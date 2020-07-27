 Rubens masterpiece goes on auction at Sotheby′s | Arts | DW | 27.07.2020

Arts

Rubens masterpiece goes on auction at Sotheby's

"Portrait of a Lady:" Experts examined a dusty old painting from a family collection — and found it to be a work by 17th century Flemish painter Rubens.

Rubens-Gemälde im Auktionshaus Sotheby's (picture-alliance/dpa/PA Wire/V. Jones)

The painting hung in a family's art collection for generations, gathering dust. An anonymous seller turned to the renowned auction house Sotheby's to have it appraised, and the experts determined it is an original by the famous Flemish baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640). Herbert van Mierlo, who appraises such submissions for Sotheby's, told DW about the process involved.

DW: You take a close look at works of art when they are submitted to Sotheby's before they go under the hammer. Does finding a million-dollar treasure like the Rubens recently discovered - perhaps hidden away in hallways or attics - happen every year or is this an absolute exception?

Herbert van Mierlo: It is an exception. But it does happen from time to time. Sotheby's is an international auction house that operates worldwide, and I'm not the only expert who appraises and estimates the objects. There are a few hundred colleagues with this kind of expertise.

Sotheby's | (Sotheby's)

Sotheby's is one of the leading auctioneers for art in the world

In this case, we're dealing with a valuable painting by Peter Paul Rubens: "Portrait of a Lady," part of a family collection for more than 100 years. When Sotheby's is notified of that kind of find, do you immediately go check it out to see if it is genuine?

There is no fixed scenario. When potential clients call with that kind of work or object, we first ask for a photo. That gives us a first impression. And because we have a lot of experience at Sotheby's, we can see at first glance whether it holds potential.

You mean whether it is potentially valuable? Couldn't it be an excellent forgery?

Not necessarily a potential for value. There are different steps. We see whether the object is fake, a copy or just a bad painting, a mass-produced work of art, and whether the photo shows certain quality features.

Sotheby's | Dr. Herbert van Mierlo (Sotheby's)

Dr. Herbert van Mierlo specializes in Old Masters paintings and sculpture among others

With painters like Rubens, it can't be that easy, many paintings from his workshop were done by students and assistants. Is a painting from the master's hand much more valuable?

We know about "Portrait of a Lady" - the painting has been written about. It was in a family collection for 139 years until an anonymous buyer bought it in 2017 for £78,000 (€85,000), listed as a work from Rubens' workshop. And the master had a very large workshop!

So it was believed to have been painted by one of Rubens' assistants. But the buyer hoped it was an original by the master, so he took it to Sotheby's for appraisal. And now he's selling the work — which is estimated at £2.5 to 3.5 million (2.75 to 3.8 million euros).

The painting was very dirty, so the previous owner had it cleaned. Our expert in London, Andrew Fletcher (head of the Old Masters department at Sotheby's), determined it to be a genuine Rubens. As a rule, you then consult recognized experts in museums as well as other experts specialized in Rubens' work. If they all agree that it is indeed an original work by Rubens, you get a completely different value.

As an experienced art historian and as someone who knows a lot of painters and artists and their works of art, do you still sometimes consult other specialists, for instance for modern art and a Picasso?

Usually, this is how it goes: say there is an estate sale with silver and china for sale. I have a look, and perhaps there already is information about the individual objects— often purchased by parents or grandparents — like old invoices.

Sotheby's | Rubens Portrait of a Lady (Sotheby's)

"Portrait of a Lady" is expected to fetch several million at auction

I am an art historian and have a specialty, I've seen a lot of art over the years, yet I am not omniscient in other area,s but I do know what to look for. I catalogue and photograph the objects or paintings, measure them and add that information. Then I consult my international colleagues, who all have their own areas of expertise, say Old Masters, 19th century painting or Impressionists. There is a global network of experts.

This can be enormously important, because we then advise the owners to bring us the object so we can do more intensive research — or the expert from London or New York or Italy goes to see the painting in the original.

Is it important for such a valuable historical painting to still have a frame? Could this also tell you and other specialists like you some of the story behind a work of art?

Yes and no. First and foremost, it's about the painting. But when you are examining a valuable painting, frames can also become important. There once were artists who specialized in making them. For instance, the English artist Grinling Gibbons (1648-1721) — he was a very fine woodcarver. And we know that special frames were made for important paintings - among others by Gibbons.

If you have a combination of a highly significant authentic painting and a significant historical frame, that is a clear indication of the value of the object. But in many cases, the frames were made later. That's nice, but not necessarily important.

If a historical oil painting is cut out of its frame, could that be an indication that the painting was stolen?

That does not necessarily mean it was stolen. There could be other reasons. Here's a famous example: About 80 centimeters are missing on the left side of Rembrandt's Night Watch, a painting everybody knows. In the 18th century, the painting was used as a canvas to cover a cart. That means there can be all sorts of reasons why a picture was cut out of the frame.

My colleagues and I know when a painting is stolen. It is highly improbable that it will be offered to us. When we are offered an object, a painting or a sculpture we consult the "ART Lost Register." This is always re-checked, the entire provenance is researched and investigated. We always comply with our obligation to be diligent.

