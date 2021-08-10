Costa Rica is a country located in Central America, bordering Panama to the South and Nicaragua to the North. Its capital and largest city is San Jose.

Costa Rica formerly belonged to the Spanish Empire until eventually becoming a sovereign state in 1847. Following a brief civil war, it abolished its army in 1949. Today it is considered one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America. It has a population of roughly 4.5 million people. This page collates all of DW's content on Costa Rica.