Soleimani burial: Thousands gather in general's hometown

Crowds of mourners gathered in Kerman, the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, for the final stage of his funeral procession. Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.
Large crowds turned out in the hometown of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani for his burial on Tuesday, a day after an enormous funeral procession was held in the capital of Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. In response, Iran pledged "severe revenge."
Iranian state TV reported that the crowds in the city of Kerman were set to be as large as those in Tehran, with thousands of people lining the streets as his coffin arrived in the town.
Read more: Iran: Mega rallies 'drown out' complex realities
Speaking to crowds in Kerman, Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, threatened to "set ablaze" any places supported by the US.
"The martyr Qassem Soleimani is more powerful now that he is dead," he added while addressing crowds. "The enemy killed him unjustly."
The gathered crowds responded "Death to Israel!" His words mirrored those of other top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some also chanted "Death to America!" and "Death to Trump!"
'Soleimani was loved in Kerman'
Mourners lined the streets, many wearing black, holding pictures of the slain general. Soleimani has been viewed as a "national hero" by many Iranians.
His remains, along with those of the others killed in the US airstrike, were brought to the central square of the desert city of Kerman on Tuesday.
Read more: Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader?
"The security of the whole world, Muslims, Shiites, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and especially Iran, all owe it to him," mourner Hemmat Dehghan told AFP news agency.
"Haj Qassem was not only loved in Kerman, or Iran, but also the whole world," he added. Trump and other US allies maintain that Soleimani caused a great deal of pain and suffering throughout the Middle East.
His killing has prompted a crisis in the Middle East. Iran officially announced their withdrawal from the nuclear deal which limited their nuclear capacity and the Iraqi parliament voted to remove all US troops from Iraq.
European countries have urged de-escalation in the region.
Soleimani will be buried later on Tuesday.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ed/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)
Huge crowds gathered in the Iranian capital Tehran for the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by US airstrikes. His daughter issued a threat to US soldiers in the Middle East. (06.01.2020)
Huge crowds of Iranians have mourned the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad. But the apparent show of unity is not as clear as it seems, says political scientist Ali Fathollah-Nejad. (06.01.2020)
The three countries urged the US and Iran to exercise restraint in a bid to end a cycle of violence. Germany's foreign minister says Europe will this week respond to Iran's pledge not to abide by the 2015 nuclear deal. (06.01.2020)
Iranian officials have said they are considering even harsher steps following the US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. European leaders are desperately seeking a solution to ease the increasing tensions. (05.01.2020)
From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)