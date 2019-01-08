 Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria | News | DW | 11.01.2019

News

Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria

Meters of more snow are forecast to fall on southern Germany and Austria over the next week. A child in Bavaria, hit by a tree, was the latest person to die in weather-related events.

Obertauern road blocked in Austria

At least eight people have died since the weekend in Austria and a seven-year-old child was killed near Munich on Thursday when a tree fell under the weight of the snow.

The heaviest snowfalls in twenty years have covered southern Germany and Austria and parts of the Czech Republic over the last week. Transport on road and rail has been affected, mainly by the effect of snow-laden trees.

  • Vehicles in snow-covered Munich

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    'Snow chaos'

    For days, the German state of Bavaria has been inundated by massive amounts of snow. On Thursday, Munich police urged drivers to deal with the snow covering their vehicles or face potential fines after tweeting a picture of a car shrouded in ice at a stoplight. German media has dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "Schneechaos" — or snow chaos.

  • Tram at Berchtesgaden

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Helping out

    In Berchtesgaden, a town in the Bavarian Alps near the Austrian border, Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — had to deliver much-needed supplies in the middle of the night. The reason: the road to the village was cut off by the sheer amount of snow fall. As such, the military had the only transport vehicles able to reach the area. Local tram services were in no state to run, as you can see.

  • A woman shovels snow

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Warnings

    But Bavaria wasn't the only place in Germany to be affected by the snowfall. North of Bavaria in the German state of Thuringia, park authorities warned people against entering forests, saying enormous snow loads threatened to bring down numerous trees. Several roads were also closed by deep snow and fallen trees.

  • Snow-covered tables in Stuttgart

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Snow day

    While not nearly as chaotic as Bavaria and Thuringia, the German state of Baden-Württemberg received plenty of snow too. In Stuttgart, buildings were covered by the white powder frost, while in some parts of the state, school children were allowed to take the day off.

  • A refugee child throws a snowball

    Snow storm batters southern Germany

    Elsewhere in Europe

    While Germany and Austria have received a lot of extreme weather coverage, that doesn't mean other parts of Europe were inundated by snowfall. As far south as Greece, refugee children took it as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a snowball or two. Switzerland, Slovenia, Italy and Turkey also received their share.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Overnight on Wednesday, hundreds of drivers spent a night in their vehicles in southern Germany as a snow storm blocked their passage. Police said lorries slid on the motorway, blocking traffic over a 35-kilometre stretch.

Train travel across the south and east of Germany was affected by the snow, mainly due to fallen trees.

Meters more snow are expected to fall on already covered houses

Up in the Alps near the border with Austria at Berchtesgaden, two meters of snow has already fallen and the resort was declared a catastrophe area on Thursday. Further up the mountain at Buchenhoehe, the German military organized special delivieries of food to the cut-off resort.

Berchtesgaden Mayor Franz Rasp said it would cost an extra €25,000 extra euros ($28,798) to clear away all the snow. 

In Austria, rescuers saved nine tourists stuck in the snow at the Zell am See resort. Despite warnings, the group had ventured off-piste. Road access into the resorts of Lech and Obertauern was closed due to the risk of avalanches.

Crossing a snow-covered bridge in Austria

One man died when he was hit by his own car parked on a slope as he tried to clear snow from his garage in Feldkirch.

Power lines were damaged by snow and 4,500 homes were without electricity on Thursday.

Austria expects a further half meter of snow to fall before the weekend.

Watch video 01:40
Now live
01:40 mins.

Heavy snow brings life in the Alps to a grinding halt

jm/rc (dpa, AP)

