  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
The Coronation Chair in Westminster Abbey, London, 1894.
The famed Scottish stone has been used at the coronation ceremonies of English and British monarchs for centuries, resting underneath the seat of the Coronation Chair (left in picture)Image: The Print Collector/Heritage-Images/picture alliance
HistoryUnited Kingdom

Famed Scottish royal stone in London for Charles' coronation

2 hours ago

The "Stone of Scone" was used as a seat during British monarchs' coronation ceremonies for centuries. It will return to its permanent location at the Scottish crown jewels following the coronation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qfn0

An ancient stone with historic Scottish significance has arrived in London, where it is being prepared for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

The Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, is regarded as a sacred symbol of Scotland's monarchy and nationhood. Seized from the Scots by English King Edward I in 1296, the 152-kilogram (335-pound) oblong slab of red sandstone has played a key role in the coronation of English and British monarchs for centuries.

It is often incorporated into the Coronation Chair upon which monarchs sit during their coronation, being placed underneath the seat.

King Charles's III coronation is due to take place on May 6, 2023.

London readies for coronation of King Charles III

What do we know about the stone's history?

The stone's origins are unknown, with stories of its birth and journey to Scotland lending themselves to myth. Many say it came from the Middle East and was placed in a monastery in Scotland's medieval town of Scone in the 9th century.

For centuries, Scottish kings used it at their inauguration, until English King Edward I seized it in 1296 and ordered it to be built into the Coronation Chair in London.

The Stone of Destiny lies in Edinburgh Castle before onward transportation to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain April 27, 2023.
The stone was only returned to Scotland in 1996, under the condition that it would be borrowed by London for all future coronationsImage: Russell Cheyne/REUTERS

For the next some 650 years or so, the famed stone would remain in Westminster Abbey, until Scottish nationalists raided the church to retrieve it.

The stone was taken back to London in 1951. It played its usual role at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and was only moved to Scotland's crown jewels at Edinburgh Castle in 1996, under the condition that it would be borrowed by London for future coronations.

Bidding the Stone of Scone temporary farewell

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the public body responsible for Scotland's historic environment, said it cooperated with police and other agencies on the stone's transfer to London.

The HES said the Stone of Scone was taken in a special carrier made largely of Scottish oak.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf stands beside the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle before onward transportation to Westminster Abbey on April 27, 2023.
Edinburgh Castle officials held a special ceremony to bid the artifact a temporary farewellImage: Russell Cheyne/REUTERS

The stone was taken out of the Edinburgh Castle in a ceremonial procession on Thursday, as it made its way to Westminster Abbey. Castle officials held a special ceremony, attended by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, to bid the sacred artifact temporary farewell. 

"It is ... a great responsibility to ensure the safe voyage and return of such an important national symbol, and one which has required the care, skill and expertise of a range of different specialist teams across our organization," said Kathy Richmond, head of collections at HES.

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Jewelry made at a shelter for lesbian, bisexual and queer women in Kampala, Uganda

Why do LGBTQ rights face so much opposition in Africa?

Why do LGBTQ rights face so much opposition in Africa?

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

Human Rights7 hours ago02:15 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man holds his phone, showing his Deutschlandticket travel pass

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Travel7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

König Charles III.

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Society3 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

PoliticsApril 27, 202304:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage