Global Ideas

Smartphones: Live longer, be greener

The huge number of smartphones in the world, combined with their short lifespans, make the ubiquitous devices a major environmental problem. Could modular designs be the solution?

Different components of a Shiftphone

These days, a two-year-old smartphone is considered old. Given that estimates put the number of smartphones currently in use around the world at more than two billion, that should give us pause.

While they may be fairly small devices, their sheer number means constantly replacing them consumes huge amounts of resources. And we're not just talking about the plastic and glass that users see on the outside.

Their electronic components contain materials like coltan and gold, which are often mined at high cost to both the environment and the people mining them. Manufacturing of smartphones also consumes a lot of energy. In fact, a recent study by researchers from McMaster University in Canada concluded that 85 percent of the emissions caused by a mobile phone stem from its production.

Keep as much as you can for as long as you can

So how can we reduce the impact of smartphones on the environment?

"Think of this simple calculation: If you use your phone twice as long, you only need to produce half as many phones," Bas van Abel recently told DW in an interview. The Dutch entrepreneur is the founder of Fairphone, a company that launched the first commercially available modular smartphone in December 2015.

Modular design is a key factor in ensuring longevity. "The easier it is to repair a device, the longer it can remain operational and the better it is for the environment," said Samuel Waldeck, CEO of Shift.

A photo of Bas van Abel

Bas van Abel founded Fairphone, one of the first commercially available modular phones. His company works to develop sustainable sources for the raw materials used in its phones

His company makes modular smartphones expressly designed to be repaired or upgraded by the owners themselves — something that's virtually impossible with most mainstream devices where even the battery is often glued in.

Users can also return their devices in exchange for a discount on a new one regardless of its age and condition, and the original sale price includes a deposit, which buyers get back if they eventually return the phone. And most, it seems, do.

The blockchain revolution comes to climate action

"As far as we know, only one of our devices has been thrown away so far," said company cofounder Carsten Waldeck. "That was a lady in Austria who had upgraded but unfortunately she hadn't understood how our upgrade-system works."

All the others, he told DW, have eventually ended back where they were made. The team at Shift then repairs them, and wherever possible, parts that can't be repaired are recycled.

Customer care

The Waldeck brothers said they wanted to ensure they would be able to continue providing replacement parts. At a recent trade show for sustainable living, Samuel Waldeck pulled the battery out of his Shiftphone.

"We actually own the mold that you need to make this battery, which we use in all our devices. This way, we can make sure you'll always be able to get a new battery for your phone."

That independence is important to the duo, who despite interest in their products, refuse to bring in outside investors to grow their company faster.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

The greenest tech companies in the world

"That is also our promise to our customers," said Carsten Waldeck, "that we can't be bought. To assure that we will still be around in 20 years."

But such a commitment isn't without its drawbacks. While Shift has had no trouble finding enough customers, the company continues to struggle to produce enough phones to meet demand, largely because it doesn't have sufficient operating capital to buy electronic components in great quantities.

Is child labor the price for e-cars?

Sustainably sourcing raw materials

The company is also committed to sourcing its materials in a sustainable way — a concept pioneered by Fairphone. 

Carsten Waldeck and Samuel Waldeck

The brothers Carsten Waldeck (right) and Samuel Waldeck (left) founded Shift to produce more sustainable smartphones.

Rather than trying to avoid conflict zones like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is where many of the key raw materials needed to make a smartphone are found, Fairphone  partners with local organizations to source them from sustainable mining projects that also help the local population by providing income opportunities. 

Green tech: How mobile apps are changing Africa

Shift is taking a different approach and is working with companies certified by the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR). Still, Carsten Waldeck admits how difficult it is for a company of Shift's size to make a real impact in this area.

"Since 2014, we've produced almost 30,000 smartphones in total," he said. "Guess how much gold we used in the process?"

It was less than 100 grams (3.5 ounces), in the entire history of Shift. Which he said means someone wearing a big chunk of jewelry has potentially done more damage than the company has.

Gold mining can be a very dirty process, with open pit mines often destroying entire ecosystems and toxic chemicals such as cyanide and mercury that are used to extract the precious metal, left to contaminate local lands.

Illegal logging, mining threaten an Amazon river community

"That is a very very very important issue," Waldeck continued, "especially for big manufacturers who use a lot of material. If they change how they source their materials that would have a real impact."

  • Nigerianisches Fußballfeld Kinetische Energie (Pavegen)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Energy-generating soccer field

    With every kick and pass, soccer players in Lagos, Nigeria, are powering the flood lights on their own pitch. Special tiles capture kinetic energy, which is transformed into off-grid electricity. UK-based company Pavegen, the mastermind behind the Lagos soccer field, has also installed power-generating walkways in London airports and public squares in Washington D.C.

