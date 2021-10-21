Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Slovenia is a country located in Central Europe, bordering Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Ljubljana.
Slovenia located at the crossroads of Central, Southern and Eastern Europe. Throughout its history, it belonged various states including the Holy Roman Empire, the Habsburg Monarchy and eventually SFR Yugoslavia. It gained independence in 1991 and joined the EU in 2004. This page collates all of DW's content on Slovenia.
Aged just 21, Tadej Pogacar became the Tour de France's youngest winner since 1904 on Sunday after dramatically beating compatriot Primoz Roglic to the Yellow Jersey. This is the story of Slovenia's cycling triumph.