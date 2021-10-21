Visit the new DW website

Slovenia

Slovenia is a country located in Central Europe, bordering Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Ljubljana.

Slovenia located at the crossroads of Central, Southern and Eastern Europe. Throughout its history, it belonged various states including the Holy Roman Empire, the Habsburg Monarchy and eventually SFR Yugoslavia. It gained independence in 1991 and joined the EU in 2004. This page collates all of DW's content on Slovenia.

STYLELOCATIONAfghan refugees evacuated from Kabul board an Atlas Air commercial aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base September 4, 2021 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. Ramstein is the primary evacuation hub moving qualified refugees on to more permanent locations. (Credit Image: Â© Airman Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Germany, 4 EU states launch military reaction force initiative — report 21.10.2021

Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovenia said their EU-wide initiative to expand the bloc's military units was inspired by recent events in Afghanistan.
06.07.2021, Frankreich, Strasbourg: Janez Jansa, Ministerpräsident von Slowenien, nimmt an der Präsentation der slowenischen Präsidentschaft während einer Plenarsitzung im Europäischen Parlament teil. Foto: Christian Hartmann/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU calls on Slovenian PM to stop 'provocations' against MEPs 14.10.2021

EU leaders have slammed Slovenia's prime minister after he posted an antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter when a EU delegation went to Ljubljana to investigate press freedoms in the country.
A demonstrator stomps on a smoke canister during a protest against vaccinations and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening in nearby Kranj, Slovenia, to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Slovenia: Police disperse protesters ahead of EU summit 05.10.2021

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Slovenian capital, just as EU leaders rolled into town for a major summit. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds.
February 8, 2021, Freising Bei Muenchen, Bavaria, Germany: A federal police officer in the Munich International Airport checks the passport and documents of an arriving passenger. The Bavarian Interior Ministry in collaboration with the German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) and the Grenzpolizei (Border Police) held a presentation on their roles in fighting the Corona pandemic at airports. Part of the strategy to prevent the importation of the novel Coronavirus, particularly the mutant variants prevalent in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Brazil involves the DEA Digital Entry Regulation, testing at the airports, quarantine, and an agreement from airlines to not transport passengers from risk areas. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire

Coronavirus digest: Germany expands high-risk areas to Romania, Lithuania 03.10.2021

Romania and Lithuania have joined Slovenia as the only EU member states on Germany's high-risk list. New Zealand has expanded its lockdown to new parts of the country. All the latest with DW.
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa takes off his protective face mask as he prepares to make a statement on arrival for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, July 17, 2020. Leaders from 27 European Union nations meet face-to-face on Friday for the first time since February, despite the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, to assess an overall budget and recovery package spread over seven years estimated at some 1.75 trillion to 1.85 trillion euros. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)

Slovenia vows to be honest EU broker on rule of law row 01.07.2021

The Slovenian government takes over the six-month EU presidency from Portugal. Its critics say that it is trying to stifle media freedom at home.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 25.06.2021 25.06.2021

Western governments hit Belarus with a raft of punitive sanctions - EU opens up its borders again to Americans - The German army inaugurates its first rabbi since before the Holocaust - How a Food Bank has sustained the holiday island of Ibiza - Pardons for Catalan separatists - Turkey’s opposition under pressure - Germany’s female gymnasts talk about their Olympics dreams, and dress - And more..

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 08.01.2021 08.01.2021

The Julian Assange verdict and the case for press freedom - Germany's lockdown tightened - Greek Orthodox Church clashes with Athens over lockdown measures - How the Eurotunnel forged links between Britain and France - Will Britain create a new trading union with Canada, Australia and New Zealand? - Biohacking rockstar Siim Land's tips on getting a fresh start for 2021 - Wine untouched by light

First certified electric plane ready for takeoff 28.12.2020

Slovenian company Pipistrel has got their Velis electric aircraft into the air and on the market. It costs no more than traditional planes. But so far it can only fly for 50 minutes, just long enough for a flying lesson.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 18.12.2020 18.12.2020

Trump's legacy at NATO - Hungary passes a law banning same-sex couples from adopting children - Denmark's mink farms - We visit the birthplace of first lady Melania Trump in Slovenia - Record daily deaths as Germany enters a hard lockdown - Telling tales over the telephone in Italy - UK music artists say they're being paid unfairly by streaming services - and more...

