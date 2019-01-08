 +++ Snow chaos in Germany, Austria — live updates +++ | News | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

+++ Snow chaos in Germany, Austria — live updates +++

Several people have been killed in paralyzing winter storms to hit southern Germany and Austria's Alpine regions. DW has the latest weather updates from snow-affected areas.

  • Car covered by snow

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    'Snow chaos'

    For days, the German state of Bavaria has been inundated by massive amounts of snow. Munich police urged drivers to deal with the snow covering their vehicles or face potential fines after tweeting a picture of a car (not this one!) shrouded in ice at a stoplight. German media has dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "Schneechaos" — or snow chaos.

  • Bundeswehr tank in Berchtesgaden

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Helping out

    In Berchtesgaden, a town in the Bavarian Alps near the Austrian border, Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — had to deliver much-needed supplies in the middle of the night. The reason: the road to the village was cut off by the sheer amount of snow fall. As such, the military had the only transport vehicles able to reach the area. Local tram services were also in no state to run.

  • Lorries piled up on Autobahn 8 between Munich and Salzburg

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Stuck

    For some, the snow kept them from reaching home. Hundreds of drivers had to sleep in their vehicles overnight after being trapped on the highway between Munich and Salzburg. In an editorial, the conservative newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said climate change may be a contributing factor to the "chaotic amounts of snow" and shows how quickly areas can be changed by its effects.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Schönau am Königsee (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Air support

    A "Super Puma" helicopter was prepared for takeoff in a parking lot in Schönau am Königsee, a town in southeast Bavaria. The helicopters were used to blow snow from trees and onto roads to prevent trees and their branches from falling onto cars passing by.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Berchtesgaden (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Emergency work

    A fireman cleared off snow from a roof in the Berchtesgaden region of Bavaria near the Austrian border. More than 1,000 emergency workers were dispatched to Upper Bavaria to deal with the snow.

  • A woman shovels snow

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    More warnings

    But Bavaria wasn't the only place in Germany to be affected by the snowfall. North of Bavaria in the German state of Thuringia, park authorities warned people against entering forests, saying enormous snow loads threatened to bring down numerous trees. Several roads were also closed by deep snow and fallen trees.

  • Snow-covered tables in Stuttgart

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Snow day

    While not nearly as chaotic as Bavaria and Thuringia, the German state of Baden-Württemberg received plenty of snow too. In Stuttgart, buildings were covered by the white powder frost, while in some parts of the state, school children were allowed to take the day off.

  • Snow-covered shack in Austria

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Freezing neighbors

    For days now, Austrian authorities have issued avalanche warnings for its Alpine slopes. At least eight people have been killed by weather-related incidents. In some cases, rescuers have had to save people stranded in cut-off areas. On Thursday, nine tourists from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary had to be rescued after venturing off-piste in the Zell am See resort area.

  • A refugee child throws a snowball

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Elsewhere in Europe

    While Germany and Austria have received a lot of extreme weather coverage, that doesn't mean other parts of Europe weren't inundated by snowfall. As far south as Greece, refugee children took it as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a snowball or two. Switzerland, Slovenia, Italy and Turkey also received their share.


  • Car covered by snow

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    'Snow chaos'

    For days, the German state of Bavaria has been inundated by massive amounts of snow. Munich police urged drivers to deal with the snow covering their vehicles or face potential fines after tweeting a picture of a car (not this one!) shrouded in ice at a stoplight. German media has dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "Schneechaos" — or snow chaos.

  • Bundeswehr tank in Berchtesgaden

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Helping out

    In Berchtesgaden, a town in the Bavarian Alps near the Austrian border, Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — had to deliver much-needed supplies in the middle of the night. The reason: the road to the village was cut off by the sheer amount of snow fall. As such, the military had the only transport vehicles able to reach the area. Local tram services were also in no state to run.

  • Lorries piled up on Autobahn 8 between Munich and Salzburg

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Stuck

    For some, the snow kept them from reaching home. Hundreds of drivers had to sleep in their vehicles overnight after being trapped on the highway between Munich and Salzburg. In an editorial, the conservative newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said climate change may be a contributing factor to the "chaotic amounts of snow" and shows how quickly areas can be changed by its effects.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Schönau am Königsee (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Air support

    A "Super Puma" helicopter was prepared for takeoff in a parking lot in Schönau am Königsee, a town in southeast Bavaria. The helicopters were used to blow snow from trees and onto roads to prevent trees and their branches from falling onto cars passing by.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Berchtesgaden (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Emergency work

    A fireman cleared off snow from a roof in the Berchtesgaden region of Bavaria near the Austrian border. More than 1,000 emergency workers were dispatched to Upper Bavaria to deal with the snow.

  • A woman shovels snow

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    More warnings

    But Bavaria wasn't the only place in Germany to be affected by the snowfall. North of Bavaria in the German state of Thuringia, park authorities warned people against entering forests, saying enormous snow loads threatened to bring down numerous trees. Several roads were also closed by deep snow and fallen trees.

