 Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives | Global Ideas | DW | 02.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

Watch video 05:56

Maldives: Why saving seagrass helps fight climate change

The Maldives welcomes tourists from around the world, many of whom come to the country to enjoy its crystal-clear blue waters and tropical coral reefs. 

The country is also home to seagrass meadows, another crucial marine ecosystem. Unfortunately, the meadows have not enjoyed the same environmental protection as the better-known coral reefs. For years, tourist resorts and development projects have dredged and destroyed seagrass meadows across the country. It is thought that up to 30% of seagrass habitats have been lost over the last century.  

Conservationists in the country are fighting back and have launched a campaign to help bring the spotlight to the rich biodiversity of these ecosystems and their importance for the future of the country. The island hosts eight different species of seagrass. Their meadows provide homes for many types of fish and act as important carbon sinks. 

Marine life on the seabed in the Maldives

Seagrass is an important building block for the marine ecosystem

Project goal: The #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass campaign aimed to raise awareness about the benefits, biodiversity and ecological importance of seagrass meadows in the Maldives amongst private tourist resorts and local communities. Now 37 resorts have pledged to protect over a million square meters of the ecosystems throughout the country.

Partners: The project has a wide range of international and local partners. The full list can be found here.

Budget: The project was funded by Six Senses Laamu and the Blue Marine Foundation

Duration: Project launched on World Seagrass Day in 2019 and ran for three months. While the campaign is officially over, the work among the network of partners is ongoing. Education around seagrass forms an integral part of the Blue Marine Foundation's Resilient Reefs Project. The team continues to educate local communities, youth and government officials about the importance of seagrass to ensure that these areas are conserved.

A film by Jason Boswell

Audios and videos on the topic

Maldives: Why saving seagrass helps fight climate change  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  