Germany's struggle against anti-Semitism.

The next step in the fight against religious intolerance is a complex question, Lersch says. But one thing for the curator is clear: "Wearing a kippa in public must simply be possible. Without question."

And he doesn't mean a kippa on a hoodie.

  • A yarmulke atop a man with gray hair (picture alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Yarmulke

    European Jews started wearing the yarmulke, or kippa, in the 17th and 18th centuries, turning the skull cap into a religious symbol. Pious Jews are expected to cover their heads, but the fabric isn't that important, and a hat or scarf is acceptable, too. Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion.

  • Archbishop Stephan Burgerwearing a miter (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Miter

    The miter is the ceremonial headdress worn by bishops, mainly in the Roman-Catholic Church. It goes back to the 11th century, with the tall, peaked hat deeply cleft on the sides and adorned with two ribbons at the back symbolizing the Old and the New Testaments.

  • Man wearing an orange Sikh turban (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Dyck)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Dastar

    Members of the Sikh faith, a monotheistic religion founded in India's northern Punjab region in the 15th century, wear a dastar. A dastar is usually worn by men, with orange being a popular color. Underneath the cloth headwear, which is re-knotted every morning, Sikh men let their hair grow freely.

  • woman wearing a chador at the ballot box (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Kappeler)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Chador

    In Farsi, the word chador means "tent," and that is what this garment worn by observant Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East resembles. Usually black, it covers a woman from the head down, hiding the shape of the body, revealing only the face. The chador is worn over a woman's regular clothing.

  • Nuns wearing habit and veil (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Nun's veil

    Nuns almost always wear a distinctive veil to complete their religious garment, the habit. Novices' veils are white, while professed nuns usually wear a black veil, or one in their habit's color. Depending on the religious order, veils come in different sizes and shapes. Some are elaborate and cover the woman's entire head; others are simply pinned to the sister's hair.

  • Muslim woman wearing a headscarf (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Schiffmann)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Headscarf

    Is a woman's headscarf a religious headdress, or a symbol of oppression? In the West in particular, that continues to be a matter of heated debate. It is certainly the most well-known female head covering. Turkish women (as in this photo) tie headscarves differently from women in Arabic countries.

  • Hasidic man with fur hat and a woman wearing a curly white wig in a car (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Y. Dongxun)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Sheitel

    The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community in New York has strict rules for married women, who are required to shave their hair and wear a wig, the "sheitel." In her 2012 bestseller memoir "Unorthodox," US author Deborah Feldman describes growing up in the ultra-religious group.

  • Film still, Don Camillo holds a bomb high over his head (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Birett

    A bit of cloth, strips of cardboard and a tassle — voila, the birett, a head covering worn by Roman Catholic priests since the 13th century. In the Netherlands, Germany, Britain and France, the hat has four corners. In many other countries, it has three. If you remember the character Don Camillo (played by French actor Fernandel in a series of films in the 1950s and '60s), you know the hat!

  • Tuareg with a turban (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/RUN-McPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Tagelmust

    The cotton scarf that can be up to 15 meters long is worn by Tuareg Berber Muslim men throughout western Africa. The tagelmust covers the head and is pulled over the mouth and nose against wind-born sand in the desert. The turban-style headdress is worn by adult men only. When indigo blue, the tagelmust's dye can rub off on the skin, hence the Tuareg being called the "blue men of the desert."

  • Man wearing fur-trimmed shtreimel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Shtreimel

    The Jewish shtreimel hat is made of velvet and has a wide fur trim, usually sable. Married men wear the hat on Jewish holidays and for religious festivities. The eye-catching headgear originated in Hasidic communities in southeastern Europe, a tradition that became nearly extinct in Europe after the Holocaust.

