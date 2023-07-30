  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
14 images
ArtsEurope
Bettina Baumann
19 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/442ff
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Nigerien security forces launch tear gas at protesters in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against intervention

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild | ECOWAS | Westafrikanischer Regionalblock verabschiedet neuen Plan zur Einführung einer einheitlichen Währung im Jahr 2027

Explainer: What is the ECOWAS?

Explainer: What is the ECOWAS?

Politics28 minutes ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism22 hours ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla walking onto the stage in Magdeburg

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

How the EU wants to regulate AI

Digital World21 hours ago01:47 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

DeSantis points to reporter at press briefing at American Police Hall of Fame & Museum

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Business19 hours ago03:19 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SportsJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage