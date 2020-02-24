Visit the new DW website

Cultural Revolution (China)

The "Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution" took place in the People's Republic of China from 1966 until 1976. It was started b Mao Zedong, then Chairman of the Communist Party of China.

The Cultural Revolution aimed to preserve 'true' Communist ideology by purging remnants of capitalist and traditional elements from Chinese society. Millions of people were persecuted, historical relics and artifacts and religious sites were destroyed. This page collates all DW Content related to the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

(200223) -- BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2020 () -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a meeting to advance the work on coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2020. (/Ju Peng) |

Coronavirus: China postpones parliament meeting over virus outbreak 24.02.2020

President Xi Jinping and top Communist Party leaders have postponed its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution. The move comes as the country fights the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
epa03913808 A visitor looks at a work of art entitled 'The last supper' displayed as part of the retrospective exhibition of Chinese painter Zeng Fanzhi in the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, France, 17 October 2013.The exhibition runs from 18 October to 16 February 2014. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

How Chinese art became political 02.06.2019

Following the so-called Cultural Revolution, Chinese artists started exploring new forms of expression. Oftentimes they would run into considerable obstacles and challenges they had to work around or overcome altogether.
Bildunterschrift:18th March 1968: English fashion designer Mary Quant with a group of models at Heathrow Airport, before leaving for a continental fashion tour. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)

1968: The year of cultural revolution in postwar Germany 04.05.2018

Across West Germany and beyond, young people took to the streets in 1968 to challenge the status quo in politics, lifestyle and culture. Like the flower power movement in the US, this youth effected great change.
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 28: An emblem of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is seen on the Tiananmen Square on June 28, 2011 in Beijing, China. This year's celebrations will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

How Russia's October Revolution shaped communism in China 07.11.2017

Russia’s October Revolution in 1917 helped inspire China's Cultural Revolution a generation later. Chinese history professor Klaus Mühlhahn spoke to DW about its impact on the country and its role in government today.
17.08.2017 Museum für Fotografie, Berlin Der Fotokünstler Wang Qingsong vor seinem Werk Konkurrenz (Competition)

How China is still impacted by its Cultural Revolution 22.08.2017

Cutthroat competition on the open market is just like the class struggle of the Cultural Revolution, says Chinese artist Wang Qingsong. His critical work is now on show in Berlin.

Chinese photographers confront Cultural Revolution in Berlin 22.08.2017

An exhibition in Berlin's Museum for Photography opens new perspectives on 50 years of Chinese images, focusing on the "10 years of chaos" from 1966-76. How do contemporary photographers deal with this inherited imagery?

Contemporary Chinese photography and the Cultural Revolution 22.08.2017

China's Cultural Revolution (1966-76) created its own unique imagery. Contemporary photo artists now grapple with this propagandist heritage. An exhibition in Berlin shows their work.

ARCHIV - Frauen schwenken am 14.01.2016 in Tunis, Tunesien, tunesische Fähnchen und freuen sich über den 5. Jahrestag des Aufstandes in Tunesien. Als einziges Land des Arabischen Frühlings hat Tunesien anschließend den Übergang zur Demokratie gemeistert. (zu dpa Studie: Frauenrechte entscheidend für Demokratisierung vom 12.04.2017) Foto: Mohamed Messara/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Tunisia: Women celebrate their rights 27.07.2017

Decades of protest have paid off: Tunisia's parliament has passed a historic law on violence against women. It punishes all forms of violence and sets the country up for a potential cultural revolution.
08.09.2016+++ Pendants with an image of late communist leader Mao Zedong hang in a stall in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 40th anniversary of his death, on September 8, 2016. September 9, 2016 marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Communist China's founding father Mao Zedong. +++ (C) Getty Images/AFP/G. Baker

Mao's legacy in Xi Jinping's China 08.09.2016

Even 40 years after his death, the Communist Party of China still feels the need for Mao Zedong to maintain its legitimacy. DW talks to sinologist Felix Wemheuer about the leader's legacy and current significance.
epa05300694 A picture made available on 12 May 2016 shows a bust of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong displayed in a restaurant with the word 'At the Service of the People' in Shaoshan, Hunan Province in central China, 29 April 2016. Shaoshan is the hometown of former Communist leader Mao Zedong, popularly known as Chairman Mao. As the 50th anniversary of the Cultural Revolution approaches on 16 May, there is scant mention of the revolution where millions of intellectuals were persecuted and tortured in a bid to purge Mao's critics in his this small town where he was hailed as a great hero and leader. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/How Hwee Young

