Arts

The world of arts and lifestyle.

Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

19.03.2020 *** FILE PHOTO: Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

How can architecture combat homelessness? 08.11.2021

Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festiwal in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021. Courtesy of Twitter @ONACASELLA /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Are music festivals safe? 06.11.2021

Eight people died at a music festival in Texas — and it's not the first time a fatal event has taken place. Has concert safety actually improved over time?
October 7, 2021, New York City, New York, USA: ALEC BALDWIN at opening night of The Hamptons International Film Festival,.Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY.October 7, 2021. (Credit:

Alec Baldwin: Speculation around tragic shooting mounts 05.11.2021

In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA forever! 05.11.2021

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
Author Damon Galgut at the 2021 Booker Prize Awards Ceremony in London, Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise”. (David Parry/PA via AP)

Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction 03.11.2021

It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.
ARUNDHATI ROY Indian Writer Her book The God of Small Things is shortlisted for the 1997 Booker Prize Universal Pictorial Press Photo URM 013853/B-30 14.10.1997 |

The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature 02.11.2021

The Booker Prize has been called the Oscars of world literature. From 1997 winner Arundhati Roy to 2020 surprise recipient Douglas Stuart, here's a list of celebrated winners.

Weinberg, Zisterzienserkloster, Kloster Eberbach, Eltville am Rhein, Rheingau, Hessen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival 02.11.2021

What do you think of when you hear the word romantic? Roses and chocolates perhaps? How about stormy seas, heavenly landscapes and solemn symphonic chorales?
Deutschland Eröffnung Rheingau Musik Festival / Benefizkonzert des Bundespräsidenten 26.6.21 Kloster Eberbach in Eltville am Rhein

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival 02.11.2021

Join Cristina Burack on a trip to the Rheingau Music Festival, where virtuosos render the music of genius composers.
Dokumentarkurzfilm Dreyfus Drei

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past 01.11.2021

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary 31.10.2021

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A camel stands next to an installation by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, entitled Together, facing the pyramids on the Giza Plateau on October 23, 2021. Art D'Égypte launched its 4th annual exhibition entitled Forever Is Now 2021, the first international art exhibition to take place at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Forever Is Now: Art exhibition in the desert sand 30.10.2021

A premiere after 4,500 years: Egypt is hosting its first art exhibition against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. Various artists have created large installations in the desert sand.
Hamburg, 24/09/2021*** Kent Nagano, Generalmusikdirektor der Hamburger Staatsoper und Chefdirigent des Philharmonischen Staatsorchesters Hamburg, lächelt vor einem Poster eines Konzerts aus der Elbphilharmonie am Rande einer Veranstaltung im Musikkindergarten Finkenau.

Kent Nagano conducts 'Missa Solemnis' in Cologne Cathedral 29.10.2021

Rarely is Beethoven's "greatest" work performed in a church. For the final concert of the Beethoven Year, Kent Nagano conducts the Missa Solemnis in the Cologne Cathedral.
Der Schauspieler Eugene Boateng kommt ins Kino „Atlantis“ zur Premiere des Films Borga“. Kinostart von Borga ist der 28. Oktober.

Actor Eugene Boateng draws authenticity from his roots 29.10.2021

The actor and producer of the award-winning film "Borga" says his background inspired him to work on this story about a Ghanaian who leaves his home country.
American actor James Michael Tyler, who plays the owner of the Central Perk cafe in the TV series Friends, stands behind of the counter of the Friends Cafe in New York City, USA, 15 September 2014. The Cafe Central Perk will be opened by Warner Bros Studios on Lafayette Street 199 in Soho on 17 September to mark the 20th anniversary of the succesful TV series Friends. Photo: SIMON BROLL/dpa

James Michael Tyler: Actor who played Gunther on 'Friends' dies 25.10.2021

James Michael Tyler has died of cancer at age 59. He was best known for his role as a coffee shop manager on the 1990s comedy series "Friends."
US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin steht auf dem Parkplatz vor dem Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, nachdem er zu dem Vorfall am Set des Films «Rust» am Stadtrand von Santa Fe befragt wurde. Baldwin hat bei einem Filmdreh mit einer Requisitenwaffe geschossen und dabei zwei Menschen getroffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins 23.10.2021

The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.
