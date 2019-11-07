 Smart devices score poor marks on recycling | Global Ideas | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Smart devices score poor marks on recycling

E-waste is a global problem, while the mining of fresh resources for electronics leaves devastation in its wake. And yet, the more cutting-edge our devices, the harder they are to recycle.

DW Eco Africa - nachhaltige Smartphones (DW)

Tucked away inside your phone, tablet, laptop or even TV, is a wealth of valuable materials. And mostly, when the device kicks the bucket, these treasures stay locked inside, languishing forgotten in a draw or festering in the depths of a landfill site.

Electrical Waste Recycling Group in the UK recovers what it can from old electronic devices collected from traders, garbage dumps and companies upgrading their kit.

Read more: 5 things you need to know about e-waste

Outside its plant in a former textile factory near the northern English town of Huddersfield, trucks pull up loaded with redundant electronics. Once inside, they're sorted and fed into huge, clanking machines that strip wires and pound metals.

E-waste recycling: batteries
E-waste recycling: aluminium

Batteries and aluminium sorted into bins at Electrical Waste's Huddersfield plant

Materials like copper are reduced to particles and smelted, sold to metal traders and eventually find their way into new products.

Batteries are sorted and isolated so that they don't short circuit and catch on fire, while teams of workers systematically dismantle old TV sets. Electrical Waste Recycling's compliance manager, Jane Richardson, estimates that each member of the team gets through about 80 of them each day.

"When we put on school tours," she told DW, "a lot of the kids say that they've never seen one of these old TVs before."

Schoolchildren are familiar enough with the newer flat-screens, which are also organized in baskets alongside other devices and parts. But their mystification at more dated models is testament to how rapidly we upgrade the technology in our homes.

E-waste, Jombang, East Java

Richer countries export much of their e-waste to poorer ones, where recycling and disposal often come with their own environmental problems

Upgrade obsessed

For all the precious materials they contain, consumer electronics are essentially disposable.

"Right now, most electronics have a linear life, rather than circular," Elizabeth Jardim of  Greenpeace told DW. "Devices are used, and then in a few years' time, most become trash."

The Huddersfield facility gets through about 8,000 metric tons of e-waste annually. But this is a drop in the ocean compared to more than 44 million metric tons the UN estimates is created each year worldwide.

Read more: Ghana: Making one of the earth's most polluted places safer

And the devices we probably upgrade faster than any other are notable for their scarcity at the Huddersfield plant.

"[Smartphones] are actually very difficult to recycle and at the end of the day the manufacturers do not engage with the recycling community," Shaun Donaghy, director of operations at Electrical Waste, told DW. "They have no interest in the product at the end of its life."

According to a 2017 Greenpeace report, the energy consumed annually in smartphone production rose from 75 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2012 to around 250TWh in 2016.

Read more: Apple, Fairphone make the cut in Greenpeace survey

Smartphones also contain rare earths whose extraction comes with a high price tag in more ways than one. 

Watch video 05:02

Looking after Europe's e-waste in Ghana

Waste, poison and abuse

A new report by the British Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) found that the average smartphone contains 30 different elements. Other estimates put the number in some high-end models at as many as 75. Tantalum, yttrium, gallium, indium and arsenic are all key ingredients that could run out within 100 years.

Indium, for example, is crucial to both touchscreens and solar panels.

"It's transparent, adheres to glass and we've not really found anything that can do what that does," Elisabeth Ratcliffe of the RSC explained. "It is one of the rarest elements on Earth — a by-product of zinc mining. In order to get a few milligrams of Indium you have to mine a kilogram of zinc."

Extracting these elusive deposits is costly, energy-intensive and leaves toxic waste in its wake. The vast majority of rare earths are mined in China, where water sources in Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia and Shandong have been left polluted.

Rare earths are a specific category of 17 different minerals. Like other key tech ingredients — cobalt, tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold — they have also been linked to exploitative operations that use child labor and fund conflict in Africa, and to respiratory diseases among miners.

Read more: Glencore's closure of Congolese cobalt mine 'could backfire'

Read more: Cobalt mining conditions cast shadow over electric transport dreams

Degrees of separation

Electrical Waste is able to recover materials like copper, aluminium, lead, glass and plastic from smartphones, but even this is challenging: The use of strong adhesives rather than screws makes them difficult to disassemble.

Read more: Smartphones: Live longer, be greener

Separating out pure, reusable rare earth elements is another ball game altogether — involving complex and expensive chemical processes — and beyond the capabilities of the Huddersfield plant.

Smartphone charging station, Thailand

A charging station in Thailand: Smartphones are now an unavoidable part of daily life across the globe

Greenpeace protestors demand Samsung recycle defective smartphones

Greenpeace protestors demand Samsung recycle defective smartphones

Scientists are working on better ways to recover these precious materials; at the moment, it's estimated that as little as 1% of rare earths are recycled. And as we move toward a fossil fuel-free future, we will need more and more of them to support an increasingly electrified system.

"As economies increasingly electrify, battery demand goes up," Josh Lepawsky, who maps e-waste at the University of Newfoundland in Canada, told DW. "There are huge open questions on how decarbonization through electrification is going to be balanced with the environmental damage done in extracting resources."

Closing the circle

On the consumer side, there are alternatives to the big-name smartphone brands. Fairphone, for instance, tries to source materials more sustainably and design products with a longer life that are easier to repair.

