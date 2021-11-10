Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.
Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
Eight people died at a music festival in Texas — and it's not the first time a fatal event has taken place. Has concert safety actually improved over time?
In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.
Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.
The Booker Prize has been called the Oscars of world literature. From 1997 winner Arundhati Roy to 2020 surprise recipient Douglas Stuart, here's a list of celebrated winners.
What do you think of when you hear the word romantic? Roses and chocolates perhaps? How about stormy seas, heavenly landscapes and solemn symphonic chorales?
Join Cristina Burack on a trip to the Rheingau Music Festival, where virtuosos render the music of genius composers.
Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A premiere after 4,500 years: Egypt is hosting its first art exhibition against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. Various artists have created large installations in the desert sand.
Rarely is Beethoven's "greatest" work performed in a church. For the final concert of the Beethoven Year, Kent Nagano conducts the Missa Solemnis in the Cologne Cathedral.
The actor and producer of the award-winning film "Borga" says his background inspired him to work on this story about a Ghanaian who leaves his home country.
James Michael Tyler has died of cancer at age 59. He was best known for his role as a coffee shop manager on the 1990s comedy series "Friends."
The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.
