 Why Germans give their kids paper cones on the first day of school | Meet the Germans | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Why Germans give their kids paper cones on the first day of school

Starting elementary school is a big deal in Germany. It's a rite of passage - almost like graduation or a wedding. Parents invest lots to shower their first-grader with gifts. But what's with the obligatory paper cone?

  • Girl with a Schultüte for the first day of school, Copyright: imago/Kickner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A cone full of presents

    The most important part of every German child's first day of school is the "Schultüte," or school cone. Apparently the thought of attending school every day for the next 12-13 years has to be "sweetened" with candy and presents - a tradition that dates back to the early 19th century. Parents fill the cones, either homemade or purchased, with treats, school supplies and small gifts.

  • Girl in a school reads a book, Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/S.Khan

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The start of a new phase

    Most children in Germany are six years old when they start school in August or September, depending on which state they live in. The majority of them have already spent a few years in daycare or pre-school, which is not part of the public school and is less pedagogical in nature. For kids in Germany - and often their parents too -, first grade is a big adjustment.

  • Mother and son with a backpack, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Just the right backpack

    Ahead of the first day of school, parents buy their new first-grader a backpack, known as a "Schulranzen." They're often made with a square frame to make sure papers don't get bent and snacks don't get squished. Later, their jeans brand will be important, but for first-graders, it's crucial to have the trendiest design on their backpack. Star Wars and Superman never go out of style.

  • Sandwich in a box, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The school essentials

    After they get their square backpack, it will need to be filled with pens, pencils, rulers and folders ahead of the first day. In Germany, particularly younger children often don't have lunch at school. Instead, they have a mid-morning snack time and go home or to daycare for a late lunch. To transport their "Pausenbrot," or "break bread," they'll need an appropriate box.

  • Boy with backpack and cone full of gifts for first day of school, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A day to remember

    Many kids around the world pose for a first day of school photo. In Germany, they hold up their unopened "Schultüte" - which is often larger than they are - along with a sign reading something like "My first day of school." For many children, it's not the highlight of their big day.

  • Cross, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Send-off with a blessing

    The first day of school in Germany doesn't start with school - but with a special ceremony. Parents, relatives and godparents are invited to join in. An ecumenical church service is usually included in the tradition, giving the young pupils a special blessing as they mark a right of passage and embark on their educational journey. Some schools offer an interreligious ceremony for Muslim pupils.

  • First day of school Performance in Hanover, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Guidance from those with experience

    During the ceremony, older children or teachers often give a small performance and explain to the newcomers how school works. In some schools, first-graders are assigned a buddy from third or fourth grade to show them the ropes.

  • School chalkboard reading, 'Welcome, class 1A', Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Make yourself at home

    A tour of the school is included in the introductory festivities and first-graders are shown their new classrooms, which are labeled "1A," "1B," "1C," etc. depending on the size of the school. This chalkboard reads, "Welcome, class 1A."

  • Balloon with the text, 'My first day of school' Copyright: picture alliance/R. Goldmann

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The family get-together

    After the ceremony at school, families organize their own celebrations. Grandparents, relatives, godparents and friends are invited for a meal or cake to see the youngster of honor off into the brave new world of education. The first-graders themselves probably get annoyed at all the head patting and cheek squeezing - but they usually get a few presents to make up for it.

  • First-graders in a classroom in Germany, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The second day of school

    After the ceremony is over, the cake has been eaten and the cone of goodies unpacked, the first day of school draws to a close. The next day, the first-graders have to find their new classrooms for their first lesson. Elementary school in Germany includes grades one to four. After that, pupils move on to one of three different levels of secondary schools, depending on their academic performance.

    Author: Kate Müser


  • Girl with a Schultüte for the first day of school, Copyright: imago/Kickner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A cone full of presents

    The most important part of every German child's first day of school is the "Schultüte," or school cone. Apparently the thought of attending school every day for the next 12-13 years has to be "sweetened" with candy and presents - a tradition that dates back to the early 19th century. Parents fill the cones, either homemade or purchased, with treats, school supplies and small gifts.

  • Girl in a school reads a book, Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/S.Khan

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The start of a new phase

    Most children in Germany are six years old when they start school in August or September, depending on which state they live in. The majority of them have already spent a few years in daycare or pre-school, which is not part of the public school and is less pedagogical in nature. For kids in Germany - and often their parents too -, first grade is a big adjustment.

