Melania Trump

Melania Trump, born Melanija Knavs in 1970 in Slovenia, is a former fashion model and wife of US President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump was discovered as a model at age 16. She worked in various European cities before moving to New York City in 1996. Her international modeling career took off and she appeared on the covers of magazines such as "Harper's Bazaar," "Vanity Fair," "Vogue" and "GQ." She married Donald Trump in 2005 and they had a son, Barron, in 2006. This page shows all DW content related to her.

TOPSHOT - US First Lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the words 'love' on the back, poses for a photograph looking out over the sea, at Carbis Bay, in Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Jill Biden's 'LOVE' blazer draws comparisons to Melania Trump 11.06.2021

Wearing a "LOVE" emblazoned jacket, the US first lady stole the limelight from her husband, President Joe Biden, ahead of the G7 summit. But was she trolling the former FLOTUS?
An Indian man poses for a photograph using Twitter on his cellpohne in Siliguri on March 27, 2018. - India's ruling and main opposition parties on March 26 accused each other of using social media dirty tricks to mine and share followers' personal data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party of Rahul Gandhi have seized upon the data breach storm surrounding Facebook and other media to score political points against one another. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: Twitter targets vaccine misinformation 02.03.2021

The social media platform has started purging the site of false information. Elsewhere, the Philippines has recorded its first case of the South African variant. DW has the latest.
Pro-Trump protesters gather at the U.S.Capitol Hill to protest against Biden's certification in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. A violent pro- Trump protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, which has left four people killed during the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Capitol violence sets up Donald Trump's last stand 11.01.2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined those calling out Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot. Melania Trump issued a statement rejecting the violence, but criticized "personal attacks" against her in the aftermath.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 18.12.2020 18.12.2020

Trump's legacy at NATO - Hungary passes a law banning same-sex couples from adopting children - Denmark's mink farms - We visit the birthplace of first lady Melania Trump in Slovenia - Record daily deaths as Germany enters a hard lockdown - Telling tales over the telephone in Italy - UK music artists say they're being paid unfairly by streaming services - and more...

11.09.2020 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2020. - President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to attend the 19th anniversary commemoration for the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19 — live updates 02.10.2020

US President Donald Trump is being transferred to a military hospital after he and the first lady contracted COVID-19. The diagnosis forced him to postpone campaign events ahead of the election. Follow DW for the latest.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen giving his live address to the 2020 Republican National Convention from Israel on a monitor set up in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US Republican convention: Melania calls for racial understanding, Pompeo speech sparks investigation 26.08.2020

As Republicans aimed to strike a more conciliatory tone the second night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spurred an outcry over his controversial appearance. The convention's many speeches were peppered with falsehoods.
05.07.2019., Rozno pri Sevnici, Slovenija - The first lady of America, Melania Trump, was given a statue near her birthplace. American artist Brad Downey hired a local artist Ales upevc, who with a chain saw carved figure of the American First Lady from the piece of wood. Photo: Borut Zivulovic/Fa BOBO/PIXSELL |

Arsonists torch Melania Trump statue in Slovenia 09.07.2020

The sculpture of the US first lady stood close to her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. It had attracted controversy, with some calling it a scarecrow while others likened it to the Virgin Mary.
United States President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, introduces Conan, the United States Army dog that assisted in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Credit: Erin Scott / CNP /MediaPunch |

Trump honors IS-fighting dog Conan at the White House 25.11.2019

Conan was injured as it helped track down "Islamic State" leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last month. The dog was honored by the US president, his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on as she visits local chiefs to get permission to visit Cape Coast castle, Ghana, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Melania Trump's plane lands after smoke reported on board 17.10.2018

An airplane carrying the US first lady was forced to land after smoke was reported on board. Officials said a "mechanical issue" was to blame, but have not released further details.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport, for their first official visit to Britain, and are met by Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, Stansted, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Melania Trump reportedly causes stir by watching CNN on Air Force One 26.07.2018

Donald Trump reportedly "raged" at his staff when he saw Melania's TV set to CNN instead of Fox News on Air Force One, reported The New York Times. Mrs Trump can watch "any channel she wants," her spokeswoman said.
21.06.2018 *** First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) |

Melania Trump and other politically tone deaf fashion disasters 22.06.2018

When politicians try to make a sartorial statement, it almost always backfires. DW looks at how political figures managed to cause offence with an ill-judged choice of outfit.
21.06.2018 *** First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) |

Melania Trump makes surprise trip to Texas shelter for migrant children 21.06.2018

A day after President Donald Trump agreed to stop splitting up families, the first lady traveled to the Mexican border where children have been displaced. But the trip wasn't without controversy of its own.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX - DECEMBER 07: A one-year-old from El Salvador clings to his mother after she turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents on December 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. They had just illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas. The mother said she brought her son on the 24-day journey from El Salvador to escape violence in the Central American country. The number of migrant families and unaccompanied minors has again surged in recent months, even as the total number of illegal crossings nationwide has gone down over the previous year. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

US lawmakers, Melania Trump call for end to migrant family separations 18.06.2018

A White House policy that has split nearly 2,000 migrant children from their families has drawn outrage nationwide, including a rare public comment from Melania Trump. The UN called the practice "unconscionable."
President Donald Trump looks toward first lady Melania Trump at a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) |

Melania Trump reappears for first public appearance since kidney surgery 06.06.2018

US media had speculated about Melania Trump's whereabouts after she failed to make a public appearance after kidney surgery. As she sat next to President Donald Trump at a briefing, her husband said "she's doing great."
28.02.2017 +++ First Lady Melania Trump looks at her husband U.S. President Donald Trump signing the H.R. 321 and H.R. 255 executive orders, to increase womenâs participation in STEM fields through programs at NASA and the National Science Foundation, in the Ovale Office of the White House, Washington, DC, February 28, 2017. |

Melania Trump in hospital, undergoes 'successful' kidney operation 15.05.2018

The US first lady has had surgery at a hospital in Washington DC to treat what aides called a "benign" kidney condition. She is expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week.
11.11.2017++Danang, Vietnam+++ Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump talk as they arrive for the family photo session during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. President Trump stood before a summit of Asian leaders keen on regional trade pacts and delivered a roaring America first message Friday, denouncing China for unfair trade practices just a day after he had heaped praise on President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Putin lauds Trump: 'No disappointment at all' 07.03.2018

The Russian president has praised his US counterpart's communication skills and willingness to compromise. He then joked about trying to recruit Melania Trump as a Russian spy.
