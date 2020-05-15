 Shopping chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close up to 80 stores | News | DW | 15.05.2020

News

Shopping chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to close up to 80 stores

The department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof has said it will close up to 80 of its stores. The company was hard-hit by coronavirus, with many outlets forced to stay closed even as the lockdown was lifted.

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

German department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is set to close up to 80 of its 170 branches due to the ensuing crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, German media reported on Friday.

Headquartered in Cologne, the chain has made the move after drastic sales losses, and is part of an overall restructuring of the firm, according to Der Spiegel and Wirtschaftswoche.

It is believed the closures of the branches will result in the loss of up to 5,000 jobs for full-time members of staff.

More to come...

jsl/rc (dpa, AFP)

