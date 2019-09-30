Second whistleblower comes forward in Trump-Ukraine scandal

Mark Zaid, the lawyer representing the first whistleblower, told ABC News on Sunday that the second person is also from the US intelligence community, and has been interviewed by the inspector general.

The lawyer said that the second whistleblower, who has firsthand knowledge that US President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine for personal political gains, has spoken with the intelligence community's internal watchdog.

Read more: US: Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

According to ABC News, Zaid said the second whistleblower "has first-hand knowledge of some of allegations outlined in the original complaint and has been interviewed by head of intelligence community's internal watchdog."

Zaid, who was expected to appear on ABC's "This Week" show, has confirmed the report about a second whistleblower in a tweet.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry was triggered by allegations that Trump sought help from a foreign government in his reelection bid.

At the center of the scandal is a secret intelligence whistleblower complaint about the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to dig up dirt on former vice president and possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read more: Who are Donald Trump's friends in Ukraine?

More to follow...

shs/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)