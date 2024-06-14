  1. Skip to content
Scots take over Munich center ahead of Euro 2024 opening

June 14, 2024

Scottish fans began arriving in the southern German city, preparing for the opening game of this year's Euro tournament. Scotland's "Tartan Army" of traveling fans are in Bavaria for the opening game against Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h3eJ
Scottish fans celebrate in the Marienplatz underground station hours before the game on June 14, 2024.
Munich's giant beer steins teamed up with bagpipes and kilts for the day in a sometimes boisterous combinationImage: Stefan Puchner/dpa/picture alliance

Scottish and German football fans flooded the central streets of Munich on Friday, ahead of the opening game in this year's Germany-hosted Euro Cup.

Scots have been flocking to the Bavarian capital for days, as the  "Tartan Army" follows the Scottish team for its showdown with the German hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich..

Scottish fans celebrate hours before the match on Marienplatz in front of Munich City Hall on June 14, 2024.
German authorities warned of overcrowding in Munich's central Marienplatz squareImage: Stefan Puchner/dpa/picture alliance

Scottish fans were seen wearing traditional kilts and playing bagpipes, a picture of Scottish nationalist symbols in the heart of Munich. 

Some 60,000 Scottish fans are expected in Munich around the opening fixture, according to local officials. 

The city center eventually became so busy that Munich warned of overcrowding in the city center, where fan zones were buzzing with football enthusiasts, asking supporters to spread out a little.

How safe is Euro 2024? Germany's security on high alert

"The #Marienplatz is overcrowded. There will definitely be no public viewing there," Munich's city authorities said on social media. The central historic square also hosts the main station used to catch the underground to the stadium.

Authorities also urged fans not to go to Olympiapark anymore, adding that "the fan zone is also about to close" at that location.

A corner flag at Munich's Allianz Arena, painted with special logos fro the Euro 2024 tournament. Munich, Germany, June 14, 2024.
The opening game will take place at the Allianz Arena (or the Munich Football Arena as it's known for European competition) where Bayern Munich contest their home games later on FridayImage: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)