China: 'The Cultural Revolution is long over' 17.05.2016

State media has broken its silence on the Cultural Revolution following reports of a social media blackout. The People's Daily has rejected the values of the movement, saying: "There is no place for it in today's China."
ARCHIV 2006 **** Chairman Mao souvenirs on sale in Beijing, China. Picture taken 25th October 2006. Photo: Tobias Röstlund +++(c) dpa - Report+++ © picture-alliance/dpa/T. Röstlund

Opinion: When the West almost became red 16.05.2016

Given the huge number of victims, the term "Cultural Revolution" is very belittling. Mao's approach held an enormous fascination for the left, even in the West, says DW's editor-in-chief, Alexander Kudascheff.
ARCHIV 1968 ***** Mit der Mao Bibel, dem roten Büchlein mit Schriften des chinesischen Führers Mao Tsetung, winkt die Masse während der Kulturrevolution am 7.10.1968, dem Nationalfeiertag, ihrem Führer Mao Tsetung (r) zu. | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/DB AFP

Opinion: China's Cultural Revolution and the injustices of the present 16.05.2016

Fifty years after Mao Zedong launched the "Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution," Chinese society has still not found a consensus on how to judge it, writes Sinologist Felix Wernheuer.
+++++++++++++++++++ Archiv 1967 +++++++++++++++++++ ARCHIV - Rotgardisten, Kampftrupps maoistischer Jugendlicher, die Mao Tsetung in den Jahren 1966-1969 zur Durchsetzung der «Kulturrevolution» in China verhalfen, freuen sich im Jahr 1967 in Schanghai über ihren Erfolg. Foto: UPI/dpa (zu dpa «Kulturrevolution: «Säuberungskampagne» mit über einer Million Toten» vom 12.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk

Beijing carefully ignores anniversary of violent Cultural Revolution 16.05.2016

It has been 50 years since the spark that touched off China's volatile period of mass collectives and student uprising. Beijing did not mark the occasion, and clamped down on social media discussions of the event.
Der Studentenführer Daniel Cohn-Bendit spricht zu den ihn begleitenden, mehreren hundert Studenten, nachdem ihm am 24. Mai 1968 die Einreise nach Frankreich verweigert worden war. Cohn-Bendit wurde 1945 in Montauban in Südwestfrankreich als Sohn eines deutschen jüdischen Anwalts, der nach der Machtergreifung der Nationalsozialisten 1933 aus Berlin emigrierte, geboren. 1958 kehrte er mit der Mutter zu dem inzwischen wieder in Deutschland lebenden Vater zurück. Nach dem Abitur 1965 nahm er an der Pariser Vororts-Universität Nanterre das Studium der Soziologie auf. Als Studentenführer maßgeblich an den Maiunruhen 1968 beteiligt, verwies die französische Regierung den deutschen Staatsbürger des Landes. Cohn-Bendit (Der rote Dany) ist seither in Frankfurt am Main politisch und journalistisch tätig.

China's Cultural Revolution and Germany 13.05.2016

When Mao launched the Cultural Revolution in China, left-wing students in Berlin were paying attention. Gottfried Schmitt was one of them. Today, he takes a more critical view but some of his convictions remain.
ARCHIV 1966 ****Angehörige der Roten Garde schwenken auf dem Pekinger Tienamen-Platz ihre Mao-Bibeln. Rotgardisten sind Kampftrupps maoistischer Jugendlicher, die Mao Tsetung in den Jahren 1966-1969 zur Durchsetzung der Kulturrevolution in China verhalfen. Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Q&A: What was the Cultural Revolution? 13.05.2016

50 years ago, China's leader Mao Zedong launched a socio-political movement that became known as the Cultural Revolution. DW examines the movement and its impact on Chinese politics and society.
A general view of the cityscape, with the Palace of Culture and Science (2nd R), is pictured from the construction site of a new skyscraper in Warsaw, Poland October 2, 2015. Warsaw is maybe best known architecturally for its triumphalist Stalin-era Palace of Culture, the drabness of its communist housing and the baroque charm of its 'old town', rebuilt brick by laborious brick after its total destruction in World War Two. Picture taken on October 2, 2015. To match Trip Tips POLAND-ELECTION/WARSAW REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Copyright: Reuters/K. Pempel

Inside Europe:Is the sun setting on cultural freedom in Poland? 03.12.2015

There have been protests across Poland at what's been described as the first case of censorship since the fall of Communism. At the end of last month, the country's new conservative culture minister called for a ban on a controversial production of a play by Austrian Nobel prize winner Elfriede Jelinek. Could this be the start of a cultural revolution, ask critics?
