 French boy suspected of reintroducing measles to Costa Rica | News | DW | 23.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

French boy suspected of reintroducing measles to Costa Rica

A five-year-old boy who had not received the measles vaccine went on holiday to Costa Rica with his parents. The country had been measles free for five years before his arrival.

Measles stock photo (picture-alliance/AP Images/E. Thompson)

An unvaccinated French child who went on holiday with his parents to Costa Rica is suspected of reintroducing measles to the Central American country.

The five-year-old boy and his parents entered the country on February 18, Costa Rica's Health Ministry said. 

Authorities have quarantined the boy in a hospital and are searching for people he may have come into contact with since his arrival. 

Read more: WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health

Costa Rica, which last reported a case of measles in 2014, has also notified France to probe whether anyone the boy met there could also be infected.

Watch video 02:37

Measles is very contagious and dangerous

The highly infectious airborne disease is caused by a virus and can in extreme cases be deadly. Its symptoms include rashes and a severe fever.

Read more: Measles infection rate triples in Germany

Effective vaccine

The measles vaccine prevented an estimated 21.1 million deaths worldwide from 2000 to 2017, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite its effectiveness, some people have questioned the need for the vaccine and alleged that it harms children who receive it.

Europe has recently seen a surge in reported measles cases. WHO figures show that the total number of cases registered in the first half of 2018 was higher than in the previous five years combined.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health

The World Health Organization has warned that anti-vaccine propaganda is causing an alarming resurgence in preventable diseases. SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has called for mandatory vaccination in Germany. (21.01.2019)  

WHO: Measles infections surge in Europe in 2018

The World Health Organization has warned of a "dramatic increase" in measles infections in Europe in the first half of 2018. It said the situation was most alarming in Ukraine, and urged countries to boost immunization. (20.08.2018)  

Measles infection rate triples in Germany

Measles vaccination rates are rising in Germany but so is the number of annual infections. Unvaccinated children can be kept out of school and day care to prevent an outbreak of the disease. (19.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Measles is very contagious and dangerous  

Related content

Kongo Impfung gegen Ebola in Mbandaka

WHO: Anti-vaccination campaigns threaten global health 21.01.2019

The World Health Organization has warned that anti-vaccine propaganda is causing an alarming resurgence in preventable diseases. SPD politician Karl Lauterbach has called for mandatory vaccination in Germany.

Walter Ricciardi

Italian health czar resigns over government's 'anti-scientific positions' 02.01.2019

Walter Ricciardi of Italy's National Institute of Health slammed the populist government for threatening public health through anti-vaccine policies. He also warned against political interference in science worldwide.

Deutschland Impfung Kind

WHO: Measles infections surge in Europe in 2018 20.08.2018

The World Health Organization has warned of a "dramatic increase" in measles infections in Europe in the first half of 2018. It said the situation was most alarming in Ukraine, and urged countries to boost immunization.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 