Scotland marks Britain's King Charles III coronation

6 minutes ago

The event is not a new coronation, but rather a special ceremony to celebrate Scotland's unique history in relation to that of the UK. Anti-monarchists are again planning protests in Edinburgh against the event.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Charles is being presented with a separate Scottish honor in Scotland over his coronation as king Image: Aaron Chown/REUTERS

Scotland is hosting on Wednesday its own celebration to mark the coronation of King Charles III, two months after he was formally crowned the new king of the United Kingdom in Westminster, London.

Wednesday's ceremony in Edinburgh is not a coronation per se, but rather a chance to showcase Scotland's unique history as a once independent kingdom and its shared history with England since the two kingdoms' unification in 1707.

Why does Scotland get a separate ceremony?

For centuries, England and Scotland were two separate kingdoms, sometimes even at war with one another.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603, and due to the absence of immediate heirs to the throne, the crown was passed on to King James the VI of Scotland, who then became James I of England simultaneously. James was the son of Elizabeth's cousin, Mary Queen of Scots.

He reigned as a single monarch over two kingdoms. It wasn't until a century later when the two kingdoms were united as one. With the 1707 Acts of Union, the parliaments both in London and Edinburgh signed into becoming one joint kingdom.

What does the Edinburgh ceremony involve?

A thanksgiving service is being held in Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral, where Charles is to be presented with the historic Scottish crown jewels, known as the Honors of Scotland. They include King James V's very own Crown of Scotland from 1540, as well as the Sceptre which James IV is thought to have received from Pope Alexander VI in 1494.

Instead of James IV's sword, Charles will be presented with a new sword named after his late mother. This is because the 1507 sword has now become too fragile to use.

"Designed and crafted with care by some of Scotland's finest artisans, the Elizabeth Sword is a fitting tribute to the late queen as Scotland prepares to welcome the new king and queen," Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said of the new sword.

The Scottish nationhood symbol, the Stone of Destiny, will also be moved to the cathedral for the service. The historic stone was moved from its home Scotland to London for Charles' May coronation.

Mounted police officers take part in the procession to St Giles' Cathedral ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.
Crowds have gathered outside Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral to watch the royal processionImage: Mark Runnacles/AP/picture alliance

Crowds gathered on Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile street to see the Royal Procession.

Also on the Royal Mile, anti-monarchists gathered calling for the end of the British monarchy.

Some polls suggest the monarchy is less popular in Scotland, where there is a strong pro-independence movement, than in the rest of the UK.

Coronation celebrations in the UK