  • Snow-covered tables in Stuttgart

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Snow day

    While not nearly as chaotic as Bavaria and Thuringia, the German state of Baden-Württemberg received plenty of snow too. In Stuttgart, buildings were covered by the white powder frost, while in some parts of the state, school children were allowed to take the day off.

  • Snow-covered shack in Austria

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Freezing neighbors

    For days now, Austrian authorities have issued avalanche warnings for its Alpine slopes. At least eight people have been killed by weather-related incidents. In some cases, rescuers have had to save people stranded in cut-off areas. On Thursday, nine tourists from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary had to be rescued after venturing off-piste in the Zell am See resort area.

  • A refugee child throws a snowball

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Elsewhere in Europe

    While Germany and Austria have received a lot of extreme weather coverage, that doesn't mean other parts of Europe weren't inundated by snowfall. As far south as Greece, refugee children took it as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a snowball or two. Switzerland, Slovenia, Italy and Turkey also received their share.


For days now, Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been hit by deadly winter storms. Meteorologists have dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "snow chaos," warning that more is yet to come.

  • Over the weekend, at least five weather-related deaths were reported in Austria and France.
  • Authorities warned that more snowfall in the coming days could present major risks, including property damage due to snow-laden roofs.
  • Austria issued its highest avalanche warning, forbidding anyone from going out on its slopes.

Read more: Avalanche kills three Germans in Austrian Alps

11:33 Several schools have been closed in Bavaria due to heavy snow. It is the second week of cancellations.

11:13 Extreme weather: global warming or exaggeration? Let us know what you think in our poll.

11:09 German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visited the fire department of Berchtesgaden, an Alpine town that was cut off by massive amounts of snow. Last week, the Bundeswehr delivered much-needed supplies to the snow-covered town.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Avalanche danger in Austrian villages persists

10:42 Police in Bavaria have warned that more rain and snow forecast in the coming days could give rise to dangerous flood waters.

Read more: Ski resorts cling on against climate change

10:34 In Austria, uncertainty about weather conditions has made it difficult for many to go to work. For those working on the slopes, it's even nearly impossible, according to DW correspondent Amien Essif.

Read more: Fresh avalanche threats end brief respite for the Alps

10:27 A large avalanche slammed into a hotel in Bavaria, prompting an evacuation of more than 100 of its occupants. The hotel owner described "massive damage" to at least four buildings.

Read more: Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria

A building in Bavaria

The snow is piling up. Authorities warned that more snow in the comings days could collapse roofs.

10:00 Hello there! Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of devastating snow storms battering southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Over the past few days, several people have been killed by avalanches, including three Germans over the weekend. Authorities have warned that there is more snow forecast in the coming days, which could create more dangerous conditions in the area.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Alpine rescue crews take advantage of break in snowfall

ls/rt (dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Germany, Austria set for more snow after deadly avalanches

Severe snowfalls in Austria and France have claimed five lives after the Alps region experienced multiple avalanches. Snow has cut off one German border town, while rail services in Bavaria and Switzerland have been hit. (13.01.2019)  

Ski resorts cling on against climate change

Snow comes later, melts earlier, and is not nearly as deep as it was 30 years ago. EU scientists are racing to help winter tourism regions adapt to climate change — but is manmade snow the answer? (12.01.2018)  

Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria

Meters more snow are forecast to fall on southern Germany and Austria over the next week. A snow plow driver died in Germany when his vehicle fell into an icy river. (11.01.2019)  

Avalanche kills three Germans in Austrian Alps

Despite carrying emergency equipment, the three German skiers have perished under the avalanche and another skier is missing. The fatalities bring the number of reported weather-related deaths to at least 24 in Europe. (13.01.2019)  

Fresh avalanche threats end brief respite for the Alps

Parts of Austria and Germany have received new avalanche warnings as heavy snowfall looks set to return. In Bavaria in southern Germany, thousands were working to clear snow from rooftops at risk of collapsing. (12.01.2019)  

Snow storm batters southern Germany

Snowfall has created chaos in Bavaria and neighboring areas with no sign of letting up. From falling tree warnings to major transport disruption, DW takes a look at the extreme weather phenomenon crippling the south. (12.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Alpine rescue crews take advantage of break in snowfall  

Avalanche danger in Austrian villages persists  

Related content

FILE PHOTO: Lawinenwarnung in Obertauern, Österreich

Avalanche kills three Germans in Austrian Alps 13.01.2019

Despite carrying emergency equipment, the three German skiers have perished under the avalanche and another skier is missing. The fatalities bring the number of reported weather-related deaths to at least 24 in Europe.

Deutschland | Winter in Bayern - Jachenau

Fresh avalanche threats end brief respite for the Alps 12.01.2019

Parts of Austria and Germany have received new avalanche warnings as heavy snowfall looks set to return. In Bavaria in southern Germany, thousands were working to clear snow from rooftops at risk of collapsing.

Alpine rescue crews take advantage of break in snowfall 13.01.2019

Emergency services are releasing controlled avalanches and doing their best to clear up the snow and open roads while the good weather lasts. Weather experts are warning of more storms, heavy snowfall and avalanches across the Alps.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 