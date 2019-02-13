 Erwin Blumenfeld: Fashion photography′s surrealist innovator | Arts | DW | 14.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Erwin Blumenfeld: Fashion photography's surrealist innovator

The German-Jewish Blumenfeld was one of the mid 20th-century's most sought-after fashion photographers. But his work is more than glitz and glamour. An Amsterdam show highlights how avant-garde art played into his work.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Model: Dovima, in black and red, photographed through lavatory glass. Variant of photo in Vogue US, August 1, 1950. (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    American Vogue — with a twist

    Erwin Blumenfeld was born in Berlin in 1897. Dadaism and Surrealism influenced his work, and he imbued his photography with elements from these artistic movements. He took the above photo taken through a lavatory glass. A new exhibition in Amsterdam at Foam, "Erwin Blumenfeld in Color," highlights the vibrant photos from his New York years and includes some of his vintage black-and-white prints.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam. A model is photographed wearing long gloves and jewellery, in a way that makes her look like she has four hands. Pat Blake for Vogue NY 1954 (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Pat Blake for 'Vogue NY'

    After trying to build his career in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, the German-Jewish Blumenfeld fled Nazi-occupied France in 1941 for New York City, where Harpers Bazaar immediately employed him. In 1944 he began working with US Vogue. "Having access to the latest technological developments ... the world of color photography suddenly opened up to him," said Mirjam Kooiman, Foam Curator.

  • Minaudiere Evans. Portrait shot of dark-haired woman with red lips and heavy metal jewellery. Variant of photo published in the article 'The Same Face' in Vogue US, October 15,1952. Earrings Ledo, bracelet Henri Bendel. Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Experimenting in fashion photography

    Blumenfeld used many photography techniques including double exposure, solarization (re-exposure), sandwich printing, veils and mirrors. He was also one of the first photographers to create fashion films. His work extended beyond the frame. In addition to his staple fashion shots, such as "The Same Face" for Vogue (above), he also shot beauty ads for the likes of L'Oreal and Elizabeth Arden.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. 'Rage for Color' Look 1958. Models from left to right: Renee Breton, Tess Mall, Dolores Hawkins, Anne St. Marie, Bani Yelverton (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    All the 'Rage for Color' (1958)

    The female body was a main interest for Erwin Blumenfeld: "Instead of treating the female body as a tailor’s dummy, [Blumenfeld] sought to bring out mystery and character in his photographs by letting his models embody an idea rather just being an object on display. He described his practice as 'smuggling art' into the domain of fashion," curator Kooiman explained.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam. Untitled. Model: Susan Jenks. Circa 1946 (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Sought-after creativity

    During his lifetime, Blumenfeld became one of the highest-paid, most sought-after fashion photographers in the world. He was known for his originality and endless imagination in capturing beautiful images with the bonus of gorgeous clothing mixed in. Despite his struggles and successes, his creativity continued to thrive — and it endures in his body of photographic work.

    Author: Sabrina Cooper


  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Model: Dovima, in black and red, photographed through lavatory glass. Variant of photo in Vogue US, August 1, 1950. (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    American Vogue — with a twist

    Erwin Blumenfeld was born in Berlin in 1897. Dadaism and Surrealism influenced his work, and he imbued his photography with elements from these artistic movements. He took the above photo taken through a lavatory glass. A new exhibition in Amsterdam at Foam, "Erwin Blumenfeld in Color," highlights the vibrant photos from his New York years and includes some of his vintage black-and-white prints.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam. A model is photographed wearing long gloves and jewellery, in a way that makes her look like she has four hands. Pat Blake for Vogue NY 1954 (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Pat Blake for 'Vogue NY'

    After trying to build his career in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, the German-Jewish Blumenfeld fled Nazi-occupied France in 1941 for New York City, where Harpers Bazaar immediately employed him. In 1944 he began working with US Vogue. "Having access to the latest technological developments ... the world of color photography suddenly opened up to him," said Mirjam Kooiman, Foam Curator.