  • Mother and son with a backpack, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Just the right backpack

    Ahead of the first day of school, parents buy their new first-grader a backpack, known as a "Schulranzen." They're often made with a square frame to make sure papers don't get bent and snacks don't get squished. Later, their jeans brand will be important, but for first-graders, it's crucial to have the trendiest design on their backpack. Star Wars and Superman never go out of style.

  • Sandwich in a box, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The school essentials

    After they get their square backpack, it will need to be filled with pens, pencils, rulers and folders ahead of the first day. In Germany, particularly younger children often don't have lunch at school. Instead, they have a mid-morning snack time and go home or to daycare for a late lunch. To transport their "Pausenbrot," or "break bread," they'll need an appropriate box.

  • Boy with backpack and cone full of gifts for first day of school, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    A day to remember

    Many kids around the world pose for a first day of school photo. In Germany, they hold up their unopened "Schultüte" - which is often larger than they are - along with a sign reading something like "My first day of school." For many children, it's not the highlight of their big day.

  • Cross, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Send-off with a blessing

    The first day of school in Germany doesn't start with school - but with a special ceremony. Parents, relatives and godparents are invited to join in. An ecumenical church service is usually included in the tradition, giving the young pupils a special blessing as they mark a right of passage and embark on their educational journey. Some schools offer an interreligious ceremony for Muslim pupils.

  • First day of school Performance in Hanover, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Guidance from those with experience

    During the ceremony, older children or teachers often give a small performance and explain to the newcomers how school works. In some schools, first-graders are assigned a buddy from third or fourth grade to show them the ropes.

  • School chalkboard reading, 'Welcome, class 1A', Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    Make yourself at home

    A tour of the school is included in the introductory festivities and first-graders are shown their new classrooms, which are labeled "1A," "1B," "1C," etc. depending on the size of the school. This chalkboard reads, "Welcome, class 1A."

  • Balloon with the text, 'My first day of school' Copyright: picture alliance/R. Goldmann

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The family get-together

    After the ceremony at school, families organize their own celebrations. Grandparents, relatives, godparents and friends are invited for a meal or cake to see the youngster of honor off into the brave new world of education. The first-graders themselves probably get annoyed at all the head patting and cheek squeezing - but they usually get a few presents to make up for it.

  • First-graders in a classroom in Germany, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/P. Steffen

    How Germany celebrates the first day of school

    The second day of school

    After the ceremony is over, the cake has been eaten and the cone of goodies unpacked, the first day of school draws to a close. The next day, the first-graders have to find their new classrooms for their first lesson. Elementary school in Germany includes grades one to four. After that, pupils move on to one of three different levels of secondary schools, depending on their academic performance.

    Author: Kate Müser


The first day of first-grade is a turning point in the life of every German child - and family. Elementary schools here begin with grade one, not kindergarten or pre-K, so there's a clean break between daycare and the 12 or 13 years of education that follow. And that's enough reason to celebrate big time.

In the gallery above, find out which rituals are associated with starting elementary school. By far the most important is the so-called "Schultüte," literally school bag or cone." Folklore expert Christiane Cantauw told DW why the cone tradition began, what goes into them and how new refugee children are getting to participate in the tradition.

DW: Is the thought of starting school so foreboding for Germans that they have to console themselves with gifts like the Schultüte - a paper cone full of sweets and presents?

Christiane Cantauw: That's a good question, but that's not what the tradition is about. Rather it's about making clear that a child's status is changing. This transition is associated with many changes for the child and for the family and that's what people want to emphasize with the ritual.

Watch: German learners guess the meaning of these 5 funny idioms

Can you explain when the school cone tradition began and why?

Christiane Cantauw, Copyright: Christiane Cantauw

Christiane Cantauw is a German folklore expert

The first written references date back to the late 18th century. At that time, there were no pre-made cones. Instead, people used the paper cones that were used in shops to wrap up sweets.

The early references come from what is now central Germany in the regions of Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and perhaps also Rhineland-Palatinate. Those are the main areas where the tradition has spread - they form a kind of belt across the middle of Germany. Those are also the regions in which very elaborate traditions have developed around the school cone.

The cone itself is not a tradition, it's an element used in a tradition and it's also simply packaging. It's sometimes also presented to young adults starting vocational school as well. That shows that it's seen as a symbol for a new beginning.

What was put in the early school cones?

