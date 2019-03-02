 Saudi women detained since May to go on trial | News | DW | 02.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi women detained since May to go on trial

Some of the women activists have been allegedly tortured and sexually harassed in Saudi Arabia. They will go on trial for undermining "the kingdom's security, stability and national unity."

Follow the Hashtag - Stop Enslaving Saudi Women: Protesting against male guardianship (DW)

Human rights groups widely denounced Saudi Arabia on Saturday after prosecutors said they had referred jailed women activists for trial.

Public prosecutors said Friday the activists would be put on trial for undermining "the kingdom's security, stability and national unity."

Read more: Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear 

More than a dozen activists were arrested last May and detained without charge just a month before the kingdom lifted a ban on women driving. Some of the women were later released.

Prosecutors did not mention the names of the activists or dates of the trial, but said that "all detainees in this case enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the kingdom."

Watch video 02:48

Saudi women fleeing abuse accuse embassy of threats

Allegations of torture

Some of the women have faced torture and sexual harassment while in detention in the ultra-conservative kingdom, according to human rights groups.

Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia 

"The Saudi authorities have done nothing to investigate serious allegations of torture," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. "Now, it's the women's rights activists, not any torturers, who face criminal charges and trials."

Amnesty International called the decision to put the women on trial a "shocking sign of the kingdom's escalating crackdown on activists" and demanded "the immediate release of prisoners of conscience."

The women include activists in their 20s as well as mothers, grandmothers and retired professors, had protested the strict restrictions on women in the kingdom. They include a driving ban lifted last year, and the male guardianship system.

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


The Saudi government has rejected the allegations of torture.

Kingdom under pressure

Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution demanding EU member states press Saudi Arabia to improve women's rights, including abolishing the male guardianship system. They also urged the release from Saudi prisons of women's rights activists.

Read more: Saudi coalition uses German arms in Yemen 

Canadian criticism of the activists' arrests last year saw Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties to Ottawa.

The kingdom has come under international condemnation over the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, as well as over its leading role in the war in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the crown, has launched a crackdown since last year in a bid muzzle dissent. 

Watch video 06:41

New freedoms for women in Saudi Arabia

cw/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Saudi sisters hide in Hong Kong after fleeing kingdom

Two Saudi sisters say they are hiding in Hong Kong after being intercepted at Hong Kong airport by kingdom officials while fleeing their home. It is the latest case of women fleeing repression in Saudi Arabia. (22.02.2019)  

From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia

The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views. (26.02.2019)  

Saudi Arabia's row with Canada: Silencing Western criticism?

Saudi Arabia has cut economic ties with Canada and expelled its ambassador after a call from Ottawa to release a human rights activist. Experts say the move is an attempt to silence critics and assert Riyadh's authority. (07.08.2018)  

Saudi Arabia: Women take the wheel as driving ban lifted

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. While the few women who have driver's licenses are thrilled about hitting the road, activists warned that the journey to full women's rights will be a long one. (24.06.2018)  

Saudi coalition uses German arms in Yemen

Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)  

Saudi ambassador to Germany worries dissidents in exile

Saudi Arabia has appointed a new ambassador to Germany. There are hopes he will help improve ties between the countries, but Saudi dissidents view his appointment with great concern following the Khashoggi murder. (13.02.2019)  

UN expert: Jamal Khashoggi killing planned by Saudis

Turkish investigators were hampered in their investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing in Istanbul, a UN investigator has reported. A group of NGOs lamented the lack of accountability for the journalist's murder. (07.02.2019)  

Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear

Saudi women who have fled to Germany to request asylum continue to live under threat from their families. DW spoke with four such women and human rights experts who suspect the Saudi Embassy's involvement. (19.02.2019)  

US House lawmakers vote to end US support in Yemen war

President Donald Trump is expected to veto the measure if the Senate approves it in the next few weeks. Yemen's civil war has sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (14.02.2019)  

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has lifted its driving ban on women and made other strides toward granting women equal rights. But progress is incredibly slow, and lags far behind the rest of the world. (07.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

New freedoms for women in Saudi Arabia  

Saudi women fleeing abuse accuse embassy of threats  

Related content

Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud saudi-arabische Prinzessin

Saudi Arabia appoints first female ambassador to US 25.02.2019

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud replaces the brother of Crowned Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as the Saudi ambassador to the US. Her appointment comes as the kingdom is becoming more progressive on women's rights.

Pakistan Besuch vom saudischer Kronprinz Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan 17.02.2019

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop on his three-nation tour of Asia.

China Mohammed bin Salman, Kronprinz Saudi-Arabien | Chinesische Mauer

Saudi Arabia crown prince strikes oil deal in China 22.02.2019

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued a charm offensive in a two-day visit to China, signing off on a $10 billion oil deal, and pledged assistance in the "de-radicalization of extremist thinking."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 