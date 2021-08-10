Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Costa Rica is a country located in Central America, bordering Panama to the South and Nicaragua to the North. Its capital and largest city is San Jose.
Costa Rica formerly belonged to the Spanish Empire until eventually becoming a sovereign state in 1847. Following a brief civil war, it abolished its army in 1949. Today it is considered one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America. It has a population of roughly 4.5 million people. This page collates all of DW's content on Costa Rica.
Trees are often seen as something to be chopped down for economic gain or cleared to make way for development. But without them, scientists warn, humanity loses an important lifeline. These carbon sinks can be thought of as giant air conditioners that cool the planet — a powerful tool in mitigating climate change. From Costa Rica to Brazil, Rome to Madrid, we hear about the state of our trees.
Forests capture and store about one of every four tons of carbon dioxide we spew out, slowing global warming. And though trees are increasingly likely to suffer from warmer temperatures and drought, there's hope: plants need carbon dioxide, and the ever-growing amount could help them. Reporter Dan Grossman, funded by the Pulitzer Center, followed researchers at an active volcano in Costa Rica.
Just how many visitors are too many? The Greek island of Santorini struggles with tourism numbers it can't handle. How long until rising sea levels have completely destroyed Kenya's historic sites along its coast? And how hot is too hot? Glaciers in New Zealand have receded so much it's actually become too dangerous to hike all the way to the top.
Brazil's routine victory over Serbia confirmed their status as Group E winners, while Switzerland finish runners-up despite a draw with Costa Rica. The sides face Mexico and Sweden in the round of 16, respectively.
Injury time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar spared Brazil's blushes against Costa Rica, who kept the favorites at bay for so long. It was a frustrating afternoon for Neymar who was denied a penalty by VAR.