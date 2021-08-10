Visit the new DW website

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a country located in Central America, bordering Panama to the South and Nicaragua to the North. Its capital and largest city is San Jose.

Costa Rica formerly belonged to the Spanish Empire until eventually becoming a sovereign state in 1847. Following a brief civil war, it abolished its army in 1949. Today it is considered one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America. It has a population of roughly 4.5 million people. This page collates all of DW's content on Costa Rica.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua recalls 4 ambassadors in tit-for-tat move 10.08.2021

Nicaragua's crackdown on presidential candidates has pushed it into rows with Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica. The EU, which last week issued sanctions, said "the opposition has been eliminated."
Kaprun THEMENBILD - ein Gebirgsbach fliesst durch ein Waldgebiet in den Bergen aufgenommen am 28. April 2019 in Kaprun, Oesterreich // a mountain stream in the middle of a forest area in the mountains in Kaprun, Austria on 2019/04/28. *** Kaprun THEMENBILD a mountain stream flows through a forest area in the mountains recorded on 28 April 2019 in Kaprun Austria a mountain stream in the middle of a forest area in the mountains in Kaprun Austria on 2019 04 28 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EP_fei

Living Planet: Long-suffering, indispensable trees 18.03.2021

Trees are often seen as something to be chopped down for economic gain or cleared to make way for development. But without them, scientists warn, humanity loses an important lifeline. These carbon sinks can be thought of as giant air conditioners that cool the planet — a powerful tool in mitigating climate change. From Costa Rica to Brazil, Rome to Madrid, we hear about the state of our trees.
Vulkan im Rincon de la Vieja Nationalpark, Costa Rica, Mittelamerika | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Capturing carbon in Costa Rica 18.03.2021

Forests capture and store about one of every four tons of carbon dioxide we spew out, slowing global warming. And though trees are increasingly likely to suffer from warmer temperatures and drought, there's hope: plants need carbon dioxide, and the ever-growing amount could help them. Reporter Dan Grossman, funded by the Pulitzer Center, followed researchers at an active volcano in Costa Rica.
Same-sex newlyweds Alexandra Quiros (C) and Dunia Araya (R) stand before a lawyer during their wedding in Heredia, Costa Rica, on May 26, 2020. - Costa Rica legalised same-sex marriage on May 26, becoming the first Central American country to do so and sparking an emotional response from rights campaigners as the first weddings were held overnight. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Costa Rica: First same-sex weddings held despite pandemic 27.05.2020

Costa Rica has become the first Central American nation to make same-sex marriage legal. Dozens of couples are taking advantage of the new law, although ceremonies must abide by coronavirus social distancing rules.

Urheber: Pablo Cambronero Ort: Costa Rica Zeit: Dezember, 2019 Beschreibung: Costa Rica ist ein kleines Land – und trotzdem einer der größten Hotspots für Biodiversität weltweit. Hunderte endemische Arten gibt es dort, bekannt ist es auch für seine Vielfalt an Schmetterlingen. In den vergangenen Jahrzehnten hat Costa Rica begonnen, Falter zu züchten und auch zu exportieren. 400 Familien leben inzwischen davon. Die Zucht ist reglementiert und erfolgt nach strengen Umweltstandards.

In Costa Rica, butterfly breeders protect the forest 16.01.2020

Butterfly breeding schemes in wildlife-rich Costa Rica aim to bring cash to local communities and protect forest habitats by exporting "ambassadors of beauty" to the rest of the world.

Where: San Jose, Costa Rica When: 10th March 2019 Description: San Jose local Erick Solis has been riding his bike everywhere for 15 years. Photographer: Lisa Louis

Can green pioneer Costa Rica get citizens on their bikes? 21.05.2019

Costa Rica gets 98% of its power from renewables, yet has one of the biggest carbon footprints in Central America. Now, it wants to clean up transport, but can cycling improve its image?
People line the town's walls, for the famous Oia sunset on the Greek island of Santorini, Cyclades, Greek Islands, Greece, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: How much is too much? 25.04.2019

Just how many visitors are too many? The Greek island of Santorini struggles with tourism numbers it can't handle. How long until rising sea levels have completely destroyed Kenya's historic sites along its coast? And how hot is too hot? Glaciers in New Zealand have receded so much it's actually become too dangerous to hike all the way to the top.
A notice for a health alert about measles is posted on the door of a medical facility Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. A recent measles outbreak has sickened more than 50 people in the Pacific Northwest, most in Washington state and, of those, most are concentrated in Clark County, just north of Portland, Oregon. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the outbreak last month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) |

