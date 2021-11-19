 Scotland′s Jacobite steam train | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 27.11.2021

Euromaxx

Scotland's Jacobite steam train

Join DW's Hannah Hummel on her wondrous Jacobite steam train trip though Scotland. The route will surely look familiar to Harry Potter fans.

Lardo: An Italian delicacy 19.11.2021

Ugly Make-up: Ugly Bad or Ugly Good? 19.11.2021

Karelia: the still unspoiled beauty in Russia 19.11.2021

Damascus steel in Bavarian blades 15.11.2021

Gucci started as a leather goods boutique in Florence and grew into a world-famous fashion label.

Gucci’s 100 Years 27.11.2021

As Christmas approaches, European cities and department stores are putting up festive decorations.

Christmas Decorations from around Europe 27.11.2021

Salvatore Garau's non-visible art 22.11.2021

A baroque castle for bikers 22.11.2021

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 27.11.2021

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 19.11.2021

World’s largest art depot ropen to the public 19.11.2021

Europe’s deepest gorge 19.11.2021

Gucci’s 100 Years 26.11.2021

Guccio Gucci founded his company in 1921 as a leather goods boutique in Florence. It grew into a world-famous fashion label. An American feature film tells the story of one tragic chapter. What is its recipe for success?