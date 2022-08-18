Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus.It is one of the leading vaccine-preventable disease causes of death in the world and affects mainly children.
Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. Some 2.6 million people died from the highly contagious disease every year — with children the most vulnerable. The measles vaccine, introduced in 1963, is effective at preventing the disease and is exceptionally safe. However, governments around the globe have been forced to take action once again to combat the steady return of measles cases and a growing skepticism towards vaccination. This page gives an automatic compilation of DW's content on measles.
Pakistan has seen cases of measles and rubella increase drastically during the coronavirus pandemic. Now health authorities are fighting back with an ambitious vaccination campaign. The aim is to inoculate more than 90 million children in two weeks.
While the world is busy looking for a vaccine against the corona virus, another virus is wreaking havoc in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Though a vaccine exists against measles, an outbreak that began in early 2019 has claimed thousands of victims.
Authorities and international organizations have halted vaccination programs for diseases like polio and measles, and redirected the resources to tackle the pandemic. Experts warn of a surge in other infectious diseases.