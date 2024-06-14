Scots take over Munich center ahead of Euro 2024 opening

Scots take over Munich center ahead of Euro 2024 openingJune 14, 2024
Scottish and German football fans flooded the central streets of Munich on Friday, ahead of the opening game in this year's Germany-hosted Euro Cup.
Scots have been flocking to the Bavarian capital for days, as the "Tartan Army" follows the Scottish team for its showdown with the German hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich..
Scottish fans were seen wearing traditional kilts and playing bagpipes, a picture of Scottish nationalist symbols in the heart of Munich.
Some 60,000 Scottish fans are expected in Munich around the opening fixture, according to local officials.
The city center eventually became so busy that Munich warned of overcrowding in the city center, where fan zones were buzzing with football enthusiasts, asking supporters to spread out a little.
"The #Marienplatz is overcrowded. There will definitely be no public viewing there," Munich's city authorities said on social media. The central historic square also hosts the main station used to catch the underground to the stadium.
Authorities also urged fans not to go to Olympiapark anymore, adding that "the fan zone is also about to close" at that location.
rmt/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)