Scots take over Munich center ahead of Euro 2024 opening

Scottish fans began arriving in the southern German city, preparing for the opening game of this year's Euro tournament. Scotland's "Tartan Army" of traveling fans are in Bavaria for the opening game against Germany.

Scottish and German football fans flooded the central streets of Munich on Friday, ahead of the opening game in this year's Germany-hosted Euro Cup.

Scots have been flocking to the Bavarian capital for days, as the "Tartan Army" follows the Scottish team for its showdown with the German hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich..

German authorities warned of overcrowding in Munich's central Marienplatz square Image: Stefan Puchner/dpa/picture alliance

Scottish fans were seen wearing traditional kilts and playing bagpipes, a picture of Scottish nationalist symbols in the heart of Munich.

Some 60,000 Scottish fans are expected in Munich around the opening fixture, according to local officials.

The city center eventually became so busy that Munich warned of overcrowding in the city center, where fan zones were buzzing with football enthusiasts, asking supporters to spread out a little.

"The #Marienplatz is overcrowded. There will definitely be no public viewing there," Munich's city authorities said on social media. The central historic square also hosts the main station used to catch the underground to the stadium.

Authorities also urged fans not to go to Olympiapark anymore, adding that "the fan zone is also about to close" at that location.

The opening game will take place at the Allianz Arena (or the Munich Football Arena as it's known for European competition) where Bayern Munich contest their home games later on Friday Image: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)