Back then, usually the same things that are put in the cones today. Then it was called "Zuckerzeug" - literally "sugar stuff," or basically candy. Today, you'll find sweets, things to play with and school supplies.

Watch: Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany

Was the tradition carried on continuously over the past couple of centuries despite the World Wars and other major historical interruptions?

In the main regions where it's been practiced, people tried to continue with it because they placed a lot of value on the tradition. Of course during the World Wars it was problematic finding enough things to put in the cones - particularly for the poorer parts of the population. But people were inventive.

The school cone is really just a container, which means you can't look inside of it. And it's not opened at school but afterwards at home. That means that if I'm financially not in a position to fill up the cone with presents, I can fill it out with extras. So people threw in potatoes or paper. In one instance, I read that a wooden shoe was put in the bottom of the cone. But we can see that this symbol for school beginners was so important that no one wanted to do without it.

Economically speaking, Germany is doing relatively well right now. How has the school cone tradition changed over the past few years?

As with many things, it's been exaggerated. People spend an incredible amount of money on it. For the cone alone, they spend between 3 and 40 euros ($3.40-45.30). I conducted a small and non-representative survey in Münster, which isn't one of the main regions for this tradition. Three-quarters of those polled said they made the cone themselves, while one-quarter said they bought it.

Historic first-day-of-school picture from Berlin 1925, Copyright: picture-alliance/akg-images

The cone is pictured in 1925 in Berlin

Then you have to pay for the contents as well. Those polled said they spent between 5 - although that was the exception - and 100 euros. That's a lot of money, but it's only the tip of the iceberg.

In the area where the cones are most common, people don't just give new first-graders one, but several cones. Then they also order a cake from the local bakery with the child's name on it. In Saxony-Anhalt, for example, that's very common. Since the 19th century, people have spent days baking and planning and organizing to celebrate with relatives and neighbors. And they also buy presents for their neighbors' children.

Watch: German wedding traditions you'll want to adopt

If you had to pack a cone this week for your own child, what would you put in it?

You can't get around adding school supplies, something to play with and sweets. I would try not to put in too much of everything. The important thing is that the child is surprised and feels included.

Christiane Cantauw is the director of the Folkloristic Commission in Münster. This interview was originally published on August 23, 2016.

For more on German lifestyle and culture, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.

  • Buchcover Otfried Preußler The Little Witch

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A good witch and a coffee grinder robber

    A giant of German children's lit, Otfried Preussler wrote for kids aged six and up. "The Little Witch" tells of a girl learning the hard way what it means to be a "good" witch. In "The Robber Hotzenplotz," a man steals a grandma's coffee grinder - and two boys set off to capture him. This tale also features the wizard Petrosilius Zwackelmann. Say his name aloud - that's the kind of story this is.

  • Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    'The NeverEnding Story' and beyond

    If the movie "The NeverEnding Story" thrilled you during your youth, you can - like the hero of that tale - immerse in Michael Ende's masterpiece that inspired the film. Following the movie's success, his other works were also translated. "Momo" deals with time - and criticizes efficiency and stress. "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" is a beloved classic of German children's literature.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Off to paradise with tiger and bear

    In "The Trip to Panama," a bear and a tiger lead a dreamy and lazy life - until a wooden crate comes floating on a nearby river. "Panama" is written on it, and it smells like bananas. Intrigued, the bear and tiger set off to find this wonderful smelling country. Their long and winding quest leads them to the best place on Earth: home. Janosch's imagery and surreal logic charm young and old alike.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Germany's favorite dinosaur

    A well-known little dinosaur in Germany, the urmel, hatches from an egg in "Urmel From The Ice." The story is one Max Kruse's most famous works, thanks to its TV adaptation by the Augsburger Puppenkiste (picture). It also inspired the animated film "Impy's Island." The author's other famous work, "Lion on the Loose," is a merry adventure following an escaped wild animal through the city.

  • Buchcover Judith Kerr When Hitler stole the pink rabbit

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Escaping the Nazis

    Each of the main characters remains a safe distance away from evil in "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (1971), by Judith Kerr. It is told through the eyes of a nine-year-old, Anna, whose family flees Germany just as the Nazis take power. There is no war in this novel; it hasn't happened yet. But the story remains as relevant today as it ever has been: By the end, Anna and her family are refugees.

