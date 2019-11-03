 Shooting at California high school leaves two students dead | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Shooting at California high school leaves two students dead

A shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita has left at least two students dead and three others wounded, local authorities said. The suspected shooter was identified as a 16-year-old male student.

A woman holds her head after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Orange County Register/D. Crane)

Two students were killed and several others were wounded in the US state of California on Thursday when a shooter opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Six students were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds — including the suspect, Los Angeles County police said at a press conference.

One 16-year-old female student and a 14-year-old male student later died of their injuries.

Suspected shooter in hospital

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the school shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), when they saw the victims in a courtyard of the school.

Emergency vehicles park in front of Saugus High School where a shooting took place in Santa Clarita, California (picture-alliance/dpa/M. J. Sanchez)

The suspected gunman was identified as a 16-year-old male student at the school who used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol that was stashed in his backpack. There were no more bullets left in the gun when it was recovered.

After firing on his fellow students, the shooter then turned the gun on himself, police said after reviewing video from the scene. The 16-year-old was said to be in "grave condition."

Massive police response

Emergency vehicles swarmed the high school, which is located northwest of Los Angeles. Video footage of the scene showed several people being loaded onto ambulance gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had urged people to avoid the area, while several other schools were locked down as a precaution.

Around 2,300 students attend Saugus High School, which consists of more than a dozen buildings.

US President Donald Trump is "monitoring the ongoing reports," a White House spokesman said.

rs/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

