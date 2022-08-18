Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus.It is one of the leading vaccine-preventable disease causes of death in the world and affects mainly children.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. Some 2.6 million people died from the highly contagious disease every year — with children the most vulnerable. The measles vaccine, introduced in 1963, is effective at preventing the disease and is exceptionally safe. However, governments around the globe have been forced to take action once again to combat the steady return of measles cases and a growing skepticism towards vaccination. This page gives an automatic compilation of DW's content on measles.