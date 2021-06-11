Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs in 1970 in Slovenia, is a former fashion model and wife of US President Donald Trump.
Melania Trump was discovered as a model at age 16. She worked in various European cities before moving to New York City in 1996. Her international modeling career took off and she appeared on the covers of magazines such as "Harper's Bazaar," "Vanity Fair," "Vogue" and "GQ." She married Donald Trump in 2005 and they had a son, Barron, in 2006. This page shows all DW content related to her.
US media had speculated about Melania Trump's whereabouts after she failed to make a public appearance after kidney surgery. As she sat next to President Donald Trump at a briefing, her husband said "she's doing great."