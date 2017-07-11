Sarah Everard murder: Killer gets whole life sentence

Convicted murderer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole life order on Thursday, one day after he was found guilty of abducting, raping, and murdering Sarah Everard, 33.

It means he will spend his entire life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Adrian Fulford called the crimes "grotesque." He said that Couzens' behavior was "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal" and that Everard was "wholly blameless."

A whole life order is relatively rare in the United Kingdom, where life sentences may end after 25 years if the offender is deemed to no longer present a danger to society.

What happened to Sarah Everard?

Couzens, 48, was a serving member of the London police diplomatic service when he carried out the crime and was subsequently arrested. Earlier, he had told the court how he kidnapped Everard on March 3, 2021, under the pretense that he was detaining her for breaking pandemic lockdown restrictions while she was walking home at night from a friend's house.

The abduction took place on a well-lit main road in London. Prosecutors have that that Everard was a stranger to the culprit, and was seemingly plucked off the street at random.

Two witnesses saw the incident, but believed a police officer was making a legitimate arrest.

He then took her to a more remote location outside of London in a vehicle investigators believe was rented specifically to carry out the crime. Couzens then sexually assaulted Everard and strangled her before setting fire to her body near an area where he and his wife had recently bought land.

How was Couzens caught?

According to reports, police tracked down Couzens relatively quickly because the license plate of his vehicle was visible from CCTV footage. However, the London metropolitan police force has said it would not comment on the killer being a serving officer until after he was sentenced.

The brutal slaying of the 33-year-old marketing executive prompted a series of protests that were at times violently shut down by police, citing lockdown restrictions.

Everard's family sat in court as her killer detailed her ordeal.

"He treated my daughter as if she was nothing and disposed of her as if she was rubbish,'' her mother Sarah said.

The Metropolitan Police Force said it was "sickened, angered and devastated" by his crimes, and Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologized to Everard's family.

es/rt (AP, Reuters)