  • Minaudiere Evans. Portrait shot of dark-haired woman with red lips and heavy metal jewellery. Variant of photo published in the article 'The Same Face' in Vogue US, October 15,1952. Earrings Ledo, bracelet Henri Bendel. Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Experimenting in fashion photography

    Blumenfeld used many photography techniques including double exposure, solarization (re-exposure), sandwich printing, veils and mirrors. He was also one of the first photographers to create fashion films. His work extended beyond the frame. In addition to his staple fashion shots, such as "The Same Face" for Vogue (above), he also shot beauty ads for the likes of L'Oreal and Elizabeth Arden.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. 'Rage for Color' Look 1958. Models from left to right: Renee Breton, Tess Mall, Dolores Hawkins, Anne St. Marie, Bani Yelverton (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    All the 'Rage for Color' (1958)

    The female body was a main interest for Erwin Blumenfeld: "Instead of treating the female body as a tailor’s dummy, [Blumenfeld] sought to bring out mystery and character in his photographs by letting his models embody an idea rather just being an object on display. He described his practice as 'smuggling art' into the domain of fashion," curator Kooiman explained.

  • Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition, Foam, Amsterdam. Untitled. Model: Susan Jenks. Circa 1946 (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

    The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

    Sought-after creativity

    During his lifetime, Blumenfeld became one of the highest-paid, most sought-after fashion photographers in the world. He was known for his originality and endless imagination in capturing beautiful images with the bonus of gorgeous clothing mixed in. Despite his struggles and successes, his creativity continued to thrive — and it endures in his body of photographic work.

    Author: Sabrina Cooper


An imaginative visionary who claimed to have "smuggled art" into his body of work, photographer Erwin Blumenfeld often embraced mischief when he produced his images.

His friendship with Dadaists impacted how he experimented with photography and his life experiences, which took the German-Jewish photographer from his Berlin birthplace to a failed business in Amsterdam to internment camps in France and eventually to the United States, also fed into the dark visual subtitles of his images.

While in Europe, Blumenfeld shot in black and white, but it's his kaleidoscopic photography that forms the subject of a new exhibition at Foam in Amsterdam: "Erwin Blumenfeld in Color — His New York Years."

Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Rage for Color Look 1958. Models from left to right: Renee Breton, Tess Mall, Dolores Hawkins, Anne St. Marie, Bani Yelverton (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

Blumenfeld brought avant-garde art into his fashion photographs, often resulting in playful images like 'Rage for Look' (1958).

Experimenting in the backroom

Blumenfeld was a largely self-taught photographer. Mirjam Kooiman, Foam Curator, told DW, that he "started 'learning by doing' in the early 1920s in Amsterdam."

In 1922 he had embarked on a business venture as the owner of Fox Leather Company, a store specializing in handbags located on Kalverstraat, a major shopping street in Amsterdam.

"This is where he took portraits of customers, using a darkroom in the back of the store," Kooiman explained. "He experimented with a lot of negatives, and the darkroom process marks the importance in Blumenfeld’s work of the finishing in the lab."

Blumenfeld took this opportunity to explore photography without boundaries. Going against realistic portrayals of life at the time, like August Sander's portraits or the photojournalism of Henri Cartier-Bresson, Blumenfeld instead played with the medium, and his eye-catching images produced in the shop darkroom attracted more attention than the merchandise he sold.

"The final images display extremely tight framing, high levels of contrast, and lighting that creates dramatic, even devilish effects," Kooiman said. "He stood out for his experiments with photographic techniques such as double exposure, distortion, solarization and chemical effects."

"By bending the rules of photographic techniques, he could ultimately reach the effects he was aiming for," the curator added.

Berlin born, Amsterdam bound

Blumenfeld was born in Berlin in 1897, and in 1908 he got his first camera, teaching himself the mechanics of photography and how to navigate a darkroom.

