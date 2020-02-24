Cultural Revolution (China)

The "Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution" took place in the People's Republic of China from 1966 until 1976. It was started b Mao Zedong, then Chairman of the Communist Party of China.

The Cultural Revolution aimed to preserve 'true' Communist ideology by purging remnants of capitalist and traditional elements from Chinese society. Millions of people were persecuted, historical relics and artifacts and religious sites were destroyed. This page collates all DW Content related to the Chinese Cultural Revolution.