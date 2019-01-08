+++ Snow chaos in Germany, Austria — live updates +++

Several people have been killed in paralyzing winter storms to hit southern Germany and Austria's Alpine regions. DW has the latest weather updates from snow-affected areas.
For days now, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been hit by deadly winter storms. Meteorologists have dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "snow chaos," warning that more is yet to come.
Read more: Avalanche kills three Germans in Austrian Alps
11:33 Several schools have been closed in Bavaria due to heavy snow. It is the second week of cancellations.
11:13 Extreme weather: global warming or exaggeration? Let us know what you think in our poll.
11:09 German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visited the fire department of Berchtesgaden, an Alpine town that was cut off by massive amounts of snow. Last week, the Bundeswehr delivered much-needed supplies to the snow-covered town.
10:42 Police in Bavaria have warned that more rain and snow forecast in the coming days could give rise to dangerous flood waters.
Read more: Ski resorts cling on against climate change
10:34 In Austria, uncertainty about weather conditions has made it difficult for many to go to work. For those working on the slopes, it's even nearly impossible, according to DW correspondent Amien Essif.
Read more: Fresh avalanche threats end brief respite for the Alps
10:27 A large avalanche slammed into a hotel in Bavaria, prompting an evacuation of more than 100 of its occupants. The hotel owner described "massive damage" to at least four buildings.
Read more: Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria
10:00 Hello there! Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of devastating snow storms battering southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Over the past few days, several people have been killed by avalanches, including three Germans over the weekend. Authorities have warned that there is more snow forecast in the coming days, which could create more dangerous conditions in the area.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (dpa, AP)
Severe snowfalls in Austria and France have claimed five lives after the Alps region experienced multiple avalanches. Snow has cut off one German border town, while rail services in Bavaria and Switzerland have been hit. (13.01.2019)
Snow comes later, melts earlier, and is not nearly as deep as it was 30 years ago. EU scientists are racing to help winter tourism regions adapt to climate change — but is manmade snow the answer? (12.01.2018)
Meters more snow are forecast to fall on southern Germany and Austria over the next week. A snow plow driver died in Germany when his vehicle fell into an icy river. (11.01.2019)
Despite carrying emergency equipment, the three German skiers have perished under the avalanche and another skier is missing. The fatalities bring the number of reported weather-related deaths to at least 24 in Europe. (13.01.2019)