In 1913, once he was old enough to work, Blumenfeld was apprenticed to dressmaker Moses and Schlochauer, but soon after he was drafted as an ambulance driver in World War I.

As the war came to a close, Blumenfeld moved to Amsterdam, where he married Lena Citroen —  the niece of his good friend, the Dadaist artist Paul Citroen — and had three children.

His years in Amsterdam marked a productive period in his photographic career, though his leather business eventually flopped and went bankrupt.

The photograph death skull by Erwin Blumenfeld hands on a wall (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

Blumenfeld photographed in black and white at the start of his career. This work, 'Death Skull' (at a 2014 exhibition), was made around 1932.

To start anew, he and his family moved to Paris in 1936, where it appeared he had a promising future ahead. Blumenfeld received portrait commissions of artists such as Henri Matisse and Georges Roualt.  Entertainer Josephine Baker, cabaret singer Yvette Guilbert and fashion photographer Cecil Beaton were among his other subjects.

Beaton was highly impressed by Blumenfeld's images published in the French magazines Photographie and Verve. So impressed, in fact, that Beaton connected him with French Vogue, where Blumenfeld then worked on contract.

But everything came to a halt once the Nazis occupied France, placing Blumenfeld in the internment camps Le Vernet and Catus due to his Jewish heritage. He eventually managed to flee with his family to New York City in 1941.

Despite the uncertainty and constant fear looming over Blumenfeld during these years, he maintained his artistic resilience. "What's truly outstanding is that despite life's hardships, nothing ever diminished his creative imagination," Kooiman explained. "It does explain the sinister side to his work; he had seen and experienced too much to take the American glamour for granted and he played with that in his work, but with humor without it ever becoming depressing."

Read more: A musical tale of when Britain interned German refugees

The New York years

In New York Blumenfeld immediately began shooting for the American women's fashion magazine Harpers Bazaar, and a few years later, a long-term work relationship with American Vogue developed. Blumenfeld introduced color into his oeuvre and became sought-after by the fashion and beauty worlds for his original take on the female form and artistic montages of clothing.

One of his images at Foam features four gloved hands belonging to one elegantly accessorized woman — but this detail might not be apparent at first glance. In another shot, five women posing behind prism-hued panels wear dresses matching the shades of these partitions.

The art world played an instrumental role in inspiring Blumenfeld's ability to think outside the box, with Dadaists like Man Ray and George Grosz, as well as others in the surrealist movement enormously influencing Blumenfeld. In some of his prints, models heads and bodies were repeated in the composition like a mirror effect, and on a Vogue cover, Blumenfeld retained only the eyebrow, eye, lips and a mole of a model's face.

Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Model: Dovima, in black and red, photographed through lavatory glass. Variant of photo in Vogue US, August 1, 1950. (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

This a version of a photograph published in American Vogue was taken through a lavatory glass

Read more: Sex sells: The objectification of women in advertising

"While producing commissioned work for fashion houses and magazines, he surreptitiously incorporated references to avant-garde art," Kooiman stated. "Blumenfeld was one of the first to realize fashion photography was not about displaying the latest fashion, but about creating iconic images.”

Celebrities like actresses Marlene Dietrich, Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly also started calling at his studio on Central Park South. By the 1950s it was reported that Blumenfeld was one of the highest paid photographers in the world. The American magazine The New Yorker described Blumenfeld as "one of the most stylish photographers of the twentieth century" in a 2014 issue.

Read more: How photographer Peter Lindbergh launched the supermodel era

Almost 50 years after his death in July 1969 his lively interpretations of fashion — without the additions of instant filters and Photoshop — still continue to incite awe, just as they did in Amsterdam many decades ago in his old leather goods shop on Kalverstraat. Today, however, they're in a museum on Keizersgracht.

"Erwin Blumenfeld in Color" runs February 15 to April 14 at Foam in Amsterdam.

