Second death reported from mystery virus in China

A second person has died from a mysterious virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, officials said Thursday.

A 69-year-old man died on Wednesday from multiple organ failures, health officials in Wuhan said. His symptoms steadily worsened after first being diagnosed on December 31 with the virus linked to pneumonia-like symptoms.

Read more: Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important

At least 41 people have been infected with what initial assessments indicate is a new strand of coronavirus, with the outbreak centered in Wuhan. Two cases have been detected in Thailand and Japan in people who had visited Wuhan.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Some coronaviruses are spread between animals, while others are can be transmitted from person-to-person.

Read more: SARS - a dangerous viral infection in the lungs

The Wuhan Health Commission said Thursday that 12 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovering, while five others remain in serious condition.

Authorities believe Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the city of 11 million people is at the center of the outbreak. It was closed on January 1.

The first death linked to the virus was on January 9. The 61-year-old man who died frequently visited the seafood market and had preexisting abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Colorful diet! The immune system needs many different types of fuel. Fruit and vegetables provide them. Your diet should be healthy and colorful: Oranges, red peppers, green leafy vegetables and red cabbage provide a potpourri of vitamins, and are especially rich in natural vitamin C.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Get vaccinated! In order to ensure your immune system is top-top, make sure you have all the necessary immunizations. Adults often forget to refresh vaccinations they had when they were young. Check if you need booster shots for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis, pneumococcus, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, the flu and others. Be sure to talk to your doctor!

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Keep viruses on the run Scientific studies suggest that regular muscle training (jogging, nordic or pole walking, taking a stroll), three times a week for 20 minutes can boost your defenses. But be careful: overdoing it can also drain your immune system.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Sleep well! Sufficient sleep doesn't just allow your body to recuperate. During the slow-wave sleep phase, neurotransmitters are released and the immune system springs into action.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Enjoy life! Studies show that good spirits and a zest for life promote a strong immune system. Laughing and playing don't just provide for a better quality of life, they also boost the body's defenses.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Avoid stress! Negative stress activates the release of adrenalin and cortisol. These hormones can paralyze the immune system. Sensible stress and time management allows the body to rest and replenish new energy. Selective relaxation exercises like meditation, autogenic training and yoga can significantly boost the immune system.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Take a walk! Taking walks in the fresh air gives you a change of temperature and exercise - both stimulate the body's defense systems. Mucous membranes also benefit from improved circulation and the increased humidity makes it easier to fight off attacks.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Watch the sugar! Studies have shown that burning up short chain sugars like fructose and glucose uses up many vitamins that are no longer available to the body.

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system Hot and cold! Alternating hot and cold showers help regulate body heat and improve blood flow. An invigorating massage with a massage sponge or brush stimulates the immune system even more.



More investigation needed

No human-to-human transmission of the virus has been confirmed since the outbreak began on December 12, but WHO and Wuhan health authorities are not ruling out the limited possibility of the virus spreading among people in close contact with those infected.

The WHO said earlier this week that "additional investigation is needed to ascertain the presence of human-to-human transmission, modes of transmission, a common source of exposure and the presence of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases that are undetected."

The Chinese woman who was diagnosed while traveling in Thailand reported visiting seafood markets in the city, but she had not visited the one at the center of the outbreak.

The patient in Japan, who was released from the hospital, had also not reported visiting the market.

The Wuhan Health Commission said Wednesday a man who had been diagnosed worked at Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, but his wife had been diagnosed with the illness despite reporting "no history of exposure" at the facility.

The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, when many in China travel home or abroad.

The virus has revived memories of a SARS epidemic in 2002-2003 that killed 774 people in dozens of countries. Since 2012, 858 deaths have been linked to MERS, the majority of cases in Saudi Arabia.

cw/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.