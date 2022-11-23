  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A mother and her three daughters pose for a photo
Cindy Sherman plays all the characters in this sisterly family portrait from 2016Image: Cindy Sherman/Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth
ArtsGermany

Sibling love, and rivalry, in the arts

Stefan Dege
3 hours ago

Sibling relationships have inspired artists throughout the ages, as a unique new exhibition at Kunsthalle Tübingen shows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JtpB

The mythical brothers Cain and Abel, the children of Adam and Eve, remain the ultimate symbol of sibling rivalry. The biblical story sees Cain kill his brother out of jealousy because God preferred Abel's sacrifice.

Many early modern artists, from Rubens to Rembrandt, reimagined the brotherly quarrel in paintings or sculptures, and sibling relationships remain a popular motif among artists.

The timeless theme of sibling love — and rivalry — is the focus of a new exhibition of 100 paintings, sculptures, objects and videos from the 16th century to the present at the Kunsthalle Tübingen in western Germany. 

Titled "Sisters & Brothers. 500 Years of Siblings in Art," the exhibition combines works borrowed from national and international museums including the Tate Gallery in London and the Belvedere in Vienna.

"What we experience in our 'family,' whether as an only child or with siblings, exerts an influence on our whole life," stated exhibition organizer Nicole Fritz in the catalogue. But most surprisingly, this longest and "often most intense relationship in the life of each one of us — that with our siblings" has never been the theme of an arts exhibition, she added.

Early modern sibling art

Fritz, the director of the Kunsthalle, has set out to change that. With the help of selected works, she demonstrates how depictions of siblings have changed over the last 500 years in line with societal evolution.

Beyond the tale of Cain and Abel, the difficult relationship between siblings was a strong theme in Christian mythology, such as the Book of Genesis story of the fraternal twins Esau and Jacob. Esau was so famished that he exchanged his first-born birthright — which gave him certain privileges in position and inheritance — to his younger brother for a dish of lentils. 

Many artists, including the Dutch painter Rembrandt (1606-1669), painted or drew this scene, while the rivalry between Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome, was also portrayed by early modern painter Nicolas Mignard in 1654.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, family ties became more important as the middle classes grew, giving rise to a so-called cult of children.

Both the bourgeoisie and the aristocracy increasingly had their offspring captured together on canvas. The 1622 sibling painting "Magdalena and Jan-Baptist de Vos, the painter's children" by the Fleming Cornelis de Vos, for example, testifies to the upswing in Dutch genre painting with a sibling focus in the 17th century.

The Kunsthalle exhibition shows how siblings started to be portrayed as soul mates, especially by the English painters Joshua Reynolds (1723-1792) and Thomas Gainsborough (1727-1788), or the Swiss-Austrian artist Angelika Kauffmann (1741-1807).

As the bourgeois nuclear family came into being in the 19th-century, the clear division of roles between woman as domestic nurturer and man as provider created a new culture of children. In the sibling paintings of this period, virtuous sisters look after their siblings in the manner of their mother, which is typified by the painting "Careful Sister" by the Austrian genre painter Karl Böheim (1830-1870).

An older, taller girl comforts a younger girls holding flowers in a painting.
Modernist German artist August Macke portrayed the deeper emotions underlining sibling relationships in his 1911 work, 'Two Sisters'Image: Lehmbruck Museum, Duisburg/Foto: Britta Lauer

The 'emotional state' of siblings

With the advent of modernism at the beginning of the 20th century, the idyllic depiction of siblings became obsolete.

In the wake of the horror of the First World War and the rise of Nazism, many artists, as exhibition organizer Nicole Fritz explains, now took a closer look at the character and emotional state of children.

Here siblings are pictured as part of an imperiled community who seek to protect each other, and who also suffer.

In Germany, Dada artist Otto Dix (1891-1969), who was later labeled a degenerate artist by the Nazis, painted "Children at Play" (1929), which imbued the sibling scene with the darker portends of a collapsing Weimar Republic.

After the Second World War, the depiction of siblings changed once again. In the socialist GDR and in China, the sibling motif is used for propaganda purposes.

The Chinese painter Li Luming reminds us of this in his work "Seven Sisters" from 2007: Seven radiant peasant women praise Chairman's Mao's Cultural Revolution, despite its horrors, with their smiles.

Contemporary sibling scenes

In contemporary art, depictions of siblings sometimes reflect personal, sometimes social or political events.

German artist Thomas Schütte, for example, comments ironically on the fall of the Wall in 1989.

In his sculpture "Four Sisters in the Bath," the siblings mark four opposite directions in a swimming pool.

The US photographer Cindy Sherman also plays with bourgeois self-dramatization of sibling love, while the conceptual artist Christian Jankowski explores the sibling bonds in his 2020 figurative installation, "Family Constellation."

In 500 years of art history, the sibling theme can be read like a seismograph of social change. It is a theme that concerns and touches everyone — even the only children.

The exhibition "Brothers & Sisters. 500 Years of Siblings in Art" at the Tübingen Kunsthalle runs until April, 2023.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Actor Anthony Quinn on a cross in the 1961 film "Barabbas"

Ten biblical film classics

Ten biblical film classics

Stories of saints, sinners and Jesus have figured in numerous films across more than a century of cinema. Bible-themed movies have ranged from cast-of-thousands epics to the arty and existential. Others are plain silly.
CultureApril 18, 202210 images
Modigliani | Nude with a Hat | Röntgenaufnahme

From Rembrandt to Picasso: Artworks that were painted over

From Rembrandt to Picasso: Artworks that were painted over

More nudes were found hidden under a Modigliani painting and a Van Gogh self-portrait was also painted over: Discover more hidden art.
ArtsJuly 14, 202212 images
Rubens head of medusa (KHM-Museumsverband)

'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

The Baroque painter was seen as an outstanding genius of his era. The Frankfurt exhibition shows how Rubens was influenced by Greek mythology and fellow artists, both his 17th-century contemporaries and his predecessors.
ArtsFebruary 8, 201812 images
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman stands next to snow covered metal 'hedgehogs' on Kyiv's Maidan Square on November 19, 2022

Ukraine updates: 'Worst winter since WWII,' Kyiv mayor says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe52 minutes ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Burnt-out house with police and bystanders

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

Politics20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage