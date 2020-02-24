Cultural Revolution (China)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The "Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution" took place in the People's Republic of China from 1966 until 1976. It was started b Mao Zedong, then Chairman of the Communist Party of China.
The Cultural Revolution aimed to preserve 'true' Communist ideology by purging remnants of capitalist and traditional elements from Chinese society. Millions of people were persecuted, historical relics and artifacts and religious sites were destroyed. This page collates all DW Content related to the Chinese Cultural Revolution.
There have been protests across Poland at what's been described as the first case of censorship since the fall of Communism. At the end of last month, the country's new conservative culture minister called for a ban on a controversial production of a play by Austrian Nobel prize winner Elfriede Jelinek. Could this be the start of a cultural revolution, ask critics?