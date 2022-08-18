Visit the new DW website

Measles

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease caused by a virus.It is one of the leading vaccine-preventable disease causes of death in the world and affects mainly children.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. Some 2.6 million people died from the highly contagious disease every year — with children the most vulnerable. The measles vaccine, introduced in 1963, is effective at preventing the disease and is exceptionally safe. However, governments around the globe have been forced to take action once again to combat the steady return of measles cases and a growing skepticism towards vaccination. This page gives an automatic compilation of DW's content on measles.

Germany: Mandatory measles vaccination is constitutional, top court rules

Germany: Mandatory measles vaccination is constitutional, top court rules 18.08.2022

The Federal Constitutional Court rejected a bid to overturn a measles vaccination requirement for children in day care centers and schools, upholding a law that has come into effect in March 2020.
Zimbabwe: Measles outbreak leaves more than 150 children dead

Zimbabwe: Measles outbreak leaves more than 150 children dead 16.08.2022

Government says 157 children have died as the total number of suspected cases nationwide has doubled in four days. All of those who died had not been vaccinated against measles according to officials.

Pakistan launches massive measles vaccination drive 03.12.2021

Pakistan has seen cases of measles and rubella increase drastically during the coronavirus pandemic. Now health authorities are fighting back with an ambitious vaccination campaign. The aim is to inoculate more than 90 million children in two weeks.
Pakistan launches 'historic' measles and rubella vaccine drive

Pakistan launches 'historic' measles and rubella vaccine drive 24.11.2021

Cases of measles and rubella have increased drastically in Pakistani children during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, health authorities are fighting back with one of the largest vaccination campaigns in history.
Thousands of Afghan refugees stuck at US bases in Germany

Thousands of Afghan refugees stuck at US bases in Germany 04.10.2021

More than 9,000 people are stranded at military bases in Ramstein and Kaiserslautern. Washington suspended flights when measles were detected among evacuees landing in the US.
YouTube to block all anti-vaccine content

YouTube to block all anti-vaccine content 29.09.2021

YouTube will ban any videos that claim commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content targeting vaccines such as measles and chicken pox.

COVID-19 Special: Is it safe to vaccinate children?

COVID-19 Special: Is it safe to vaccinate children? 14.09.2021

We have always vaccinated children – whether its polio or measles, mumps or chicken pox. So why is the COVID-19 jab for children controversial? Is it safe to vaccinate children?
Evacuated Afghans stranded in Germany due to measles

Evacuated Afghans stranded in Germany due to measles 12.09.2021

Thousands of Afghans are being forced to stay at Ramstein air base after a measles outbreak stopped them from flying to the US. Dozens more were denied entry to the UK.
COVID-19 Special: Keeping up children's vaccines

COVID-19 Special: Keeping up children's vaccines 28.07.2021

Routine vaccinations for children have fallen by the wayside as the pandemic derails standard public health measures.

Measles outbreak in DR Congo claims thousands of lives 29.06.2020

While the world is busy looking for a vaccine against the corona virus, another virus is wreaking havoc in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Though a vaccine exists against measles, an outbreak that began in early 2019 has claimed thousands of victims.
Donors pledge $8.8 billion to fund global vaccine drive

Donors pledge $8.8 billion to fund global vaccine drive 04.06.2020

The figure exceeds the original target sought by the GAVI vaccine alliance. The world's current focus may by on coronavirus, but other diseases such as measles, polio and typhoid are also being targeted.
Coronavirus pandemic halts vaccination of 80 million children

Coronavirus pandemic halts vaccination of 80 million children 22.05.2020

The World Health Organization estimates that the lives of nearly 80 million children under the age of 1 are at risk. Vaccination programs for measles, polio and cholera have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: COVID-19 shouldn't make us forget other major infectious diseases

Coronavirus: COVID-19 shouldn't make us forget other major infectious diseases 13.05.2020

The novel coronavirus could indirectly result in many more victims. That's because the fight against "classic" infectious diseases, like measles, TB, HIV and malaria, is in danger of falling behind.
Pakistan's fight against COVID-19 threatens polio, measles vaccine programs

Pakistan's fight against COVID-19 threatens polio, measles vaccine programs 08.05.2020

Authorities and international organizations have halted vaccination programs for diseases like polio and measles, and redirected the resources to tackle the pandemic. Experts warn of a surge in other infectious diseases.
UN warns of measles spike as coronavirus halts vaccination programs

UN warns of measles spike as coronavirus halts vaccination programs 14.04.2020

Essential measles vaccinations around the world are being postponed indefinitely for millions of children as healthcare systems focus on coronavirus and countries enforce lockdowns. The UN says governments must act.
Germany: Law mandating vaccines in schools takes effect

Germany: Law mandating vaccines in schools takes effect 01.03.2020

Measles vaccinations in Germany are now required to register in schools. Parents can be fined thousands of euros if they violate the law.
