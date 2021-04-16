School lunches, graduation pranks and the German school system

From treats on the first day to pranks on the last day, Rachel wants to find out what is different about schools in Germany. She's back in the classroom this week to come to grips with the different types of schools in Germany and to find out what kids like about going to school here.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from German books to German-Turkish culture or Germany's obsession with cars.