Read more: Apple, Fairphone make the cut in Greenpeace survey

But with people accustomed to cutting edge designs, touchscreens and the leading companies locked into producing intricate, element-laden devices, Lepawsky says the Apples and the Samsungs of the world need to do more.

"We can go in a store and choose from a range of models, but the underlying chemistry of those models are very similar," Lepawsky said. "It is manufacturers that are in a position to change that chemistry. So the idea of consumer driven change is nearly a meaningless concept."

  • Mushamua Mweze works in the Zola Zola mine near Nzibira in the east-Congo province of South Kivu.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Rich resources and violent opportunists

    In the unstable eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, treasures like gold and tin attract opportunistic militia. The violent groups exploit people, including children, to mine for "conflict minerals." With the revenue they buy weapons to conquer more territories and perpetuate the fighting.

  • The residents of Nzibira, a mining town that sits on the edge of the Zola Zola mine in eastern DRC.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Protecting citizens and legal mining operations

    MONUSCO, the UN's biggest and most expensive peace-keeping mission, is working to stabilize the provinces of North and South Kivu, which lie at the center of the country's violence. Security forces patrol mining villages like Nzibira, which sits at the edge of Zola Zola, a legal cassiterite mine.

  • Many of the raw materials needed for smartphones come from crisis regions like the DRC.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Paying the human price for mobile phones

    Cassiterite is just one of the minerals used in mobile phones. Half of the world's production of those minerals comes from Central Africa. The DRC's export of tin, gold and other ore has been under particular scrutiny since 2010, when laws were introduced in the United States requiring listed US companies to ensure their supply chains were free from "conflict minerals".

  • A poster showing the correct way to seal and label mineral sacks.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Proving the legality of minerals

    A poster in Nzibira explains how sacks of minerals need to be properly sealed and labeled by the mine inspector so their legal origin can be proven to US firms. The system, however, has many gaps. Illicit mines can simply sell their yield on the black market or smuggle their goods into a legal mine to have them packed there.

  • Esperance Furahaare was kidnapped and raped by militia when she was 14 years old.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Exploitation of children

    Despite efforts by rights groups, human rights violations remain widespread in mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Children like Esperance Furahaare, who was kidnapped and raped by militia when she was 14 years old, are common victims of exploitation and violence.

  • Three young miners work in the small Zola Zola mine in South Kivu.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Environmental impact

    Mines, which are difficult to police, can also harm the environment and surrounding communities. At illegal mines, waste water runoff often makes its way into local water sources, polluting the supply.

  • Two young men pour water from a mine in the east Congolese province of South Kivu.

    The DRC's 'resources curse'

    Unclear future for laws tackling conflict minerals

    US lawmakers are currently trying to advance a bill that would eliminate the 2010 reforms. Legislators argue that the Dodd-Frank Act has stifled economic development in the US and has not effectively addressed exploitation in Central Africa. While US companies must ensure their supplies are not conflict minerals, all they are expected to do is ask their suppliers, not supply proof or origin.

    Author: Meggie Morris (dpa)


DW recommends

Glencore's closure of Congolese cobalt mine 'could backfire'

The plummeting price of cobalt has been blamed for the closure of the giant Mutanda mine, but other factors are at play. Owner Glencore is struggling to get the DRC's new president to overturn a 50% super-profits tax. (20.08.2019)  

Ghana: Making one of the earth's most polluted places safer

Thousands of waste pickers trawl for scrap metal at a huge, smoldering electronic waste dump in Ghana each day. In the process, they're damaging their health and the environment. One project is trying to change that. (16.04.2019)  

5 things you need to know about e-waste

Never have we been in possession of as many electronic gadgets as now, in this brave new world or ours. But what happens to them when they stop working? All too often... not that much. (24.01.2019)  

Smartphones: Live longer, be greener

The huge number of smartphones in the world, combined with their short lifespans, make the ubiquitous devices a major environmental problem. Could modular designs be the solution? (23.11.2018)  

Cobalt mining conditions cast shadow over electric transport dreams

Though a future in which all cars are electric is still decades away, carmakers such as VW, BMW and Daimler are busy showcasing their green models. The question is how ethically clean are they? (14.11.2017)  

Apple, Fairphone make the cut in Greenpeace survey

Greenpeace has issued a fresh report that assesses the environmental impact of the world's leading technology companies. It said only two firms had made significant strides to lower their environmental footprint. (17.10.2017)  

The DRC's 'resources curse'

Cobalt and coltan are abundant in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But, paired with regional instability, the minerals attract militia, exploitation and violence. (29.04.2017)  

WWW links

UN report: Time to seize opportunity, tackle challenge of e-waste

Greenpeace: From smart to senseless

The Global E-waste Monitor 2017

Yale E360: China Wrestles with the Toxic Aftermath of Rare Earth Mining

ScienceDirect: Recycling of the rare earth elements

Royal Society of Chemistry: Elements in danger

Audios and videos on the topic

Looking after Europe's e-waste in Ghana  

Related content

Elektromüll und Reparieren / E-Waste and Repair

The EU declares war on e-waste 07.11.2019

To help reduce electronic waste, a new EU law will require manufacturers to ensure their home appliances are easier to repair. Environmentalists have hailed it as a milestone. But the new law still has gaps.

Eco Africa Sendung

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food.

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 30.08.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how giving women land in Burkina Faso can help the environment and visit Nigerian farmers who have improved on a traditional way to dry and preserve food.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  