ARCHIV 2012 +++ Slovenian prime minister Janez Jansa ahead of the European Council Summit at the European Union (EU) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on 22.11.2012 The budget summit in Brussels is taking place against a backdrop of growing tensions between EU member states over the Brussels-based bloc's budget plans, which cover the 2014-2020 period. The 2014-20 budget - technically known as the multi-annual financial framework or MFF - will set maximum spending limits, as well as define where the money should go and where it should come from. by Wiktor Dabkowski

Slovenia's national press agency at risk after funding slashed 17.12.2020

The right-wing government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa has cut funding for Slovenia's public press agency, claiming the service hasn't accounted for its spending. Rights groups have decried the threat to press freedom.
A Bosnian police officer tries to line up migrants as they wait for blankets and clothes donation at the Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica SEARCH BIHAC CAMP FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

World in Progress: Irregular Migration and the EU    04.11.2020

Trieste Refugees: with winter approaching, many irregular migrants remain stuck on the Italy/Slovenia border  -- Lebanon: More migrants attempt to cross the mediterranean to Cyprus  -- Interview: Why migrants less welcome in the EU -- Armenian Diaspora concerned about Nagorno-Karabakch conflict
Viele Migranten versuchen über Balkanländer in die EU zu kommen. Diese Männer erreichten Triest in Italien nach 200 km Fußmarsch. Wo: Triest, Italien wann: Oktober 2020 DW, Ylenia Gostoli

World in Progress: Balkan migrants make attempt to reach the EU as winter approaches 04.11.2020

Thousands of irregular migrants are stuck in Balkan countries, while some have made it across the Italy-Slovenia border. DW reports from Trieste, Italy.

Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides on the Champs Elysees avenue during the 21st and last stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Yellow fever in Slovenia: Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic's Tour de France triumph 20.09.2020

Aged just 21, Tadej Pogacar became the Tour de France's youngest winner since 1904 on Sunday after dramatically beating compatriot Primoz Roglic to the Yellow Jersey. This is the story of Slovenia's cycling triumph.
05.07.2019., Rozno pri Sevnici, Slovenija - The first lady of America, Melania Trump, was given a statue near her birthplace. American artist Brad Downey hired a local artist Ales upevc, who with a chain saw carved figure of the American First Lady from the piece of wood. Photo: Borut Zivulovic/Fa BOBO/PIXSELL |

Arsonists torch Melania Trump statue in Slovenia 09.07.2020

The sculpture of the US first lady stood close to her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. It had attracted controversy, with some calling it a scarecrow while others likened it to the Virgin Mary.
Ein Fotoreporter trägt am 01.05.2017 in Hamburg auf einer Demonstration einen Aufnäher mit dem Text «PRESS» auf seiner Jacke, um sich gegenüber Polizei und Demonstranten als Journalist zu kennzeichnen. Foto: Markus Scholz/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

DW Freedom of Speech laureate Blaz Zgaga attacked for critical remarks 06.05.2020

Blaz Zgaga, a Slovenian investigative reporter and one of DW's 2020 FOSA award recipients, has had to endure a barrage of online attacks for criticizing the government's strategy in the coronavirus crisis.

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec arrives for a NATO leaders meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. As NATO leaders meet and show that the world's biggest security alliance is adapting to modern threats, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is refusing to concede that the future of the 29-member alliance is under a cloud. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns, calls snap election 27.01.2020

Marjan Sarec said his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation. Sarec also called for a snap election.

