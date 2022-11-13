Slovenia: Natasa Pirc Musar elected first female president

The human rights advocate has vowed to be "the voice of women" in Slovenia and abroad and a "moral authority" in her new role.
While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the head of state still is seen as a person of authority.
Presidents nominate prime ministers and members of the constitutional court, who are then elected in parliament, and appoints members of the anti-corruption commission.
During the campaign, Pirc Musar, who is a keen motorcyclist, came under attack because of her husband's lucrative investments — especially in tax havens.
Setback for right-wing
The results mark a fresh setback for the country's conservatives.
Logar, 46, ran as an independent but is a long-time member of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of Janez Jansa, who failed in his bid to be re-elected as premier in April.
Critics accused Jansa of attacking media freedom and the judiciary and undermining the rule of law in his latest term in office.
Logar told AFP news agency ahead of Sunday's vote it would be "good" if the president represented "a different view than the ruling coalition — (it) provides more balance... which is better for a democratic system."