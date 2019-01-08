Winter storms hit Europe with avalanche threat over the Alps

Schools stayed closed in mountainous parts of Austria and Germany on Wednesday as warnings of avalanches were made for several regions. Hundreds of people stayed in their homes due to blocked roads.

Food was trucked into the Berchtesgaden neighborhood of Buchenhöhe in the Alps near the Austrian border southeast of Munich for the 350 residents unable to leave their homes because of the snow.

Residents were encouraged to clear snow from the roof of their houses

Roads were blocked leading to a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) traffic jam near Munich on Wednesday. There were power outages in some areas after snow-laden trees took down power lines. Some buildings collapsed from the weight of the snow on the roof. One man was badly injured when he fell from his roof in Turrach, Austria, while shovelling snow.

Snow on and around Schliersee in Bavaria

A 62-year-old teacher was one of the 14 people to have died in the last week due to the extreme weather. He was killed while skiing in Mariazeller Bürgeralpe in Austria when he fell and got buried in a snowbank.

The bodies of four skiers have still to be retrieved after they were caught up in a 300-meter (990-foot) wide avalanche that hit a valley near the northern Norwegian city of Tromsoe last week.

Eleven German hikers were snowed in without electricity and little food over the weekend in a cabin near Salzburg before being rescued on Monday.

Avalanche warnings

The Austrian Weather Service and the European Avalanche Warning System warned that some parts of Austria have reached a level four warning on the European Avalanche Warning scale.

Wind slabs can be released easily above the tree-line, even by a single skier, in areas where it is difficult to see because of the weather.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Deadly weather Deadly winter storms have torn through parts of Europe, leaving at least 14 people dead in Germany, Austria and Norway. Authorities have warned skiers to avoid the slopes due to the danger of avalanches. But even with calm on the ground, meteorologists have suggested the worst is yet to come.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Snowed in Vehicles in a car dealership in the Bavarian town of Schongau were covered in snow on Sunday. The German Weather Service has issued a storm warning and cautioned people regarding avalanches and snow-related damages, for instance falling tree branches.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Backed up Fallen trees diverted cars on a German motorway near Siegsdorf, a Bavarian town located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Austrian border. Traffic towards Munich was backed up for 15 kilometers as firefighters and road workers cleared the trees.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Streets closed A road in central Austria was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians because of avalanche danger. Thousands were stranded at ski resorts in the northern part of the country as authorities closed several roadways.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Snow day Children dressed in bright costumes walked along the snowy streets in the southern German town of Lengenwang on Saturday. Several school districts canceled lessons on Monday due to the snowy conditions.

Heavy snow in southern Germany, Austria Salzburg snowed under The Austrian region of Salzburg raised the avalanche threat to the highest level on Wednesday. Authorities are expected up to 80 centimeters of fresh snow in the northern Alps by Wednesday evening.



jm/sms (AP, Reuters)

