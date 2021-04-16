 School lunches, graduation pranks and the German school system | Meet the Germans | DW | 16.02.2022

Meet the Germans

School lunches, graduation pranks and the German school system

Do you know your "Gymnasium" from your "Gesamtschule"? Rachel Stewart heads back to school for Meet the Germans.

Watch video 06:58

From treats on the first day to pranks on the last day, Rachel wants to find out what is different about schools in Germany. She's back in the classroom this week to come to grips with the different types of schools in Germany and to find out what kids like about going to school here.  

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from German books to German-Turkish culture or Germany's obsession with cars.  

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head toYouTubeor dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

Why Germans give their kids paper cones on the first day of school

Starting elementary school is a big deal in Germany. It's a rite of passage - almost like graduation or a wedding. Parents invest lots to shower their first-grader with gifts. But what's with the obligatory paper cone?  

German expressions with a color to brighten up your life

As in every language, German has a number of idioms referring to a color. But some of their literal translations can be enigmatic for English speakers. Can you guess their meaning?  

Studying in Germany: From finance to fraternities  

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?  

German idioms you really shouldn't take literally  

Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany  