  • The Painting by Rubens Crown of Thorns shows Pontius Pilate presenting Jesus to the people (Foto: The State Hermitage Museum, Sankt Petersburg 2017)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'Crown of Thorns'

    "Ecce homo!" ("Behold the man!") According to the Gospel of John, these were the words that Roman governor Pontius Pilatus used to present the tortured Jesus to the people. Rubens depicted this moment in the above painting, "Crown of Thorns," created at an early stage of his career around 1612. Biblical stories have fascinated artists of various eras.

  • Peter Paul Rubens in a self-portrait (KHM-Museumsverband)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    A stylish self-portrait

    Peter Paul Rubens painted this self-portrait around 1638, roughly two years before his death. He had already painted a similar work in 1625 on a commission from the future King Charles I of England, who was a passionate admirer of Rubens. In both paintings, the artist wears the fashionable accessories of the time: a huge hat, a robe with a white collar and a cape.

  • Judith beheads Holofernes in a painting by Rubens (Städel Museum-Artothek/U. Edelmann)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    Judith beheading Holofernes

    It was actually another artist, the Italian painter Caravaggio, who produced the best known portrayal the devout Jewish widow Judith beheading the Assyrian war leader Holofernes. But Rubens was likewise fascinated by this story from the Old Testament. He finished his own interpretation of the Biblical scene between 1609-10.

  • Painting by Peter Paul Rubens Prometheus shows an eagle eating the liver of the titan (Foto: Philadelphia Museum of Art)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'Prometheus Bound'

    According to Greek myth, the Titan Prometheus stole fire from the gods and passed it on to the humans. For this he was condemned to torture: bound to a rock, an eagle would feed on his liver every day, which would then magically grow back after being consumed. It took Rubens and fellow artist Frans Snyders, who painted the eagle, roughly six years before they finished this masterwork in 1618.

  • Peter Paul Rubens: 'The Death of Hippolytus' (Foto: The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'Death of Hippolytus'

    Greek mythology was a reoccurring theme in Rubens' work. Here, the hero Hippolytus rejects the love of his stepmother, who subsequently commits suicide — but not before she had claimed that her stepson desired her. The sea god Poseidon commands a sea monster to attack Hippolytus. The hero's horse-drawn carriage turn overs, and he dies a tragic death.

  • Rubens' The Worship of Venus modeled after an original work by Titian (Nationalmuseum, Stockholm)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    Copying a Venetian master

    In the mid 1630s, Rubens came across a work by Venetian artist Titian entitled "The Worship of Venus"(1518-19). Rubens copied the painting and its depiction of little cupids frolicking and kissing, also modeling the scene's lighting after Titian. A major difference between the original work and the copy, however, is the size. Rubens' version (1635, above) is almost twice as wide as Titian's work.

  • Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Brueghel the Elder painting Pan and Syrinx (MHK, Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister/Ute Brunzel)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'Pan and Syrinx'

    Ovid's "Metamorphoses" tell the story of the mythological god Pan who lusts after the nymph Syrinx. Rubens painted the sexual hunt in the 1620s for German Count Wilhelm VIII of Hessen-Kassel. Rubens depicts Pan as he unsuccessfully attempts to grab Syrinx, but only manages to capture a fistful of the reeds, which Syrinx will transform into. The reeds were painted by Jan Brueghel the Elder.

  • Titian's Venus and Adonis (J. Paul Getty Museum)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    Titian's 'Venus and Adonis'

    In this scene out of classical mythology, Titian depicts the nude back of Venus as she attempts to stop Adonis from going hunting with his dogs. Titian focused on strong gender contrasts by depicting a dressed, strongly-built warrior opposing a naked and weak woman. Rubens drew inspiration from Titian's 1555 work, completing his own version around 1614.

  • Venus Frigida by rubens (lukasweb.be - Art in Flanders vzw)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'Venus Frigida'

    The painting "Venus Frigida" by Rubens (1614, above) depicts yet another kind of Venus. The work refers to an old saying of Roman poet Terence. Bereft of the company of Ceres, goddess of grain, and Bacchus, god of wine, poor Venus is freezing — meaning that without bread and wine she starves to death. Venus wraps her little son Cupid in her veil, appearing weak in her total nakedness.

  • Rubens shows Paris deciding which goddess to give the golden apple to (Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'The Judgement of Paris'

    This painting from 1639 shows yet another Greek mythological scene. The young Prince Paris is faced with a difficult choice: He must decide which of the three goddesses — Athena, Hera or Aphrodite — is the most beautiful one. The messenger god Hermes holds out a golden apple, the prize to be awarded. All await Paris' decision.

  • Rubens shows Venus crowning Mars as he conquers strife ( Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden/Hans-Peter Klut)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'The Hero of Virtue, Mars, Crowned by the Goddess of Victory'

    Mars, depicted as a victorious and virtuous Roman general, stands on the personification of strife that he has conquered. As a reward, Nike, the goddess of victory, honors Mars with a laurel wreath. Commissioned by an Antwerp-based marksmen's guild for their banquet hall, Rubens finished this fantastic work around 1615-16.

  • Rubens head of medusa (KHM-Museumsverband)

    'The Power of Transformation': Rubens in Frankfurt's Städel Museum

    'The Head of Medusa'

    This impressive painting by Rubens was completed around 1617-18. Out of jealousy, Athena gave Medusa her hair made of snakes; she feared the beautiful gorgon as a rival and so turned her into a monster. The goddess was also responsible for Medusa's gruesome death. According to Greek mythology, Athena let her be decapitated by Perseus, the son of Zeus.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ad)


