Saudi fighter jet crashes in Yemen Houthi territory

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced Saturday that one of its military jets had crashed in the country's mountainous north.

A statement carried by Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency did not specify what caused the crash or if any crew were killed, but said only that the Tornado aircraft had been providing air support to Yemeni government troops battling Houthi rebels. The crash occurred in Jawf province late Friday.

The Houthis said they shot down the plane with an "advanced surface-to-air missile." But that claim has not been independently verified.

"The downing of a Tornado in the sky above Jawf is a major blow to the enemy and an indication of remarkable growth in Yemeni (rebel) air defence capabilities," Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam tweeted.

Read more: Yemen's war explained in 4 key points

Watch video 02:01 Share Yemen: First UN 'mercy flight' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XFOt Medical flights start from Sanaa after 2 years of talks

The insurgents reported that the coalition had carried out multiple airstrikes in the rebel-held territory where the plane crashed, leaving "dozens" of people dead or wounded. That report also could not be independently verified.

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, ousting the internationally recognized government. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015, launching an airstrike campaign that has killed thousands of Yemeni civilians.

Read more: German arms companies accused of aiding war crimes in Yemen

Growing Houthi arsenal?

If the Houthi's claim about bringing down a Saudi fighter jet is confirmed, it would signal the rebels' growing military capability, says Fatima Abo Alasrar, a scholar at the Middle East Institute.

"At the start of the conflict the Huthis were a ragtag militia," she told Agence France-Presse. "Today they have massively expanded their arsenal with the help of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah," Lebanon's Shiite movement.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people — most of them civilians — leading to what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

nm/mm (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.