DW recommends

How Dadaism revolutionized art 100 years ago

A century ago, international artists and writers met in Zurich to form a new movement, Dadaism. Their anti-art was a response to an ever-present issue: the madness of war. (02.02.2016)  

New Objectivity art: The anti-expressionism Weimar movement

The show "World in Transition. Art of the 1920s" at Hamburg's Bucerius Kunst Forum mixes New Objectivity paintings and New Vision photographs. The artists, many scarred by WWI, sought to portray the world as it was. (11.02.2019)  

Ellen von Unwerth: London retrospective celebrates feminist fashion photographer

The work of the iconic German photographer known for images that capture playful, sensual and bold women is the subject a new retrospective, "Ladyland," that explores 30 years of empowering feminine image-making. (04.05.2018)  

Sex sells: The objectification of women in advertising

The Berlin show "Women on View" examines how photographers like Helmut Newton have depicted women as objects of desire. Despite today's gender rights movements, advertising remains in the Dark Ages of gender cliches. (01.02.2019)  

How photographer Peter Lindbergh launched the supermodel era

Driven to capture the human body in all its imperfections, Peter Lindbergh has revolutionized fashion photography. An exhibition in Rotterdam brings visitors into his lense, tracing nearly 40 years of his work. (12.09.2016)  

Cindy Sherman: The original selfie queen

Using herself as model, American photographer Cindy Sherman critiques our contemporary views of identity and the role of women in society. She is being honored with the 2019 Max Beckmann Prize in Frankfurt. (12.02.2019)  

Master of erotic photography: Man Ray's 125th birthday

Man Ray dared mix of art and photography and spiced up his works with his favorite motif: the female body. On the 125th anniversary of his birth, here's a look at his greatest work and revolutionary technique. (27.08.2015)  

A musical tale of when Britain interned German refugees

At the height of World War II, thousands of German and Austrian nationals in the UK were rounded up and sent to internment camps. But at one camp, art helped internees maintain hope and express their refugee experience. (15.05.2017)  

The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld

The German-Jewish photographer employed novel techniques, never shying away from experimentation. As a fashion photographer, he had his own art-inspired take on the female form, inspired by 20th-century avant-garde art. (14.02.2019)  

Related content

Ausstellung Erwin Blumenfeld | Rage for Color Look 1958

The surreal, colorful photography of Erwin Blumenfeld 14.02.2019

The German-Jewish photographer employed novel techniques, never shying away from experimentation. As a fashion photographer, he had his own art-inspired take on the female form, inspired by 20th-century avant-garde art.

METAusstellung Adolf de Meyer

Why pioneering photographer Adolf de Meyer is the 'Debussy of the Camera' 04.12.2017

A new Adolf de Meyer photography retrospective sheds light on a storied and innovative fin-de-siècle artist who paved the way for the likes of Helmut Newton — and whose life reads like a gossip column.

Peggy Guggenheim

Legendary art collector Peggy Guggenheim celebrated in Venice 25.05.2018

Art collector Peggy Guggenheim, known for supporting the careers of some of modern art's biggest names —  Picasso, Miro, Pollock — made her home in Venice after the war. A look at her Venetian debut, 70 years on.

Advertisement

Film

Agnès Varda (Cine Tamaris 2018)

And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

Agnes Varda has been making films since 1955. After receiving an honorary Oscar in 2017, she's now garnered an honorary Berlinale Camera at Berlin's international film festival. 

Books

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. 

Music

USA Kendrick Lamar Rapper (picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee)

2019 Grammy Awards boost chances for women and black artists

This year's Grammys boast more nominations in the four main categories than ever before. Slammed as too white and male-dominated in the past, the music awards could be dominated by the likes of Lamar and Brandi Carlile. 

Arts

artwork by Georg Scholz (1890-1945): Arbeit schändet ( Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe)

New Objectivity exhibition: 'World in Transition: Art of the 1920s'

Following the horrors of WWI, people lived lives torn between trauma and euphoria. The Weimar Republic was an artistically fruitful period, and a show in Hamburg hones in on its New Objectivity and New Vision movements. 

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  