  • Buchcover Erich Kästner Emil and the Detectives

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Humorous adventures in realist Berlin

    Heading to Berlin? Pick up a copy of "Emil and the Detectives" by Erich Kästner. It'll take you (and your children) back to the German capital as it was in the late 1920s. After that, try another of Kästner's stories: In "Lottie and Lisa," separated twin girls meet each other for the first time at a summer camp. Decades later, it was adapted to the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "The Parent Trap."

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Max and Moritz

    Many kindergartens and primary schools in Germany are named "Max and Moritz" after the prank-pulling duo in Wilhelm Busch's classic book. Note, however, that the book's pranks - and its moral compass - are firmly set in 1865. One example (spoiler alert!): After the boys' final prank fails, the two are ground up into pieces and fed to ducks. That's it. The end. No sequel.

  • Struwwelpeter Paulinchen

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The consequences of misbehaviour

    Another sure way to traumatize your kids is "Struwwelpeter." In two of these 10 "moral" stories, a child dies; in another, a kid's thumb is cut off. At least some of the stories are lighter. One involves "Fidgety Philipp," whose dinner table antics spoil every meal. Even 150 years later, his name is used to scold children who can't sit still: "Don't be such a Zappel-Philipp!"

  • Buchcover Cornelia Funke Inkheart

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The power of books

    The "Inkheart" trilogy was published in the midst of the "Harry Potter" hurricane but still went on to become a success. Set in contemporary times, Cornelia Funke's main character in the story, a 12-year-old named Meggie, has the ability to take things out of books and make them come to life. It's something of a family trick. But it wouldn't be a good story unless that power came at a price.

  • Buchcover Walter Moers The City of Dreaming Books

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A city of books awaits

    Zamonia is a fictional continent where funny stories happen - and the name of a series by Walter Moers. "The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Bluebear" is a good introduction, but it's OK to start with the fourth book, "The City of Dreaming Books." Often, the author describes a character, waits a while for the mental picture to cement, and then - surprise! - unveils a wacky illustration of his creation.

    Author: Conor Dillon


DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

German learners guess the meaning of these 5 funny idioms

You go me on the cookie? In translation, some German idioms are hilarious. Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser met up with German learners who try to guess what German idioms mean, and this is what happened. (25.01.2017)  

German idioms you'll want to start using now

Do you "spider" or "talk around the hot porridge"? In German, you can. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser asks bilingual colleague Michael Knigge to explain some of the best German idioms. (Watch for outtakes at the end.) (22.03.2017)  

The best unpronounceable German words

German is known for its long, hard-to-pronounce words. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she tracks down native speakers to help with the pronunciation of some of Germans' best tongue-twisters. (14.12.2016)  

German wedding traditions you'll want to adopt

When it comes to weddings in Germany, broken porcelain is a good thing - and brides should beware of kidnappers. On Meet the Germans, Kate Müser shares the German wedding traditions that surprised her the most. (28.06.2017)  

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany

In Germany, wishing someone happy birthday on the wrong day could get you in big trouble - and getting old can also get expensive. Join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans for more birthday dos and don'ts. (14.06.2017)  

A brief guide to German garden colonies

They might look like slums or homes for garden gnomes. Those peculiar settlements of tiny little houses with allotment gardens, known as the "Schrebergarten," are a typically German phenomenon. (16.08.2017)  

How Germany celebrates the first day of school  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. From moralist fables to surreal adventures, here are a few of the country's favorites. (01.04.2016)  

Related content

Jemen Angriff auf Schulbus in Saada

Yemen: Saudi Arabia to investigate school bus airstrike 10.08.2018

After calls for an independent probe, Saudi Arabia has said it will investigate whether it accidentally killed 40 children. It earlier defended the strike as a legitimate military action.

Symbolbild zum Thema Bewegungsmangel bei Kindern und Jugendlichen

Parenting issues many Germans feel strongly about 25.07.2018

Although parents of young children worldwide are all confronted with these topics, here's what you need to know before you start debating them at a German playground.

Japan Tokio- Sightseeing in Shibuya

Medical school scandal highlights Japan's sexism problem 09.08.2018

A Japanese school's confession that it discriminated against female applicants on the grounds they would leave the profession after marriage has triggered an angry backlash in the country. Julian Ryall reports.

Film

Filmstill Catch Me If You Can (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Airports and the movies

Delays, cancellations, strikes, long waits and chaos at security checks: European air travel can be tasking this summer. Here are the best movies set at airports or with unforgettable airport scenes.  

Books

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

PopXport

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018 (ICS Festival GmbH)

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own! 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  