  • Amish people riding with a horse and buggy (DW/S. Sanderson)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Hats and bonnets

    The Amish are a conservative Christian group in North America that originated in the tradition of the Anabaptist movement in Switzerland and southern Germany. The first Amish fled to the US in the early 18th century to escape religious persecution. They live simple lives, and shun modern technology and conveniences. The women wear plain bonnets; the men wear straw or felt hats.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (db)


DW recommends

The kippa, a sign of respect for God

Berlin is a holding a "wear a kippa" protest following the recent anti-Semitic attack in the city. Has wearing indicators of certain religions become dangerous in Germany? And what does the Jewish yarmulke stand for? (25.04.2018)  

German Jewish leader: Don't wear kippa in Muslim areas

A religious leader has advised Jews to avoid wearing skullcaps in Muslim districts of some cities. The warning underscores fears about growing anti-Semitism in Europe. (26.02.2015)  

Berlin court finds teen guilty of assault in attack on kippah-wearer

After an Arab-Israeli man wearing a skullcap was attacked in Berlin, the assailant has now been sentenced to four weeks' detention. The case sparked outrage in Germany, with thousands rallying against anti-Semitism. (25.06.2018)  

Anti-Semitism in German schools to be tackled with anti-bullying commissioners

German Family Minister Franziska Giffey wants to send bullying prevention experts to schools to curb a rise in anti-Jewish attacks. Berlin schools, in particular, have seen anti-Semitic bullying in recent months. (05.07.2018)  

Kippa worn during anti-Semitic attack heads to Berlin museum

The skullcap worn by an Israeli youth when he was attacked on the streets of Berlin will become an exhibit at Berlin's Jewish Museum. They hope to continue a dialogue about anti-Semitism prompted by the assault. (29.05.2018)  

2,000 Berliners wear skullcaps to protest anti-Semitism

Thousands have rallied in the capital and elsewhere in Germany to express outrage at a spate of anti-Semitic incidents. DW's Jefferson Chase attended the Berlin event to see if it entailed anything more than symbolism. (25.04.2018)  

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

Followers of various religions wear special head coverings to express their faith and show humility and dignity. Yarmulkes, mitras, veils and turbans are made of a great variety of materials. (25.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW talks to Jewish artists in Berlin about anti-Semitism  

Berliners take a stand against anti-Semitism  

What do Jews in Berlin think about the kippa debate?  

Berlin court convicts Syrian refugee for kippa attack  

Related content

Köln MiQua neues jüdische Museum Baubeginn

Cologne breaks ground on new Jewish Museum 29.06.2018

The museum, which will be known as MiQua, will focus on Cologne's Jewish history from the Middle Ages through the present day. German politicians at the ceremony discussed German anti-Semitism of the past and present.

Deutschland | Kippa-Träger mit Gürtel geschlagen - Prozess

Berlin court finds teen guilty of assault in attack on kippah-wearer 25.06.2018

After an Arab-Israeli man wearing a skullcap was attacked in Berlin, the assailant has now been sentenced to four weeks' detention. The case sparked outrage in Germany, with thousands rallying against anti-Semitism.

Deutschland Gebet in der Neuen Synagoge in Freiburg in Erinnerung an die Reichskristallnacht

The kippa, a sign of respect for God 25.04.2018

Berlin is a holding a "wear a kippa" protest following the recent anti-Semitic attack in the city. Has wearing indicators of certain religions become dangerous in Germany? And what does the Jewish yarmulke stand for?

ADVERTISEMENT
Filmszene aus Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) (picture alliance/dpa/Everett Collection/20th Century Fox)

Sacha Baron Cohen teases a new project on Trump

The provocative comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for his various satirical characters including Borat, Ali G and Brüno, has posted a video on Twitter hinting at an upcoming Donald Trump-related film project. 

Terezia Mora (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. 

huge crowd at outdoor music festival (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/C. Hardt)

Germany's summer music festival season blasts off

Summer is outdoor music festival time in Germany. From world music to hip-hop and head-banging to folk and reggae, there's something for everybody — even concerts on an island in a lake! 

Deutschland Lahnquelle (picture-alliance/Arco Images/K. Loos)

A river hiking tour along the Lahn

Castles, churches and towns with timber-framed houses: 245 kilometers of natural scenery and cultural history from the source of the Lahn in the Rothaar mountains to where it flows into the Rhine.  

DW - Sarah Willis trifft Geiger Pekka Kuusisto (DW/C. Rowe)

Pekka Kuusisto and the Reddress Project

Violinist Pekka Kuusisto and artist Aamu Song bring their extraordinary Reddress Project to the Boulez Saal in Berlin and reserve a pocket of the dress for Sarah Willis. A unique episode about a unique concert! 