  • Kleidung aus Milch-Proteinen (Jannes Frubel Fotografie)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Dressed in milk

    Milk is coming out of the fridge and into the wardrobe. In Germany alone, up to 1.9 million tons of milk is wasted each year. Anke Domaske and her company QMilk are turning that waste into 100-percent natural fibers that only require 2 liters of water per kilogram, Domaske says. For comparison, producing one cotton t-shirt uses up to 2,700 liters of water.

  • Solar-Film Solar-Energie (Tim Deussen/Heliatek)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Organic solar film

    What if every building and car produced its own green energy? German company Heliatek has developed solar panels that are almost as light, thin and flexible as a sheet of paper. These "solar films" can be combined with other materials, for example glass or concrete, to create functional facades of houses or vehicles. The material can also be recycled.

  • Windräder an einer Küste (OIST)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    'Sea horses' generate power off Japan's coast

    In Japan, concrete wave breakers line beaches to protect the shore from erosion. The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology wants to replace them with turbines that generate renewable power, at the same time as protecting the coast. If these small, five-blade "sea horse" turbines covered just 1% of Japan’s coast, they could generate as much power as 10 nuclear plants.

  • Plastik-Flaschen aus Pflanzen (Heinz Troll/EPO)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Swapping petroleum for sugar

    Hundreds of millions of plastic bottles are thrown away every day. Besides creating an enormous amount of waste, their production relies on chemicals derived from fossil fuels. Dutch chemist Gert-Jan Gruter has developed an environmentally friendly alternative: a sugar-based bioplastic that requires no petrochemicals, is completely recyclable and cuts associated CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent.

  • Britisches Start-Up stellt Asphalt aus Plastikmüll her (MacRebur)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    End of the road for waste plastic

    Speaking of plastic, a British company is turning plastic waste into an asphalt mix for roads. Plastic makes the roads stronger and longer-lasting. Governments save on maintenance, and millions of tons of waste plastic is given a second life. The plastic asphalt mix already covers several roads in the UK in Bahrain.

  • Container-Schiff mit Segeln (zephy & boree)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Cargo sailing in the wind

    French firm Zephyr & Borée has combined traditional sailing with wind energy technology for 21st century eco-friendly transport. "Nowadays we can consume products that are organic, recyclable … yet there [are] barely any companies that offer a green supply chain," say the pioneers, adding that their sailing vessels produce 70 percent less CO2 than fuel-powered ones.

  • Solarkiosk (Rod Crimshaw/Solarkiosk)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Solar shops

    Two out three people in sub-Saharan Africa don't have access to electricity, particularly in rural areas. A German start-up has developed modular shops powered by the sun. This example in Kenya provides internet access, water purification and fridges for medication. Locals can also scan and print documents and recharge their cellphones.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


Bas van Abel: 'We're suffering from electronic anorexia'

Fairphone founder Bas van Abel has won the Schwab Foundation's Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award. In a DW interview, he says his company's impact is much bigger than just the ethical green phones it sells. (26.09.2018)  

Consumers want smartphones designed to last

A lot of consumers in many parts of the world are unhappy about the way smartphones are produced. The want them to last longer and thus lessen their environmental footprint, a new Greenpeace study has shown. (15.08.2016)  

The blockchain revolution comes to climate action

Blockchain can trace everything from green supply chains to emissions cuts, enable green energy trading and convert plastic waste into cash. A host of initiatives and start-ups are getting in on the technology. (08.05.2018)  

Illegal logging, mining threaten an Amazon river community

In Brazil, indigenous and traditional communities are fighting for their land in the face of threats from big businesses, mining and environmental destruction. In some cases, the peoples' very survival is at stake. (04.10.2018)  

Green tech: How mobile apps are changing Africa

Africans are no strangers to mobile apps. In fact, apps big and small have made a difference in the lives of many people across the continent — from rural villages to the traffic-clogged streets of megacities. (05.10.2018)  

Is child labor the price for e-cars?

Whether in cars, laptops or smartphones, cobalt is in nearly all batteries. The biggest supplier is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where human rights are often violated in the mines. (23.08.2017)  

Apple, Fairphone make the cut in Greenpeace survey

Greenpeace has issued a fresh report that assesses the environmental impact of the world's leading technology companies. It said only two firms had made significant strides to lower their environmental footprint. (17.10.2017)  

8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

From plant-based plastic bottles to dresses made of milk — green pioneers around the world are coming up with clean technologies to protect our environment, reduce waste and limit global warming. (15.12.2017)  

