 Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.03.2019

Science

Why measles is so deadly and vaccination so important

Getting measles is not just a simple virus you catch as a child. An infection can be life-threatening for both children and adults.

A teenager with measles lying in a hospital bed

The first telltale sign someone has measles is a widespread itchy red rash. The spots are initially visible behind the ears, on the neck or head. Three days before visible signs appear, the virus has peaked in the body. The infected person is contagious, usually without even knowing it. For a reliable diagnosis, patients suspected of having the virus need to have the antibodies in their blood tested.

The measles virus is transmitted directly through the air in the form of very fine droplets of saliva or mucus — usually from coughing or sneezing. But, they can also be passed on simply when speaking to someone in close proximity.

Measles is highly contagious. Each contagious person infects around another 15 healthy people. Humans are the only natural hosts of the measles virus. 

Read more: French boy suspected of reintroducing measles to Costa Rica

The measles virus under a microscope (Imago/Science Photo Library)

Measles is contagious even before patients show visible signs of the virus

Often unpredictable

About 14 days after the initial infection, patients get a fever and start coughing. At that point, the red rash starts to itch.

To alleviate these symptoms, doctors usually administer medication. Patients may also get a middle ear infection, pneumonia or have severe diarrhea. In the worst case, diarrhea can lead to dehydration and ultimately death. There is no specialized treatment for measles. The body has to fight the infection itself.

Measles can cause meningitis, which can lead to severe brain damage and mental disability. According to Germany's main public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, measles encephalitis occurs in one in every 1,000 infections. One in five of these cases is fatal. Such complications do not necessarily occur during the original bout of the disease; they can occur years later. 

Read more: Top ten most dangerous viruses in the world

Vaccination is the best protection

Many parents refuse to vaccinate their children because they fear serious side effects. Some assume it is better for their children to be infected with the virus so their bodies can build up anti-bodies. For a while, measles parties were popular.

Parents would send healthy children to play with other children who had the virus in the hope they too might become infected. Parents who did this were often convinced that exposure to the virus strengthened their child's defenses if and when they got measles. 

Read moreDeath toll from measles climbs in Philippines

A nurse preparing a measles vaccine

The only effective defense against measles is immunization

Experts, however, are convinced this is not the case. False claims and beliefs contribute to vaccination fatigue. The myth there is a connection between the measles vaccination and autism is just that — a myth — one doctors have debunked many times over.

The measles vaccine includes two shots of attenuated measles viruses. The Permanent Vaccination Commission (STIKO) of the Robert Koch Institute recommends measles vaccinations in combination with inoculations for mumps and rubella. The vaccinations should take place just after a child turns one. Only then can parents ensure their child is protected from the dangerous virus.

Vaccination target missed

The WHO was committed to eradicating measles worldwide by 2020. The Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia are the only countries to have achieved this goal so far.

Read more: WHO: Measles infections surge in Europe in 2018

  • Gemüse Ernährung Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Colorful diet!

    The immune system needs many different types of fuel. Fruit and vegetables provide them. Your diet should be healthy and colorful: Oranges, red peppers, green leafy vegetables and red cabbage provide a potpourri of vitamins, and are especially rich in natural vitamin C.

  • Serbien | Grippewelle (J. Đukić-Pejić)

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Get vaccinated!

    In order to ensure your immune system is top-top, make sure you have all the necessary immunizations. Adults often forget to refresh vaccinations they had when they were young. Check if you need booster shots for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis, pneumococcus, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, the flu and others. Be sure to talk to your doctor!

  • Langlaufen in Buchenberg

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Keep viruses on the run

    Scientific studies suggest that regular muscle training (jogging, nordic or pole walking, taking a stroll), three times a week for 20 minutes can boost your defenses. But be careful: overdoing it can also drain your immune system.

  • Schlafen Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Sleep well!

    Sufficient sleep doesn't just allow your body to recuperate. During the slow-wave sleep phase, neurotransmitters are released and the immune system springs into action.

  • Glückliche Menschen Glück Familie Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Enjoy life!

    Studies show that good spirits and a zest for life promote a strong immune system. Laughing and playing don't just provide for a better quality of life, they also boost the body's defenses.

  • Zeitdruck Stress Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Avoid stress!

    Negative stress activates the release of adrenalin and cortisol. These hormones can paralyze the immune system. Sensible stress and time management allows the body to rest and replenish new energy. Selective relaxation exercises like meditation, autogenic training and yoga can significantly boost the immune system.

  • Herbst Wetter Wind Natur Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Take a walk!

    Taking walks in the fresh air gives you a change of temperature and exercise - both stimulate the body's defense systems. Mucous membranes also benefit from improved circulation and the increased humidity makes it easier to fight off attacks.

  • Zucker

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Watch the sugar!

    Studies have shown that burning up short chain sugars like fructose and glucose uses up many vitamins that are no longer available to the body.

  • Frau beim Kaltduschen

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Hot and cold!

    Alternating hot and cold showers help regulate body heat and improve blood flow. An invigorating massage with a massage sponge or brush stimulates the immune system even more.


