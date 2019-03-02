Saudi women detained since May to go on trial

Some of the women activists have been allegedly tortured and sexually harassed in Saudi Arabia. They will go on trial for undermining "the kingdom's security, stability and national unity."
Human rights groups widely denounced Saudi Arabia on Saturday after prosecutors said they had referred jailed women activists for trial.
Public prosecutors said Friday the activists would be put on trial for undermining "the kingdom's security, stability and national unity."
Read more: Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear
More than a dozen activists were arrested last May and detained without charge just a month before the kingdom lifted a ban on women driving. Some of the women were later released.
Prosecutors did not mention the names of the activists or dates of the trial, but said that "all detainees in this case enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the kingdom."
Allegations of torture
Some of the women have faced torture and sexual harassment while in detention in the ultra-conservative kingdom, according to human rights groups.
Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia
"The Saudi authorities have done nothing to investigate serious allegations of torture," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. "Now, it's the women's rights activists, not any torturers, who face criminal charges and trials."
Amnesty International called the decision to put the women on trial a "shocking sign of the kingdom's escalating crackdown on activists" and demanded "the immediate release of prisoners of conscience."
The women include activists in their 20s as well as mothers, grandmothers and retired professors, had protested the strict restrictions on women in the kingdom. They include a driving ban lifted last year, and the male guardianship system.
The Saudi government has rejected the allegations of torture.
Kingdom under pressure
Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution demanding EU member states press Saudi Arabia to improve women's rights, including abolishing the male guardianship system. They also urged the release from Saudi prisons of women's rights activists.
Read more: Saudi coalition uses German arms in Yemen
Canadian criticism of the activists' arrests last year saw Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties to Ottawa.
The kingdom has come under international condemnation over the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, as well as over its leading role in the war in Yemen.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the crown, has launched a crackdown since last year in a bid muzzle dissent.
cw/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Two Saudi sisters say they are hiding in Hong Kong after being intercepted at Hong Kong airport by kingdom officials while fleeing their home. It is the latest case of women fleeing repression in Saudi Arabia. (22.02.2019)
The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views. (26.02.2019)
Saudi Arabia has cut economic ties with Canada and expelled its ambassador after a call from Ottawa to release a human rights activist. Experts say the move is an attempt to silence critics and assert Riyadh's authority. (07.08.2018)
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. While the few women who have driver's licenses are thrilled about hitting the road, activists warned that the journey to full women's rights will be a long one. (24.06.2018)
Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)
Saudi Arabia has appointed a new ambassador to Germany. There are hopes he will help improve ties between the countries, but Saudi dissidents view his appointment with great concern following the Khashoggi murder. (13.02.2019)
Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, a UN investigator has reported. A group of NGOs lamented the lack of accountability for the journalist's murder. (07.02.2019)
Saudi women who have fled to Germany to request asylum continue to live under threat from their families. DW spoke with four such women and human rights experts who suspect the Saudi Embassy's involvement. (19.02.2019)