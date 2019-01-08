+++ Snow chaos in Germany, Austria — live updates +++

For days now, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been hit by deadly winter storms. Meteorologists have dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "snow chaos," warning that more is yet to come.

Over the weekend, at least five weather-related deaths were reported in Austria and France.

Authorities warned that more snowfall in the coming days could present major risks, including property damage due to snow-laden roofs.

Austria issued its highest avalanche warning, forbidding anyone from going out on its slopes.

11:33 Several schools have been closed in Bavaria due to heavy snow. It is the second week of cancellations.

11:09 German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visited the fire department of Berchtesgaden, an Alpine town that was cut off by massive amounts of snow. Last week, the Bundeswehr delivered much-needed supplies to the snow-covered town.

10:42 Police in Bavaria have warned that more rain and snow forecast in the coming days could give rise to dangerous flood waters.

10:34 In Austria, uncertainty about weather conditions has made it difficult for many to go to work. For those working on the slopes, it's even nearly impossible, according to DW correspondent Amien Essif.

10:27 A large avalanche slammed into a hotel in Bavaria, prompting an evacuation of more than 100 of its occupants. The hotel owner described "massive damage" to at least four buildings.

The snow is piling up. Authorities warned that more snow in the comings days could collapse roofs.

10:00 Hello there! Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of devastating snow storms battering southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Over the past few days, several people have been killed by avalanches, including three Germans over the weekend. Authorities have warned that there is more snow forecast in the coming days, which could create more dangerous conditions in the area.

