Slovenia is a country located in Central Europe, bordering Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Ljubljana.

Slovenia located at the crossroads of Central, Southern and Eastern Europe. Throughout its history, it belonged various states including the Holy Roman Empire, the Habsburg Monarchy and eventually SFR Yugoslavia. It gained independence in 1991 and joined the EU in 2004.