An avant-garde art movement of the early 20th century, Dadaism was anti-war and anti-bourgeois. Major players included Marcel Duchamp, Hans Arp and Max Ernst.

Spanning from Europe to North America, the Dada movement emerged during World War I. Participants rejected bourgeois nationalism and colonial sentiment, holding them responsible for war. Their art embraced chaos and irrationalism, rejecting traditional aesthetic ideals. The movement also developed strong links to the fields of literature and music.