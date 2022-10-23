Slovenia presidency to be decided in runoff

Former Foreign Minister Anze Logar will go up against Natasa Pirc Musar, a political independent, in the runoff vote on November 13.

Slovenia's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a run-off next month after none of the seven candidates achieved an outright victory in the first round of voting Sunday, according to preliminary results.

Former Foreign Minister Anze Logar will go up against Natasa Pirc Musar, a political independent, in the runoff poll on November 13.

While Logar secured the most votes on Sunday, analysts suggested centrist and liberal voters could rally behind Pirc Musar in the second round next month.

The new president will replace Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who has already served two five-year terms.

While the post is largely ceremonial, the president leads the army and is responsible for nominating several top officials, including the governor of the central bank.

Who are the candidates?

Logar, served under the former conservative government of Janez Jansa.

Jansa, who moved Slovenia to the right while in power and faced accusations of non-democratic and divisive policies.

During the campaign, 46-year-old Logar sought to shed his populist image and pledged to be a president for "bringing together" people from across the political spectrum.

On Sunday he also promised a "zero tolerance for corruption."

Pirc Musar, 54, an influential lawyer and former chief of Slovenia's data protection authority, would be the country's first female president if elected. She campaigned on human rights issues and the rule of law.

"I'm looking forward to the second round," she said. "I'm looking forward to the final."

Prime minister watching presidential vote

Sunday's vote comes six months after center-left Prime Minister Robert Golob and his environmentalist Freedom Movement party unseated Jansa in parliamentary elections.

Golob backed European Social Democrats parliament member, Milan Brglez, to become the new presiednt but he ended third.

Golob on Sunday told public television channel RTV Slovenija: "We will back Mrs Natasa Pirc Musar because we share her common values."

A victory for Logar in the second round might be interpreted as a setback for Golob that ousted Jansa.

lo,nm/ar, jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)