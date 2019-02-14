Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Dadaism

An avant-garde art movement of the early 20th century, Dadaism was anti-war and anti-bourgeois. Major players included Marcel Duchamp, Hans Arp and Max Ernst.

Spanning from Europe to North America, the Dada movement emerged during World War I. Participants rejected bourgeois nationalism and colonial sentiment, holding them responsible for war. Their art embraced chaos and irrationalism, rejecting traditional aesthetic ideals. The movement also developed strong links to the fields of literature and music.

Variant of the photograph published in Vogue US August 1st 1950 p63 C The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld.jpg

Erwin Blumenfeld: Fashion photography's surrealist innovator 14.02.2019

The German-Jewish Blumenfeld was one of the mid 20th-century's most sought-after fashion photographers. But his work is more than glitz and glamour. An Amsterdam show highlights how avant-garde art played into his work.
Ein Dada-Plakat wird am 06.11.2015 im Cabaret Voltaire in Zürich von einem Besucher fotografiert. Was ist Dada? Bis heute lässt sich das nicht eindeutig beantworten. Die Künstlerkneipe Cabaret Voltaire in der Zürcher Spiegelgasse 1 war die Wiege dessen, was die Väter und Mütter der Bewegung unter dem ebenso einprägsamen wie rätselhaften Begriff Dada zusammenfassten. Dort wurde Dada am 5. Februar 1916 aus der Taufe gehoben. Foto: Thomas Burmeister/dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/T. Burmeister

There was Dada! 08.02.2016

Dada was born in Zurich in 1916 and used absurdity to take on the insanity of the First World War. Arts.21 on the avant-garde movement and Dada's continuing impact today.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazin | 06. Februar 2016 08.02.2016

Arts.21 celebrates 100 years of Dada and talks to Rüdiger Safranski about the mysteries of time. Plus: How a photographer demystifies the myth of travel and the actor Shenja Lacher out-acts everyone.
6-B11-1919 (71018) Dada, Titelblatt 1919 Zeitschriften: Der Dada. Herausgeber: Raoul Hausmann. - Titelblatt: Der Dada I, 1919. - E: Dada, Title page 1919 Magazines: Dada. - Title page: Der Dada I, 1919. - © picture-alliance/akg-images

How Dadaism revolutionized art 100 years ago 02.02.2016

A century ago, international artists and writers met in Zurich to form a new movement, Dadaism. Their anti-art was a response to an ever-present issue: the madness of war.
Deutsch: Hugo Balls Auftritt im Cabaret Voltaire 1916 Date 1916 Permission (Reusing this file) Photo taken in 1916 by an unknown photographer in Zurich, Switzerland for a publicity postcard to promote the 1916 programme of the Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich. The Kunsthaus Zurich holds a large reproduction of this photo (Dada-Sammlung, inventory # VI:5) and also doesn't know the photographer. See also Hess, Birgit: »Sphäre des Wilden ... Sphäre des Spiels« Masken und Puppen im Dada Zürich: ›Agenten‹ der Alterität und Performanz, PhD dissertation, 2003/2006, University of Trier, Germany, pp. 190ff and p. 420. As an anonymous work published 1916 in Switzerland, the Swiss copyright on this photo would have expired on January 1, 1947, and in the EU the photo would have gone out of copyright on January 1, 1987.

How Dadaists revolutionized art a century ago 02.02.2016

In 1916, these artists rebelled against the establishment and the absurdity of war by creating a movement called Dada, which celebrated nonsense through performance, poetry and conceptual art.
A visitor looks at the lithograph titled Le Violon d'Ingres, 1924 (1969) by US artist Man Ray on June 12, 2008 at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum in Berlin. From June 13 to August 18, 2008, the museum presents the show Man Ray: Unconcerned But Not Indifferent including drawings, photographs, paintings and sculptures from the Man Ray Trust collection in Long Island, New York. AFP PHOTO BARBARA SAX (Photo credit should read BARBARA SAX/AFP/Getty Images)

Master of erotic photography: Man Ray's 125th birthday 27.08.2015

Man Ray dared mix of art and photography and spiced up his works with his favorite motif: the female body. On the 125th anniversary of his birth, here's a look at his greatest work and revolutionary technique.
ARCHIV - Ein Besucher der Staatlichen Kunsthalle in Baden-Baden betrachtet am 22.10.2008 die eigenhändige Kopie des «Schwarzen Quadrats auf weißem Grund» (1929) von Kasimir Malewitsch, einer Ikone der Avantgardekunst des 20. Jahrhunderts. Das legendäre Schwarze Quadrat markierte den Beginn der gegenstandslosen Kunst. Den künstlerischen Werdegang von Malewitsch, von der primitiven russischen Folklore-Malerei bis zu dem von ihm kreierten radikalen Suprematismus, stellt die Galerie Tate Modern in London ab Mittwoch (16.07.2014) in einer umfassenden Retrospektive vor. Foto: Rolf Haid/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

10 square works of art you should know 12.05.2015

100 years ago this year, Kazimir Malevich painted his iconic "Black Square," influencing major artists to this day. These 10 works of art demonstrate the square is far from conventional.