French boy suspected of reintroducing measles to Costa Rica 23.02.2019

A 5-year-old boy who had not received measles vaccine went on holiday to Costa Rica with his parents. The country had been measles-free for five years before his arrival.
--FILE--A BYD K8 electric bus is on display during an automobile exhibition in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, 23 May 2018. New-energy technology company BYD has signed a deal to deliver 100 pure electric K9FE buses to Chile's capital city of Santiago. The collaboration with Chilean energy distributor ENEL will see the delivery of the e-buses and commencement of their operation by Transantiago, Chile's public transport system, in late November. ENEL and BYD introduced two pure electric buses in Santiago last November as Chile moves towards electrifying its public transport system. The buses, which are presently operating along eight of the city's most important road arteries, have earned official recognition. The additional fleet set to arrive in Chile at the end of the year will also operate on Santiago's main avenues, such as Grecia, Vicu?a Mackenna and Alameda under the Metbus system. The vehicles will be equipped with BYD's latest battery technology, customized for the Chilean market and for compliance with local transport regulations. The move to incorporate an all-electric bus fleet into their public transportation system makes Chile a regional pioneer in electrified urban mobility, serving as a model that can be implemented in other markets. Its operation is expected to have a positive impact on overall quality of life in the city. Foto: Blanches/Imaginechina/dpa |

Latin America grows fond of electric buses 04.12.2018

Cities such as Santiago de Chile and Cali in Colombia have started using electric buses. Others like San Jose, Costa Rica, and Panama City are in the middle of pilot projects to make transportation cleaner.
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado greets the public wearing the presidential sash during his swearing-in ceremony, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Alvarado won last month's presidential runoff as many voters rejected an evangelical pastor who had jumped into political prominence by campaigning against same-sex marriage. (Costa Rica Foreign Ministry via AP) |

Costa Rican president backs holiday for army abolition 28.11.2018

Carlos Alvarado Quesada would like to see Costa Ricans stay home from work on December 1, the day a military ruler abolished the national army in 1948. Alvarado called the abolition "essential" to Costa Rica's identity.
04.08.2018 LGBTI activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court of Justice in San Jose, on August 04, 2018 to demand the legalisation of same-sex marriage. - Protesters demand Costa Rica to enforce its commitment to international treaties, based on the response given by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (ICHR) on last January 9 saying the country must guarantee marriage between same-sex couples. (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA / AFP) (Photo credit should read EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Costa Rica Supreme Court rules gay marriage ban unconstitutional 10.08.2018

Current laws in Costa Rica that prohibit gay marriage have been struck down in a court ruling. Despite the court's decision, same-sex couples in Costa Rica may have to wait over a year to get married.
epa05543705 General view of the largest hydroelectric plant in Central America 'Reventazon', in San Jose, Costa Rica, 16 September 2016. EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas |

Living Planet: Renewables vs. rainforest in Costa Rica 02.08.2018

Costa Rica has been hailed as a green role model as it runs almost completely on renewables. But that comes at a price as Anne-Kathrin Mellmann found out. Her report is presented by Ruby Russell.
27.06.2018, Moskau: Fußball: WM, Serbien - Brasilien, Vorrunde, Gruppe E, 3. Spieltag im Spartak-Stadion: Spieler aus Brasilien jubeln über den Treffer zum 0:1. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

World Cup 2018: No shocks in Group E as Brazil and Switzerland qualify for last 16 27.06.2018

Brazil's routine victory over Serbia confirmed their status as Group E winners, while Switzerland finish runners-up despite a draw with Costa Rica. The sides face Mexico and Sweden in the round of 16, respectively.
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Brazil vs Costa Rica - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 22, 2018 Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Lee Smith

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho strike late as Brazil down stubborn Costa Rica 22.06.2018

Injury time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar spared Brazil's blushes against Costa Rica, who kept the favorites at bay for so long. It was a frustrating afternoon for Neymar who was denied a penalty by VAR.
ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

World Cup 2018: Brazil held by Switzerland 17.06.2018

Five-time world champions Brazil share the spoils with Switzerland as Steven Zuber's header cancels out Philippe Coutinho's first-half wonder strike. Serbia top of Group E after beating Costa Rica.
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Costa Rica vs Serbia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 17, 2018 Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Gray

Aleksandar Kolarov's free kick stunner secures Serbia win over Costa Rica 17.06.2018

A brilliant second half free kick from captain Aleksandar Kolarov led Serbia to a deserved win over Costa Rica. Serbia were wasteful in front of goal but did enough to secure three vital points in Group E.
